The Dimensions of Mercy

~Thank you for all your kind comments on this latest Tale for Our Time. Peter Jones, a First Weekend Founding Member of The Mark Steyn Club, writes:

I can't opine as eloquently as my fellow members, however, may I tell you how much I enjoy Tales for Our Time and perhaps like the anticipation of Christmas mornings past, I can't wait for the next episode! Merry Christmas!

Thank you, Peter - and Merry Christmas back atcha. Here we go with Episode Nineteen of Jefferson Farjeon's novel of 1937: Mystery in White. In tonight's episode both the plot and the weather seem to be moving toward some sort of resolution:

Mr. Maltby walked to the window and drew the curtain aside. He stood looking out for several seconds, then said without turning: "Almost stopped." "Thank God for small mercies," muttered Mr. Hopkins. "The mercy hasn't arrived yet," answered Mr. Maltby, "and when it does, if it does, we will have an opportunity of judging its dimensions." "Must you always speak in riddles?" exclaimed Mr. Hopkins, as something snapped inside him. "Of course, we all know you're running this show..."

