Mark Steyn

When the Bed Oppresses You

A Clubman's Notes: Mystery in White

https://www.steynonline.com/14830/when-the-bed-oppresses-you

Image

Welcome to the thirteenth episode of Mark's current Tale for Our Time: Mystery in White by Jefferson Farjeon. In tonight's episode, a murderer is on the loose this Christmas Eve - and the only question is how many are dead:

"Yes, but look here, why didn't you go back and look for that—that log!" demanded Mr. Hopkins, as Mr. Maltby paused.

"I had wandered around for ten minutes without coming upon it again," answered Mr. Maltby. "I had no idea where to look. Besides, at that time I thought it was a log. I had not then found hairs upon the hammer."

Members of The Mark Steyn Club can hear Mark read Part Thirteen of The Flying Inn simply by clicking here and logging-in. Earlier episodes can be found here.

If you've yet to hear any of our Tales for Our Time, you can do so by joining The Mark Steyn Club. For more details, see here - and don't forget our special Gift Membership. It makes a perfect Christmas present.

Mark will be back to read Part Fourteen of Mystery in White right here tomorrow evening.

© 2024 Mark Steyn Enterprises (US) Inc. All rights reserved.
No part of this website or any of its contents may be reproduced, copied, modified or adapted, without the prior written consent of Mark Steyn Enterprises.

If you're a member of The Mark Steyn Club and you take issue with this article, then have at it in our comments section.

receive the latest by email: subscribe to steynonline's free weekly mailing list

en

Comment on this item (members only)

Viewing and submission of reader comments is restricted to Mark Steyn Club members only. If you are not yet a member, please click here to join. If you are already a member, please log in here:

Member Login

Email:

Password:

Remember me on this computer/device

Image

Member Login

Email:

Password:

Remember me on this computer/device

Not yet a member of the Mark Steyn Club? Join now!

Image

Image

Image

Follow Mark

Facebook  Twitter  Join Mailing List  RSS Feed

Search SteynOnline.com

Image

Image

Image

Most Viewed

  1. The Men Who Walked Away
  2. Assad? Sad!
  3. Fire and Faith
  4. A Murder in Midtown
  5. Live Around the Planet: Wednesday December 11th

Image

Image

Image

Image

Image

Image

Image

Image

Image

Image

Image

Image

Image

Image

Image

Image

Image

© 2024 Mark Steyn Enterprises (US) Inc. All rights reserved.
No part of this website or any of its contents may be reproduced, copied, modified or adapted, without the prior written consent of Mark Steyn Enterprises.