Image

Mark Steyn

Trumping Trudeau

by Laura Rosen Cohen
Clubland Q&A - Action Replay

https://www.steynonline.com/14781/trumping-trudeau

Audio Recording

Download Audio File

If you missed today's Clubland Q&A live around the planet, here's the action replay.

Thank you for all your excellent questions. Over the course of the hour, guest host Laura Rosen Cohen took questions about the incoming Trump administration, Justin Trudeau, Republicans finally in power instead of "in office", the Middle East, and matters pertaining to Jewish lineage! If you missed the live broadcast, the action replay can be heard in full by clicking above.

We thank you for joining us live, or for listening to the replay at your leisure and we wish all of our American friends and readers a Happy Thanksgiving!

Thank you for all your kind comments these last grisly few months, and thank you to all the brand new members of The Mark Steyn Club - and to those long-time members who've bought a chum a SteynOnline Gift Certificate or a Mark Steyn Club Gift Membership.

You don't have to be a Mark Steyn Club member to listen to the show, so please click away. But in this our eighth year, as always, we thank Steyn Clubbers for their many interesting questions.

© 2024 Mark Steyn Enterprises (US) Inc. All rights reserved.
No part of this website or any of its contents may be reproduced, copied, modified or adapted, without the prior written consent of Mark Steyn Enterprises.

If you're a member of The Mark Steyn Club and you take issue with this article, then have at it in our comments section.

receive the latest by email: subscribe to steynonline's free weekly mailing list

en

Comment on this item (members only)

Viewing and submission of reader comments is restricted to Mark Steyn Club members only. If you are not yet a member, please click here to join. If you are already a member, please log in here:

Member Login

Email:

Password:

Remember me on this computer/device

Image

Member Login

Email:

Password:

Remember me on this computer/device

Not yet a member of the Mark Steyn Club? Join now!

Image

Image

Follow Mark

Facebook  Twitter  Join Mailing List  RSS Feed

Search SteynOnline.com

Image

Image

Image

Most Viewed

  1. Trumping Trudeau
  2. "The future of news"
  3. Over the River, Through the Years...
  4. Black Friday Specials at SteynOnline
  5. Live Around the Planet: Wednesday, November 27th

Image

Image

Image

Image

Image

Image

Image

Image

Image

Image

Image

Image

Image

Image

Image

Image

© 2024 Mark Steyn Enterprises (US) Inc. All rights reserved.
No part of this website or any of its contents may be reproduced, copied, modified or adapted, without the prior written consent of Mark Steyn Enterprises.