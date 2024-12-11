Live Around the Planet: Wednesday December 11th

It's Wednesday, the happy midpoint of another crazy week on planet Earth! That means it's time for another Clubland Q&A right here at SteynOnline which will start live at 3pm North American Eastern - which is 8pm Greenwich Mean Time/9pm Central European.

It's Laura Rosen Cohen here giving you the update for today and letting you know that unfortunately, Mark will not be available to host the show today.

Don't tell anyone because it's still a top, tippy top top secret, but he has been appointed by President Donald Trump to undertake a new role in the administration as the Commissioner of the Feasibility Study to Make Canada the 51st State of the Union. It's all sooooooper doooooper hush hush, so please just keep it between us for now. And don't worry, this is NOT going to be Mark's main gig, it's just a really cool side hustle (for now). After those meetings, he has to make an appearance at a few more Pansexual Pride Day celebrations because apparently overnight, the festivities have changed to Pansexual Pride Week so there's still lots more fun to be had before week's end.

Therefore (if you hadn't figured it out by now), you will be treated to (or tortured by) an hour of the substitute guest host for the regular guest host – yours truly. Yes, it will be an hour of Mark Steyn's Official Jewish Mother hosting.

If you are a member of The Mark Steyn Club, feel free to post your questions on any matters of interest – politics, the Middle East, culture or miscellaneous Jewy things, and I'll do my best to address as many as I can.

And whether or not you're a member of The Mark Steyn Club, you can listen to our show live as it happens wherever you chance to be on this turbulent earth: Club membership is required only to ask a question. We love to hear from brand new members, and especially appreciate those who are having such a great time round these parts that they've signed up a chum for a Steyn Club Gift Membership.

Among the additions to our ranks in recent days are newbies from around the globe - from Toronto to Tunbridge Wells, La Grange to Llangynidr, Ashkelon to Invercargill. Whether you've joined this week either for a full year or a see-how-it-goes experimental quarter, do shoot in a head-scratcher for today's show.

