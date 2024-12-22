'Tis the season at SteynOnline: we have plenty of Yuletide delights over at the Steyn Store, including one of the world's merriest Christmas albums and a Mark Steyn Club gift membership. And, if you really want to treat your beloved this Christmas, there's always a stateroom on the Mark Steyn Iberian Cruise, with Naomi Wolf, Allison Pearson, Michele Bachmann, Dan Wootton, Leilani Dowding and more.

~Welcome to an encore presentation from our Serenade Radio series of Steyn's Seasonal Song of the Week. On today's show, Oscar- and Tony-winning lyricists Don Black and Tim Rice join Mark to take a look at British Christmas songs, including their own contributions to the genre. And we'll also hear everybody's favourite colleen Dana telling Steyn how she first heard her own big Yuletide hit. Plus vocal contributions from Max Bygraves to Dina Carroll via Nat King Cole, Perry Como and Tony Bennett.

To listen to the show, simply click above.

We shall have more musical presentations over the next few days, including on Tuesday what has become an annual tradition here at SteynOnline: Mark's Christmas Eve Lessons and Carols, with ancient scripture and brand new performances of your favourite carols from singers and musicians drawn from the worlds of folk, jazz, rock and opera plus a bevy of Top Five pop stars from across half-a-century.

~We do enjoy your comments on the show. Steyn Clubbers are welcome to leave them below - or anybody can leave them over at Serenade Radio, where they love hearing from listeners. Last week's show on "O Tannenbaum" prompted this rave review from Mark's fellow Granite Stater, John Barrett:

A masterpiece - we listened to it twice today!

As to all those alternate lyrics, Chris, a New York Steyn Clubber, says:

If we are voting I prefer 'O Michigan' to 'O Florida' as a song, but definitely the reverse if we are voting Governors. Thanks for all, Mark.

On the other hand, from Olga:

Thank you for the Christmas carol history lesson, Herr Steyn! Super good fun, especially the multi-utile Maryland anthem! I'll never cross the border into Florida without singing that again. My new favorite carol is We Three Kings, a most delightful version of which was prominently featured in last year's (or was it the year's before?) Steyn Christmas special. I bet there could be a whole entire Song of the Week about it... Joyeux Noel to all Steyn crew & clubbers!

We shall have a brand new version of "We Three Kings" on this year's Christmas Eve Lessons and Carols, Olga. Don't miss it!

On the other other hand, never mind "Maryland My Maryland", "Michigan My Michigan" or "Florida My Florida". What about "Stonyhurst My Stonyhurst"? Peter, a UK member of the Steyn Club, writes from North Yorkshire:

Hello Mark I enjoyed your song of the week O Tannenbaum the other day. The tune was also used for the school song at my old school Stonyhurst College. Famous alumni include Arthur Conan Doyle.

We shall definitely include that next time, Peter.

