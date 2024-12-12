Rescuing the Girl from a Burning Aeroplane A Clubman's Notes: Mystery in White

December 12, 2024 https://www.steynonline.com/14833/rescuing-the-girl-from-a-burning-aeroplane In Jefferson Farjeon's "Christmas crime story", Mystery in White, a party of passengers escaping their snowbound train on Christmas Eve seek refuge in an English country house. It has gradually dawned on most of them that their temporary home has made their situation a lot worse, But in tonight's episode one of their number, fevered and over-imaginative at the best of times, remains blissfully ignorant: Sometimes, while writing in his ledgers, Thomson recreated himself as a potential genius rising from the bottom of the rung to the top—"Nobody imagined that Sir Robert, then an unknown young man working in a basement office, would one day be First Lord of the Admiralty"—or while listening to his aunt he became Good Samaritan No. One, watched approvingly by God Himself. More often, however, he chose the path of complete escape, where his exploits were simpler and more stirringly human. He did not ache most for the cold prizes of fame; he wanted the appreciation and affection of those around him. So he walked in sweet intimacy with beautiful women, or served them after aerial accidents. He could rescue a child who had fallen over the cliffs of Beachy Head while answering a telephone. But the aerial accidents were his chief delight. All this with a normal temperature. When the temperature rose above normal, soaring beyond the hundred, his imagination took complete charge... If you're a member of The Mark Steyn Club you can hear my reading of Part Fourteen of our serialisation of Mystery in White simply by clicking here and logging-in. All previous episodes can be found here - so you can choose whether to follow along each night twenty minutes before you lower your lamp, or save them up for a weekend binge-listen. Membership in The Mark Steyn Club, now in its eighth year, is not for everyone, but it helps support all our content - whether in print, audio or video - and keeps it available for everyone, around the world. And, aside from Tales for Our Time, being a Steyn Club member does come with a few other benefits: ~Exclusive member pricing on over 40 books, CDs and our Steynamite Christmas specials in the Steyn store;

~The opportunity to engage in live Q&A sessions with Mark, such as next Wednesday's;

~Transcript and audio versions of our video content, such as Mark's Mailbox and The Mark Steyn Show;

~Comment Club privileges;

~Our Saturday music show On the Town and other weekend specials;

~Advance booking for Steyn's live appearances around the world, should he ever again be up to any;

~Customised email alerts for new content in your areas of interest;

~and the opportunity to support our print, audio and video ventures as they wing their way around the world. To become a member of The Mark Steyn Club, please click here - and don't forget our special Gift Membership. Please join Mark tomorrow for Part Fifteen of Mystery in White. © 2024 Mark Steyn Enterprises (US) Inc. All rights reserved.

No part of this website or any of its contents may be reproduced, copied, modified or adapted, without the prior written consent of Mark Steyn Enterprises. If you're a member of The Mark Steyn Club and you take issue with this article, then have at it in our comments section. receive the latest by email: subscribe to steynonline's free weekly mailing list en Viewing and submission of reader comments is restricted to Mark Steyn Club members only. If you are not yet a member, please click here to join. If you are already a member, please log in here: Member Login Email:

Password:

Remember me on this computer/device Forgotten password?