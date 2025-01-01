Live Around the Planet: Wednesday, January 1st by Mark Steyn

Clubland Q&A

~Happy New Year to our listeners around the globe. According to where you happen to be in this big beautiful world, 2025 was ushered in in the traditional manner: in New York, with an auld lang shove under a subway train; in New Orleans, with a homicidal SUV ploughing into the celebratory crowd; in Berlin, with random stabbings from the usual Multiculti Hogmaniac; in Cliftonville, home to the oldest football club in Ireland, with another mysterious outbreak of Sudden Death Syndrome; in Gants Hill, England, with Jews getting the old Jew-hate from a bunch of socioculturally indeterminate "Asian men" in a Mercedes; in La Roque-Gageac in the Dordogne, with the immolation of the Nativity; and, throughout Europe, with heartwarming scenes of the end of Russian gas supplies... Oh, but there's always room for New Year innovation: policemen were injured but managed to loose off sufficient firepower to bring to an end the world's first first-footing "excavator rampage". It is not known yet whether the excavator was on a security-services watchlist or had recently aced a de-radicalisation programme. Nonethess, in Sir Sadiq's London, the gaseous Diversity Bollocks soared into the stratosphere: "Mrs Brown says that in London everyone is different, and that means anyone can fit in." Thank you @paddingtonbear for being part of our New Year Fireworks! ❤️🎉✨️ pic.twitter.com/RsbT7x2kDM — Sadiq Khan (@SadiqKhan) January 1, 2025 The ability to say that with a straight face is why he's got a knighthood and you haven't. Notwithstanding all of the above, yours truly is back in the saddle for another hour of questions from Steyn Clubbers around the planet, as the world's most uniquely unique "peaceful transition of power" chunters on into its last three idiotic weeks. This will be our first Clubland Q&A of the New Year, so I'm happy to take your questions on what were the most significant developments of 2024 and what lies ahead for 2025.

Events are moving quickly!

A Tesla that no one recalls arriving explodes outside the Lost Wages Trump Tower.

In New Orleans, also known as Chocolate City, a truck mows down people on Bourbon Street; the death toll is already up to 15. The driver is Shamsud Din Jabbar, an American citizen from Texas. Of course, the obligatory he is American is included. He expired in a gunfight with law enforcement. There are already 4 or 5 more being rounded up. Someone in law enforcement rolled up the ISIS flag that Shamsud just happened to have with him and had flying off the trailer hitch.

At least two sets of explosives have been found in the area.

Not to worry! The FBI is on the job! No terrorism is involved. Nothing to see here. On January 1, 2025 at 2:58 pm, Ross Spence wrote: Surprise, surprise! The New Orleans terrorist perpetrator is named Shamsud-Din Jabbar, and is the possessor of an ISIS flag. On January 1, 2025 at 2:58 pm, Keith Farrell wrote: Welcome to 2025. New Year, same old problems, as the US joins European countries in multi-culti headline activities.

Do you think the US government will follow the European governments' policy of whitewashing such incidents? On January 1, 2025 at 3:00 pm, Christopher Gelber wrote: Mark, what do you think about Canada maybe becoming the USA's 51st state during Trump's second term? After all, if President Polk had been a bit more gung-ho in 1846, it would be already. Happy New Year to you and all Club members. On January 1, 2025 at 3:01 pm, William Stroock wrote: Dear Mark, Happy New Year. I hope 2025 is the year your health improves. Two decades ago, I learned about Canadian politics through your columns. Now you seem uninterested in Justin's machinations. Have you concluded that Canadian parliamentary intrigue just doesn't matter any more? On January 1, 2025 at 3:01 pm, Andy wrote: Wishing you and your family a healthy and happy 2025! I consider myself a niche Pennsylvanian, that is I come from Pennsylvania Dutch country. Our New Year's tradition has always been pork and sauerkraut. It stems from cabbage being green like money and the pork having something to do with a pig rooting in the ground, possibly for money if my memory serves me. It all boils down to money from what I gather.

Of course I married a Southern Belle, so now we have pork, sauerkraut, black eyed peas, and collards. What types of New Year's tradition does a niche Canadian have? On January 1, 2025 at 3:02 pm, Aaron Everitt wrote: Happy New Year Mark,

You had a line in your column this week about the struggles you see in the American constitution: "As an aside to that, for all you Constitution fetishists, I'm increasingly skeptical that a Constitution designed for an homogeneous population of two-and-a-half million people can be applied to a third-of-a-billion..." I remember a similar line from After America that asked how long will a people continue to live under such a dysfunctional government to keep 50 stars on their flag. I'm wondering if that time in America can ever happen. Watching cabinet appointees head to Washington to beg the people they're supposed to reform, for permission to reform them seems like a fools errand and why we constantly end up with no meaningful government reform. I want off the government racket ride where only the good guys play by the rules and everyone else takes advantage of the system. How do you see a possible breakup happening? Are there enough of us left that see the government as the prison keepers of our self induced system that want that changed? On January 1, 2025 at 3:03 pm, Jonny Woodrow wrote: Happy New Year Mark and all Club Members,

Mark, why is it impossible to make money from producing and selling life's necessities like meat and dairy, or to run a butchers in the high street for instance? Our high streets and shopping centres are filled with empty shops. And yet, while most people can't afford the rents on a shop, it seems nail bars and halal pizza takeaways pop up everywhere. As well immigration and higher birth rates among Asians meaning a Hindu or a Muslim is now my dentist, pharmacist, milkman, cab driver, financial advisor and corner shop owner, the people building businesses in our high streets doing your nails so that holding a kebab covered in "turkey ham" looks glam for a 2am selfie are the ones who eventually find their way into local politics and shape civic life. Once upon a time, being a supplier of life's necessities for the local population gave you a living and earned you an influential foothold in society. Why can't indigenous white populations seem to get a foothold in the high street and what story of the future are our high streets telling us? Blessings

Jonny Woodrow On January 1, 2025 at 3:04 pm, Chris Davies wrote: Mark, I hope you are well and are enjoying the 12 days of Christmas. How hopeful are you that 2025 may see the rebound of Christendom? Or is the assimilation of the developed world into the global caliphate an inevitability? Keep well Mark. On January 1, 2025 at 3:07 pm, Mark Jensen wrote: Can't wait! The New Year comes in with a crash, a boom and much wailing... the soundtrack of the demise of the West by the barbarians- who have been inside the gates for some time. So, our beloved Prophet M. Steyn (PSBUH) what predictions have you for after January 20th?

Will there be a marked shift in the decrepit 'First world', pushing these barabarians back across the borders of 'civilisation'? DMC notwithstanding, have you any real hope for meaningful and lasting change? And is there any glimmer on the horizon for your cases? Any chance that you'll only owe the Mannboy $1? I realize that Britain is a lost cause and haven't a shred of hope for your ultimate victory there (a pox upon their rotten houses) but l continue to pray for relief here. Updates? Are you even allowed to opine in public? The gag orders against men such as yourself are thrown thick and fast... But beyond that: all good wishes to you and yours for a great 2025, no matter what comes!

Praise be Mark Steyn! On January 1, 2025 at 3:12 pm, Leah Hamilton wrote: Greeting and happy new year Mark! I listened to your short story Plum Duff yesterday and was wondering if there are any plans to make it or Out of Time available in print. Plum Duff was devastating and illustrates the bitter mourning many of us feel about our heritage and culture. Do you have other short stories? I'm so thankful for TFOT and thoroughly miss your Hundred Years Ago show. Hope you are well! On January 1, 2025 at 3:12 pm, Wayne Carmichael wrote: In Norman Blake's song "Graycoat Soldiers" there's this line: No one does recall the day when Corporal Johnson rode away." Who was Corporal Johnson? Why did he ride away? I have written Blake's publisher, but got no answer. On January 1, 2025 at 3:13 pm, Heather wrote: HNY, Mark! All I wanted for Christmas was to hear you comment on SC Justice KBJ's Broadway debut!! On January 1, 2025 at 3:15 pm, Chris Hall wrote: Hi Mark, It has been remarkable to me how the H1-B visa program has become such a hot topic. All things considered, it is a vanishingly small part of the whole immigration system, both legal and illegal. This high tech indentured servitude system has the potential for all sorts of abuses, but it also is the life blood of both academia and some industries, especially in this era of dubious domestic educational efficiency. Having been through the system, I've seen all sides of the issue up close. What are your thoughts on this issue, which has the potential to rend apart the newly created GOP coalition. On January 1, 2025 at 3:16 pm, Dan Phillips wrote: Re H1B-Your recent article was "Right On", as they used to say.

The fact is that American companies will ALWAYS take the path of least resistance. I've observed this from a corporate perch for many years. And why wouldn't they? Instead of American companies being on the hook to develop, recruit, intern and sustain a technical resource in a domestic labor pool, a short cut to satisfy their need was given them in the form of H1B-and they took it....in the form of foreign workers, which (by the way), they can also pay less.

That situation, plus the DEI assignment of technical incompetents, et al. led to the current sad condition. So the answer is not to address the symptoms by importing foreign technical talent. It's to establish, nurture and grow domestic talent. Is this easy? Absolutely not. Thre are many cultural issues here. But, if there is a forcing function- it is manageable and could be successful. On January 1, 2025 at 3:19 pm, SabreMike Carroll wrote: Apparently a cybertruck just blew up in front of Trump Tower in Las Vegas(Driver earned his 72 rasins and 7 injured at last report) so today has been a banner day for terrorist attacks in the US. On January 1, 2025 at 3:25 pm, Richard 2025 wrote: Hi Mark

Happy New Year Not sure if you noticed but the USA X.com, has woken up to UK Pakistani Rapists ... they are slowly refusing to call them groomers because the victims never seem to be willing participants and could never actually consent !! Bill Ackman, Elon Musk and others have been reposting about this ... they seem to have only discovered revelations that are 15 years old and trace their roots to Keir Starmer and his fellow travellers. Mark will you weigh in - maybe best to do it on X.com a « best of » (sadly) comprehensive review with an update to where we are today ... probably no better off ... maybe post some Sam Smith and other interviews Maybe something is finally happening. At the least we could prevent this from becoming (more widespread) in North America. I would think that names need to be named of police officers , city councillors , politicians (above council level :) , journalists , people who were authors of reports hiding the Pakistani and Muslim origins .... Let's stop referring to people as « Asian » .... Let's expose that lie ! Happy new year ... check it out there is some light being cast here ... nearly 20 years too late Richard Yufe On January 1, 2025 at 3:26 pm, Israel Pickholtz wrote: So Rotherham is now in the news and everyone is shocked. Of course no mention that Mark Steyn has been on this for a decade. No mention of the brave young women he had on his show and the work they are doing. As they say on Jeopardy, "Can you put that in the form of a question?" No, I can't. But you can answer anyway. On January 1, 2025 at 3:30 pm, Jo McInerney wrote: Already the Republicans in the House have ignored the vote of the people to turn our country around and move the agenda of Donald Trump. They are once again ready to shoot themselves in the foot with the stale and unwanted hoof and mouth disease of "we must stop spending and the Speaker must go"! So, Friday will be fight night in Congress and it is with a hope and a prayer they get it together to move forward, or we are in for a worse year than 2024! I mean, can there be anything worse than that? In one month, Biden handed $1 billion to Africa for a train, Austin starts firing at the Houthis while our destroyers in the Red Sea shot at each other in friendly fire, Blinken is on a MidEast tour mending fences with a full blown terrorist now in charge of Syria, he dished out $200 million to Sudan and Palestine while he's fiddling around in the fog, ignoring the fact that he's out of power in less than 2 weeks. But, still there's room for $4 billion to the World Bank. I mean, can we be in any worse shape? Oh, and now the muckety mucks of a higher power in Trump's orbit start screaming about H-1B Visas, while an engineering student at Columbia not long ago tried to send a pizza in a box on a rope up to another engineering student standing in a window at Hamilton Hall. I say H-1B visas anyone? I know, I'm all over the place, but there is just so much to remember and try to forget for the last 4 years, and as some ray of hope seems to be in front of us, the supposed party of common sense, is about to throw hissy fits like a 3 year old and set the left ablaze in delight. Then, will we see Hakeem Jeffries take the gavel? On January 1, 2025 at 3:32 pm, Nicola Timmerman wrote: What do you think of the pro Palestine demonstrators disrupting travelers in Toronto Union Station and also disturbing traffic in Toronto? Who is funding all this? On January 1, 2025 at 3:33 pm, Keith Marsden wrote: Mark how is it that the only people who get rewarded are the people who despise humanity. Anyone who causes harm remember Vallance and Witty with the Jaba Jaba Jaba when all the time there was ivermectin. The police who help with rape and abuse of children which has been going on for years. The politicians who despise people so much that they don't care about excess deaths. They won't even talk about it..Chemical trails not a word. Sometimes I despair but still show the love all we have to do is care. Mark I wish you a happy new year and keep the faith. On January 1, 2025 at 3:35 pm, The Notorious Mr. J wrote: Mr, Steyn,

I have a question to about certain actuarial trends in Show Business. In the Developed World the average life expectancy hovers around 80. When we see all these lists of celebrities that have passed away there is a funny divide. The actors on these lists often pass away after the age of 80, while many pop singers don't manage to live that long. What gives? Is substance abuse a key factor? True, there are many actors know to be avid lushes, but maybe the polypharmacy of musicians is a key factor here. The Occupational Health & Safety wonks should be all over this one. On January 1, 2025 at 3:41 pm, Queen of the Jungle wrote: Hi Mark- hope you have the best New Year ever! My questions are: 1. Any chance you will be doing a long form interview with Tucker any time soon? 2. What's your assessment of the situation in Oh Canada with Pierre Castro et al? thanks as always for your amazing work! On January 1, 2025 at 3:42 pm, Elisa Angel wrote: The Texas truck used to murder and injure the merrymakers in New Orleans is a vehicle that is rented out through a car-share service called Turo. The truck came into the USA from Mexico more than a month ago. The two days is misreported. It went back to Houston where the owner lives. And then it was rented out again and taken to New Orleans. The murderer, Shamsud Din Jabbar, was born and raised in Beaumont, Texas. He lived in Houston at the time of his death. And he was in the US military for 10 years doing some tech job for Uncle Sam. His current company which he seems to own, is some sort of property management company -- Blue Meadow Properties -- with offices in Beaumont and Houston. The man graduated grom Georgia State according to an internet resume site. I heard the murderer speaking on a video he posted. If he had said his name was Bubba Smith, I would have believed it. His accent is like others from Beaumont, TX. I don't know when he was recruited to ISIS or when or why he snapped, but he's different from some of these other terrorists. On January 1, 2025 at 3:42 pm, Elisa Angel wrote: Did you realize that the bollards put up to give the appearance of security can be incapacitated by Mardi Gras beads? That's what the Mayor of New Orleans just said. On January 1, 2025 at 3:45 pm, Walt Trimmer wrote: Some genius in authority in Louisiana blithely postponed the Sugar Bowl by 24 hours. Do you think they even gave a thought to the massive changes in schedule to the television network and every fan's hotel and airplane reservations? I've come to the conclusion that all the police, FBI and other security agencies secretly love terrorist attacks. They are their raison d'etre, their sinecure, their pension guarantee and they get to their moment of glory on the podium vowing to track down every one involved!! If they can figure out the motive. On January 1, 2025 at 3:46 pm, Manny wrote: The Rose Parade went on, as will all the bowl games with perhaps a moment of silence, then the flag another half lower, then lower again soon I'm certain, until it's soon to be buried along with Jimmy Carter who gave us modern day Iran among other America haters. Until those people directly responsible feel the pain directly this will continue. On January 1, 2025 at 3:47 pm, James Fulford wrote: It turns out that "Texas Man" Shamsud is an American citizen, and THAT is what's making headlines. It's amazing how fast we find out the citizenship status of a minority mass murderer when he's technically an American, as we saw after San Bernardino—Syed Rizwan Farook was born in the US, about 1987, some 22 years after Teddy Kennedy's 1965 Immigration Act. On January 1, 2025 at 3:49 pm, George Pereira wrote: Mark,

The only time people congregate and never, ever, seem to have problems with killer SUVs or rampaging excavators or never need to hide behind bollards is during the "call to prayer" where entire streets are shut down by massive groups of people, always in violation of law.

If only we could find some common identity to these groups that might help explain why they seem immune to the violence of normal life in a world class city.

I'm positive it's obviously staring me right in my face, yet our elites and police seem to be so baffled. On January 1, 2025 at 3:51 pm, Citizen Thom wrote: Happy New Year! May the good prosper and the wicked perish in 2025. Also, may Elon and Vivek be cured of their myopia. On January 1, 2025 at 3:55 pm, Debra Silver wrote: Happy New Year Mark and all the Steyn clubbers... praying for a better and heathier year... and a return of our hostages... from Israel On January 1, 2025 at 3:58 pm, Teresa Maupin wrote: "The ability to say that with a straight face is why he's got a knighthood and you haven't. Laughing and shaking my head at the same time! On January 1, 2025 at 4:09 pm, Citizen Thom wrote: The problem withthe reconfiguration of society, is that it's monotone. It is not flexible, it cannot adapt, there is no other order in place when the phone-centered, cloud-based runs out of power. Even if the current social order were acceptable, it is especially fragile, even while it digs out the sturdier foundations that preceeded it. On January 1, 2025 at 4:13 pm, Walt Trimmer wrote: Remember the Alamo!! © 2025 Mark Steyn Enterprises (US) Inc. All rights reserved.

