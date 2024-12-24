Welcome to Christmas Eve at SteynOnline (which this year is also the eve of Hannukah). Later today Mark will be here for what has become an annual tradition at this website: his unique presentation of Christmas Eve Lessons and Carols. The scripture doesn't change much, but the musical performances are brand new, as Steyn is joined by singers and musicians from the worlds of folk, jazz, rock and opera plus a bevy of Top Five pop stars from across half-a-century, all putting their own spin on centuries-old Christmas classics.

~Two years ago, during our seasonal Tales for Our Time, Steyn Club member Rede Batcheller wrote with a request:

Next, if you dare, Dylan Thomas' A Child's Christmas in Wales. TYVM!!!!

Well, I love that tale, Rede, but I'm not sure my Welsh vowels are totally reliable. So we have something even better for you this December weekend - an authentic Welsh lady, the great Siân Phillips, who, during her own childhood Christmases, actually worked with Dylan Thomas - as we discussed on a Steyn holiday special a few years back. Click below to watch:

