This Drover Crossed Over

On the Town Serenade Radio Episode Thirty-Three

Jean de Brébeuf about to be plunged into boiling water and ritually tortured by the Iroquois. They then drank his blood and ate his heart. Programming note: Join Steyn later this evening for another episode of his current Tale for Our Time, Jefferson Farjeon's "Christmas crime story", Mystery in White. On Sunday he'll be back for a brand new edition of our seasonal Song of the Week, which airs on Serenade Radio on Sunday at 5.30pm Greenwich Mean Time - which is 6.30pm in Western Europe and half-past-noon North American Eastern. You can listen from almost anywhere on the planet by clicking the button at top right here. ~On this week's edition of Mark Steyn on the Town composer Burton Lane tells Mark about the Sinatra film that got away, and bandleader Artie Shaw recalls the song that got him into showbusiness. Plus an Aussie Yuletide classic, North America's oldest Christmas carol, a franco-Noël blockbuster and the biggest seasonal hit ever to come out of Ukraine. To listen to the programme, simply click here and log-in. Plus an Aussie Yuletide classic, North America's oldest Christmas carol, a franco-Noël blockbuster and the biggest seasonal hit ever to come out of Ukraine. To listen to the programme, simply click here and log-in. ~Last week's show attracted a lot of comment. Nancy Hawkes, a First Quarter Founding Member of The Mark Steyn Club, writes: On hearing the opening 'Alley Cat', I was intantly transported to elementary school gynm class (now called 'PE') in Glenville, CT (1961-1967). We did a dance routine to this music which involved being in the crab' positon (hands and feet on the floor, belly up) and kicking our legs into the air. I have heard that music can touch even the most addled mind. The fact that it called up this long-buried memory gives me no doubt that this is true. Teresa Maupin in California especially enjoyed our Sextet: Loved Sinatra's embrace of Bossa Nova! Thanks for the introduction! But Nicola, an Ontario Steyn Clubber, shared at least one of Frank's misgivings: What a smorgasbord of songs! I have to admit the Sinatra duet does sound strange. Ken Shotwell, a First Weekend Founding Member of the Steyn Club, says: Mr. Steyn remarks that the 60's were the era of great instrumentals. Come to think of it, I don't recall reading of his take on 'Classical Gas' (1968), if he's ever given one. Be that as it may, he's certainly right. Among the LPs in my parents' record cabinet in the early and mid Sixties, were Bent Fabric, Acker Bilk, Mancini, and yes, Mantovani. I make no apologies. Al Hirt also made an appearance. So sue me. But that cabinet also contained Jobim and Sinatra, Belafonte and Lee. I added Lulu's 'To Sir, With Love' and Simon and Garfunkel. But back to the point. If there's one thing I never expected to hear on On the Town, it was "Alley Cat.". Oh, be still my heart! I first heard 'Mule Train' as a five year-old, possibly four year-old, in its first decade, and many times after that. It was a favorite in the Southwest US, at a time my female cousins were taking me to the latest Elvis and Hitchcock movies at the drive-in in Silver City, NM. This On the Town began (with Bent Fabric) and ended in my childhood. "Classical Gas" has never been honoured per se, Ken, but its composer, Mason Williams, does make an appearance here. Our West Coast music maven Gary Alexander plumbs new depths: I love your selection of Jobim tunes to launch the Sinatra sextet. It sounds like Sinatra is hitting a low 'D' in Jobim's 'Wave,' perhaps his lowest recorded note ever. True? He hits a low 'E' at the end of the bridge in 'Old Man River.' There are dangerous 'Sharp infested waters' down there. Many singers avoid the "rangy" Wave for that reason. The E in "Ol' Man River" is beautiful not because he can get there but because of what he does with it. The problem with "Wave" is that, when you get down there, it's very hard to do without it sticking out like a sore thumb. I heard Mel Tormé sing it live on various occasions, and, every time, he'd sing it and say, "Boy, the range of this song is murder" or some such - which always got a laugh, but getting laughs isn't what the song is meant to be trying to achieve at that point. One more - from Diane in Maryland: "Most records don't make any money" – Gary Osborne talking with MS True. And true of most creative works. Something to consider, or not. Not sure how we moved from Brent Fabric/instrumentals through Edith Piaf and Anne Murray to "Mule Train" (rendered by Frankie Lane). Never dull and always informative. Best of all today, it was possible to stump my guy after the program. He did not know Claus Ogerman as an arranger for Sinatra and Jobin's Bossa Nova efforts. (Very much liked "Change Partners" by IB in Bossa Nova mode.) "I took your picture with my Rolleiflex camera..." does boggle the mind. What would the line be now? "I took a selfie with my Sony phone..." It's a narcissistic world, after all. Even my (turnip) ears perceived FS singing "Off Key" off key, so not sure what that was about – a bit of humor gone bad? Thanks for the program, MS, very good food for the brain. Thanks for all your comments - including the critical ones. On the Town is Steyn's weekly music show on Serenade Radio every Saturday at 5pm British Summer Time - that's 6pm in western and central Europe/12 midday North American Eastern. You can listen from anywhere in the world by clicking the button at top right here. Mark is a great believer in old-school appointment listening, and loves the way Serenade's Saturday schedule flows through the day. However, we appreciate that many potential listeners are, at the appointed hour, shampooing the cat. 