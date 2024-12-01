Try a Little Tenderness

Steyn's Song of the Week by Harry Woods, Jimmy Campbell and Reg Connelly

produced by Brian Savin

December 1, 2024

~Meanwhile, if you missed Steyn's Song of the Week last Sunday on Serenade Radio, here's a chance to hear it at SteynOnline. In this episode, Mark traces the history of a blockbuster song from Ray Noble and Ruth Etting to Otis Redding and Three Dog Night.

~Thank you for your enthusiastic comments about this series. Last week's selection provoked mixed reactions. Olga, an Arizona member of The Mark Steyn Club, writes:

It's become painfully hard to listen to 'New York, New York', now that the city is not fit for purpose, what with marauding Jew haters, swarms of illegal aliens, & the dregs of NYU & Columbia. (But I repeat myself.) One longs for the simpler days of Chelsea Hotel heroin fiends.

On the other hand, Chris says:

Just one of the greatest songs ever, and I'm sure it's not because I'm a New Yawker by birth and disposition. I left the grimy dame in 1990, having lived there for 40 years. I was mugged 3 times, robbed 4 (car, bike and luggage) in every Borough except Staten Island. I even drove a yellow cab for a few years. I loved it but have been singing the middle stanza of Cashman and West's American City Suite for more than a few years now. I visit often enough, and have a daughter who lives in Manhattan and is more dilettante than dyed in the wool. Cripes, she works in the 'financial sector'. I love ALL versions of the song and appreciate how correct you are that the vamp lives and really just forces out that 1 version of the song. And as all real New Yorkers I hate the Dodgers and SF Giants and take great solace in how crappy that 'LA is My Lady' thing you played a few weeks ago is (sorry Frank, its not you) . And it remains true that "if you can make it there..."

Thanks for the lift.

On the other other hand, Nicola didn't find "that 'LA Is My Lady thing" that "crappy". From Nicola, an Ontario Steyn Clubber:

I liked the Los Angeles song sung by Sinatra that you played another day but can't hold a candle to New York songs. Like San Francisco I doubt I will ever go back as those cities have been ruined by Liberal mayors.

From Ilene Heller, a current New Yorker:

I recall that in the 1970s Frank Sinatra likened NYC to a "broken-down old hooker." While I do like his version of "New York, New York" I never think of it as his signature song. Two other of his songs hold that place for me: "My Way" and "Strangers in the Night." "My Way" was the song my graduating class at Hunter College-Bellevue School of Nursing sang at our pinning ceremony in 1974 (back then all nurses wore their school pin on their uniforms - proudly). At my wedding in 1979 when the DJ played "Strangers in the Night" virtually every guest got up to dance to it. So, as far as I'm concerned those two songs are Sinatra's signature songs.

One more from Elisa Angel, a First Month Founding Member of The Mark Steyn Club:

NYC 20 years ago was great to visit. I spent a month there for work around that time. It was near Christmas, and we stayed in a hotel near Times Square, so everything was decorated and lit up for Christmas. It was fun. I haven't been back in several years. It's not even on a short list of places I'd like to go anymore. Other than to see a couple of old friends, I don't ever think I'll go back.

Thank you, all. Hope you'll like today's selection.

