Live Around the Planet: Wednesday, December 18th by Mark Steyn

Clubland Q&A

December 18, 2024 https://www.steynonline.com/14852/live-around-the-planet-wednesday-december-18th UPPESTDATE! If you missed the live broadcast, the action replay can be heard in full here. UPPERDATE! We're live now, so let's have at it! UPDATE! We'll be going live in about fifteen minutes, so do get ready to fire off your questions via the comment form below. See you at the top of the hour. And to listen simply click the livestream feed. Yes, it's me! Mark Steyn of that ilk - back in the saddle for another hour of questions from Steyn Clubbers around the planet, as the world's most uniquely unique "peaceful transition of power" chunters on. This will be our last Clubland Q&A before Christmas, so in this season of goodwill to all men I'm happy to entertain your thoughts on whatever's on your mind. The last time I was in the chair was the day a health-insurance CEO, Brian Thompson, was gunned down in midtown Manhattan. His killer, a high-school valedictorian from a wealthy family, proved hugely popular on social media. Does he have any broader appeal? Well, courtesy of Emerson College Polling: A poll found 41 percent of adults under 30 consider the killing of UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson acceptable, more than the 40 percent in that demographic who consider it unacceptable. Anger over health insurance companies has been in the spotlight after Thompson was fatally shot Dec. 4 in New York City. Has it? Not in any meaningful way. As one would expect, cold-blooded murder is most popular on the left, but, by the standards of the day, it's comparatively non-partisan: 22 percent of Democrats said they found the killing acceptable, compared to 16 percent of independents and 12 percent of Republicans. You can find the full poll results in more detail here. The question was posed as follows: Do you think the actions of the killer of the United Healthcare CEO are acceptable or unacceptable? Overall, sixty-eight per cent of Americans found it "unacceptable". Which leaves the remaining third either indifferent or willing to entertain it. As listeners will have gathered, I am not in general a fan of the US health-care system - not just because of my near-death experience at the hands of the psychotic bastards at the University of Vermont Medical Center but for other reasons: My alleged "cadillac" health-care plan with Blue Cross Blue Shield refused to cover the costs of my heart attack in France on the grounds that I had not given them sufficient notice before having the treatment. That's because, as dear Nurse Audrey told me in the ambulance to the cardiac centre, I was fifteen minutes from death. Fortunately, the bill - for a week in the delightful Provencal ICU - was a smidgeonette under five thousand euros. The tab for a week in, say, the University of Vermont ICU would have brought on another heart attack. Nevertheless, I am not as persuaded as a third of Americans that assassination may be the best way forward for health-care reform. The poll seems more of a tribute to the left's success at dehumanising anybody who disagrees with them. As we approach the first anniversary of my trial in the District of Columbia Superior Court (with Judge Arsepants yet to rule on the "post-trial motions"), I take it as read that, had I been gunned down outside the courthouse, well north of forty-one per cent of the jury pool would have found the assassination of a "climate denier" more than "acceptable". This is the world the left has made: it's not a public-policy disagreement. Whether or not you're a member of The Mark Steyn Club, you can listen to our show live as it happens wherever you chance to be on this turbulent earth: Club membership is required only to ask a question. We love to hear from brand new members, and especially appreciate those who are having such a great time round these parts that they've signed up a chum for a Steyn Club Gift Membership. Among the additions to our ranks in recent days are newbies from around the globe - from Toronto to Tunbridge Wells, La Grange to Llangynidr, Ashkelon to Invercargill. Whether you've joined this week either for a full year or a see-how-it-goes experimental quarter, do shoot me a head-scratcher for today's show. But, if you're not interested in joining, no worries, as they say in Oz: We seek no unwilling members - and as always the show is free to listen to, so we hope you'll want to tune in. So see you back here at 3pm North American Eastern - which is 8pm in London, 9pm in Paris, 10pm in Jerusalem,11pm in Moscow; half-past-eleven in Teheran; one-forty-five in Kathmandu; 4am in Singapore and Honkers (sorry about that); 7am in Sydney and Melbourne; 9am in Auckland, and an even more convivial hour for the kippers and kedgeree in His Majesty's Dominions eastward across the Pacific, where you're so far ahead I've probably already lost my appeal by now... On December 18, 2024 at 2:58 pm, Raymond Kujawa wrote: Hello Mark. Best to you and your family this Christmas holiday season. I'm going to play devil's advocate on this notion of reforming healthcare via demonizing healthcare CEOs. Could this.... get we in America to give up on our mixed private and public insurance so that we give up on private insurance? Aka, all Obamacare, all the time? Wouldn't the advantage to that being that if you were denied coverage and had an ax to grind about it, there wouldn't be any CEOs to off? Just some nameless faceless bureaucrat whom nobody could identify. So you'd just quickly give up and off yourself? .... On December 18, 2024 at 3:00 pm, Some Ape in Paradise wrote: ....the alleged Health Insurance CEO slayer may be getting a free ride in social media opinion in part because some on line find him cute. God spare us from a despot with GQ model looks. And speaking of those getting an unearned boost via looks, consider our hapless PM. What will be his fate now, now that his mediagenicity has worn thin? .... On December 18, 2024 at 3:02 pm, Queen of the Jungle wrote: Seasons Greetings, Mark and a hearty Bah, Humbug as well! Hope you will have a wonderful Christmas in any case. My question- can you explain for us what the hell is going on with the Canadian clown show? Why did the Commie witch Chrystia Freeloader decide to pack it up and leave so abruptly? Not to mention all the troubles that Castro's son, True Dope has been having, such that it looks like he will be forced out at any minute. Your musings and predictions always appreciated. xoxoxo On December 18, 2024 at 3:02 pm, Doug Cole wrote: Greetings Mark. What do you make of Chrystia Freeland jumping off the low-in-the-waterline Trudeau ship of State? Is it the straw that will break the woke Boy Prince's tenure over Canada?

As always looking forward to hearing your thoughts on this - or pretty much anything you wish to opine upon.

Doug Cole

La Conner, WA On December 18, 2024 at 3:02 pm, John Barrett wrote: Hi Mark,

What's your opinion of Paul Poilievre, the next Govern... oops, Prime Minister of Canada.

We wish you the best this Christmas season.

John Barrett On December 18, 2024 at 3:05 pm, OLGA from Arizona wrote: Joyeux Noel, Monsieur Steyn, & clubbers worldwide! Curious as to your thoughts on the Nigerian young lady

now leading the Tories in the UK. Everyone seems to think she could be the savior the

party so badly needs ~ but will the old guard let her

actually do anything useful? On December 18, 2024 at 3:05 pm, Owen Morgan wrote: Keir Starmer has been British Prime Minister since the 5th of July. He has always managed (OK, possibly the wrong verb) to wreck the country, even beyond the mess made by Cameron, May, Johnson and Sunak. He has four and a half years before he needs to "go to the country," as we say in the UK. What will be left, before we finally have the chance to vote him out? On December 18, 2024 at 3:06 pm, Aaron Everitt wrote: Mark,

Joyous Christmas to you. I do hope you'll replay your lessons in carols this holiday. It's a genuine favorite. The apparatus of Washington seems intent on leaving Mr. Trump with nothing to transition into after the Armageddon. I don't think it's just about being caught at their crimes...preemptive pardons, a laughable two words to say next to each other, will take care of that. This feels like a temper tantrum from a teenager who's mad at mom and dad for their own actions. The difference won't be a slammed door but a destroyed world. I hate the 9 thousand month transfer of power, it's antiquated and unnecessary and provides opportunity for these very moments. What do you think the real motivation is for destroying the world on their way out the door?

Blessings and good tidings. You are a true joy in my own world and it's much appreciated. On December 18, 2024 at 3:10 pm, Kelly Harbeson wrote: Dear Mark, Trump and Musk want to trim two trillion dollars from the budget each year. This could conveivably pay down a substantial percentage of the national debt by the end of JD Vance's second term. Do you think that there is any chance of this happening? On December 18, 2024 at 3:11 pm, Steve from Manhattan wrote: Mark, great to have you back! Is there any truth to the rumor that the Joseph Robinette Biden Presidential Library will be designed to look like a shower stall? How about the rumor that Joe Biden's memoir will have the title "Why Did You Turn Your Head?" On December 18, 2024 at 3:12 pm, Keith Farrell wrote: Glad to have you back, hope all OK.

Was Biden misreported? Did he actually say spiteful, rather than peaceful, transition? On December 18, 2024 at 3:13 pm, Gale Boller wrote: Hi Mark--

No question here, just an observation. I thought of you last weekend when I attended the Andre Rieu holiday concert by satellite from my local theater. The entire orchestra was unapologetically European! The evening gowns and the white ties for the orchestra members were lovely. But Andre is 75. Would a new orchestra starting from scratch be allowed to look like that?

The evening was fun but felt like a peek through a cultural window that will close forever when Andre retires someday.

Keep up the good work. On December 18, 2024 at 3:17 pm, Dan Phillips Telford TN wrote: I've been around in this life for several decades and when I look back at historical events I've lived through...there are a number of significant occurrences that have made an indelible mark. But...one of the strangest-weirdest if you like, that leaves a very dark and spooky sensation is the UFO/UAP drama unfolding right in front of us. I find it visceral and well...frightening-fraught with danger.

What's your take? On December 18, 2024 at 3:18 pm, Norman Fenton wrote: Mark: what's your take on why previously sensible people like Tucker Carlson and Candace Owens suddenly decided to start interviewing (unchallenged) Holocaust deniers, antisemites and globalist anti-Israel freaks? In the case of Owens especially she seems to have decided that all the evil in the world is the fault of the Jews/Zionists. On December 18, 2024 at 3:21 pm, Toby Pilling wrote: Tolkien describes the lost arts of the High Men of Numenor, who could once raise the towering statues of the Argonath, but whose descendants have forgotten the lore of their construction. We can't even write operas or chisel out decent sculptures any more. How can we arrest this decline? On December 18, 2024 at 3:21 pm, Peter wrote: Greetings Mark, As to the U.K. And Canada, even if they succeed in installing as Prime Minister Farage and Poilievre, respectively, is it already too late? That is, even if both nations are successful in curbing the ongoing Camp of the Saints invasion, are the demographic consequences, given the known differences in birth rates (that you have discussed at length), beyond the tipping point as of today? If so, what is the point of bailing water out of a sinking ship? Thanks for all you do. Peter On December 18, 2024 at 3:26 pm, Joel D in Sacramento wrote: Ahoy there matey - While no one wants to touch this with a fork, in 2021 and 2022 the West openly provoked a Russia (itself not unwilling to be provoked, for good measure) into this war in Ukraine. Every so often this or that Western leader would let it fly that a goal of this sickening mess was regime change in Russia. Well, here we are less than 3 years later. And the regimes of the West, highlighted by Macron, BoJo/Truss/Sunak, Biden, Scholz, Trudeau, Rutte, to name some of the more prominent...either gone or about to be. All of them. Putin? Looks pretty secure, so far as I can see. So is this display of a massive unforced self-destructive error blowing back in the West's face a greater or lesser spectacle than would be a live re-enactment of the recording of the Durham Report audio intro being performed on the upcoming Mark Steyn Cruise? Volodymyr Zelenskyy waits in his green pajama outfit for the answer the world needs to hear. On December 18, 2024 at 3:27 pm, George Pereira wrote: Mark,

Chrystia Freeland's mother was Ukrainian, and her father is supposed to be a real-life Nazi.

Here in the US, we have Victoria Nuland, also of Ukrainian extraction and of course, Oh say can you see, the Vindman twins.

There are probably countless others.

How does someplace that didn't exist as a separate country until the USSR imploded gain such power in the US and Canada? Why have so many in the governments of the US and Canda suborned the interests of their own counties to that of Ukraine? On December 18, 2024 at 3:32 pm, Michael Cavino wrote: Hi Mark, Merry Christmas to you and yours and my fellow Club Members!! As one who has championed free speech for decades, what's your take on Trump suing and settling with ABC News over the "rape" slur of its top anchor, George Stephanopoulos, and suing the Des Moines Register pollster for releasing a "voter suppression" poll three days before the election? In my opinion, ABC News and Stephanopoulos were let off easy by Trump since Stephanopoulos and his staff were fully aware of the jury verdict in the E. Jean Carroll civil suit (where the jury concluded Trump did not rape her). I surmise the former political operative was likely coordinating with the DNC on this repeated claim and this would have been rooted out during discovery and his deposition. For the life of me, I cannot see why Disney still employs him -- the only job he is qualified for is being a greeter at the "It's A Small World" ride in Disney World! Thanks for all your hard work, Mark. Best regards,

Michael On December 18, 2024 at 3:36 pm, Paul Courtney wrote: Dear Mark Steyn: My head scratcher is this- If Biden admin decides to pardon every "person" who "voted" for Kamala, what happens when the persons pardoned fall 10 or 12 million short of the "votes"?! On December 18, 2024 at 3:37 pm, Stefan Bucek wrote: Mark, I want to wish you and your family (and your staff) a most blessed Christmas season. May the Lord grant you health to enjoy what I anticipate will be the return to some semblance of sanity in our great country, and to bless us, your listeners, with another year of your wit and wisdom. I have no question for you here, just prayers for your continued vitality. MAGA Christmas!! On December 18, 2024 at 3:40 pm, Bill Bradshaw wrote: Merry Christmas Mark! Luigi should absolutely get the death penalty but I fear he's going for an insanity defense.

He didn't even have United Healthcare. I did and it was pretty good. I would have kept it but my employer got rid of it due to cost. Best wishes for the new year. Bill Bradshaw On December 18, 2024 at 3:44 pm, Michael Smith wrote: The 2044 presidential election will be contested between the two major parties - MAGA and the Jacobins. On December 18, 2024 at 3:46 pm, Margaret Hughes wrote: In this context, the 'barely there' coverage of several assassination attempts against President-elect Trump during the election campaign, makes perfect sense. On December 18, 2024 at 3:51 pm, John Groenveld wrote: Mark, please pause your cynicism for Western elites to celebrate the rock-ribbed Republican Speaker of the House, Mike Johnson, crossing the aisle to Hakeem Jeffries' caucus to enact a bipartisan exit for congressmen and their staffs from Obamacare!

John On December 18, 2024 at 3:57 pm, OLGA from Arizona wrote: P.P.S. I echo Mr. Fenton's sentiments & have much concern

about certain Jew-haters being embraced so wholeheartedly

by Trump world. Obviously, the President is most philo-Semitic,

but can he be so tone-deaf as to not notice? On December 18, 2024 at 3:59 pm, Keith Marsden wrote: What we need in the western world is to stop anyone who is WEF from being in charge. On December 18, 2024 at 4:16 pm, Mitch Hyman wrote: Mark -

One thing I don't think I've heard you say (I know - I sometimes get into trouble for that...) is the fact that orthodox Jews - the black-hat/caftan wearers - inevitably are solidly pro-Trump. (Many offered free pastries to celebrate the Nov. 5 results here in my major Canadian city..)

...To the point that one wonders where "official" Jews in US/Can would stand in a conflict between the orthodox and the woke... On December 18, 2024 at 4:21 pm, Mitch Hyman wrote: ...indeed, and the "official" Arab lobby © 2024 Mark Steyn Enterprises (US) Inc. All rights reserved.

No part of this website or any of its contents may be reproduced, copied, modified or adapted, without the prior written consent of Mark Steyn Enterprises. If you're a member of The Mark Steyn Club and you take issue with this article, then have at it in our comments section. receive the latest by email: subscribe to steynonline's free weekly mailing list en Viewing and submission of reader comments is restricted to Mark Steyn Club members only. If you are not yet a member, please click here to join. If you are already a member, please log in here: Member Login Email:

Password:

Remember me on this computer/device Forgotten password?