Live Around the Planet: Wednesday, January 8th

Yes, it's me! Mark Steyn of that ilk - back in the saddle for another hour of questions from Steyn Clubbers around the planet, as the world's most uniquely unique "peaceful transition of power" chunters on into its final fortnight. Last week's first Clubland Q&A of the New Year was supposed to be our look-ahead to 2025, but it was rather hijacked by breaking news of holiday terror attacks, so I'm happy to pick up the topic again this week. But there is no shortage of other subjects making news around the world. For example, we have an exciting new Pfizer side-effect. Which sounds like something Boris Johnson ordered inserted into the vax: Teen's breasts grew to triple G-cup size following COVID vaccination: 'Concerns not adequately addressed' That's how decrepit our society is: even triple-G breasts can't get the attention of the health service. And, of course, we have the most outrageous story of recent days. Our antipodean chum Alexandra Marshall was a favourite guest of The Mark Steyn Show, and I miss seeing her every week. She has written an interesting column about the sudden reactivation of concern about England's child gang-rape epidemic, based in large part on getting to know Samantha Smith in the course of our show: In one of her many interviews, Samantha explained that police asked if she consented to the sexual acts these men inflicted upon her. She was a child. This idea that children might have consented to the abuse is one of the horrifying common threads emerging under the spotlight of international scrutiny. Just to be clear, it was the "men" of the West Mercia Constabulary who demanded to know whether Samantha had "consented" to these acts. They began when she was five years old. The idea that a five-year-old can give consent to sex ought to be repulsive to anyone, even to Sir Keir Starmer. And yet it somehow became routine in the police stations of England. Alexandra continues: It is incomprehensible that this could have happened to thousands of little girls while Western feminists shouted 'Me Too!' from the headlines of every mainstream publication. The governments fretted over gender quotas to make their Cabinets 'look diverse' while children were being raped by Pakistani men operating under the immunity of social justice. The "immunity of social justice" is a good way of putting it. A lot of people assume the "Diversity is our strength!" mantra is obvious bollocks and known to be so. But in fact it's deadly serious - so much so that English constables take it as read that kindergarten moppets can consent to anal sex. I am disgusted that a lot of things we have talked about here for many years seem to be erupting as hitherto unknown breaking news to many of the English. Faced with the possibility that much of their society is objectively evil, too many consumers of UK news chose to look away or focus on such exciting questions as who's going to be next week's Lord Privy Seal. Even when forced into the news by Elon Musk, the legacy media's only point of interest is various tedious aspects of the Musk-Farage imbroglio. As another overseas pal of the Steyn Show, the great Natalie Winters, notes: This dude thinks the real threat is @ElonMusk. Not the mass coverup of the grooming gang story. Insane. pic.twitter.com/ymhG6t5U4E — Natalie Winters (@nataliegwinters) January 7, 2025 English working-class girls all around you are being gang-raped and anally branded but let's focus on the real issue: whether someone's being mean to Jess Phillips. The Westminster wankers are gossiping their country into the abyss. If you could stop talking about trivia for a moment, you might grasp the heartlessness of your pathetic nation-killing obsessions: 🟥Charlene Downes (R) was gang-raped, killed, then ground down into kebab meat. 🟥Lucy Lowe (L) was gang-raped, then her family were burned alive. 🟥Victoria Agoglia, 14, was given a fatal dose of heroin after being gang-raped. All victims of Pakistani Muslim gangs. pic.twitter.com/XZtlL1DW0C — Peter Lloyd (@Suffragent_) January 8, 2025 Whether or not you're a member of The Mark Steyn Club, you can listen to our show live as it happens wherever you chance to be on this turbulent earth: Club membership is required only to ask a question. We love to hear from brand new members, and especially appreciate those who are having such a great time round these parts that they've signed up a chum for a Steyn Club Gift Membership. Among the additions to our ranks in recent days are newbies from around the globe - from Washington to Waikanae, Bradenton to Brescia, Lincoln, Rhode Island to Lynge, Denmark. Whether you've joined this week either for a full year or a see-how-it-goes experimental quarter, do shoot me a head-scratcher for today's show. But, if you're not interested in joining, no worries, as they say in Oz: We seek no unwilling members - and as always the show is free to listen to, so we hope you'll want to tune in. So see you back here at 3pm North American Eastern - which is 8pm in London, 9pm in Paris, 10pm in Jerusalem,11pm in Moscow; half-past-eleven in Teheran; one-forty-five in Kathmandu; 4am in Singapore and Honkers (sorry about that); 7am in Sydney and Melbourne; 9am in Auckland, and an even more convivial hour for the kippers and kedgeree in His Majesty's Dominions eastward across the Pacific, where you're so far ahead I've probably already lost my appeal by now... On January 8, 2025 at 2:59 pm, John Frey wrote: Recalling the great Steyn response to the two Munk Debate panelists who chuckled at Steyn's outrage at rape by immigrants. I was impressed both by the forcefulness of the rejoinder, as well as 1) the throwing of the judges own words in her face as well as 2) saying that if rape is so funny he would use it at an open-mic comedy club and see how many laughs it gets. So, if the U.S. does annex or merge with Canada, any interest in a run at the Presidency? I am only half joking. On January 8, 2025 at 2:59 pm, Andrew Jones wrote: I see that it's now being paraded that TT might sever the "special relationship" if Trump doesn't disown Musk. So, as I see it, they would rather irreparably damage a long-standing national security arrangement with America rather than establish for the British public the full extent of the child rape and murder disgrace? Which to my fevered mind says that public knowledge of the latter could be more damaging to national security than the former? Am I seeing that right? On January 8, 2025 at 3:01 pm, Lenny Cooperman wrote: Hi Mark, I'd be anxious to hear your thoughts on President Trumps proposal that the United States acquire Greenland. I wonder if this seems like a legitimate idea in view of the indifference with which Denmark, its putative owner, treats Greenland. I also note the presence of a large U.S. military base there, and the covetous manner Russia and China seem to have toward this resource rich place. Is this manifest destiny 2.0? And congratulations on the recent rulings from Judge Irving. On January 8, 2025 at 3:01 pm, Margaret Hughes wrote: I was just wondering what you make of President-elect Trump's current preoccupation with Greenland, particularly as he has (apparently) refused to rule out military force to seize it. I suspect it is a ruse to get the power brokers around the table to discuss tariff's, but is he going about it the right way? I am reluctant to second guess him as he's been "on a roll" recently! On January 8, 2025 at 3:05 pm, Gordon MacMichael wrote: Not directly related to grooming gangs, but very much related to the undermining of democracy in the West, do you have any thoughts on Justin Trudeau's latest gambit, "I resign, but will remain on as Prime Minister, dispensing patronage without any Parliamentary oversight until my Party elects a new leader sometime in the next year or so"? On January 8, 2025 at 3:06 pm, The Notorious Mr. J wrote: As could be expected L'il Old Justin was made to bow out, a testimony to his conversion from useful front man to scorned scapegoat. But what now? Maybe his successor will meet the fates of John Turner and Kim Campbell, that is assuming the captaincy of a sinking ship. However, I've heard that there is already an uptick in the polls for the Liberals at the news of the fall of the Trudeau II. The Conservatives should not count their chickens yet.

It's possible that the ham-fisted bullying of Donald Trump may be the Grits' lifeline. Trump's tariff threats and general disrespect for Canada may give the Liberals a chance to play the old Economic Nationalism card, painting the Tories as Trump stooges in the process of course. Election 2025 may be an unpredictable affair. On January 8, 2025 at 3:07 pm, Nicola Timmerman wrote: Does Trump really forget how we Canadians hid American hostages in Iran and supported America in Afghanistan where we lost many soldiers including a female captain? On January 8, 2025 at 3:10 pm, Chris Davies wrote: Mark, I hope you are well. Now I know you are far too upstanding to ordinarily engage in Schadenfreude but you wouldn't be human if you did not have a wry smile at the prospect of Michael Mann having to pony up over $1/2M to National Review in the Mann v Steyn case. My question is around the death of Jean-Marie Le Pen. Do you consider him a politician of consequence who blazed the trail for Marine to potentially replace Macron or will he simply be remembered as just another far right extremist? Keep well Mark. On January 8, 2025 at 3:10 pm, Andy Eichelberger wrote: Mark, I am hoping with the current "swing" of conservative wins, I am hoping you can scrounge out some sort of victory against M Mann. I am an environmentalist at heart. With all this talk about "drill baby drill" and all the talk of the acquisition of Greenland for its natural resources, is there any room in the Conservative Party for a conservationist? Also, thank you for the spotlight you have shined on the horrific grooming gangs story. Without you I never would have been made aware. Soon I hope that there will finally be political pressure to prosecute these animals. On January 8, 2025 at 3:11 pm, Toby Pilling wrote: ...I see that Bill Nye 'The Science Guy', who was best buddies with the climate fraudster Michael Mann, has been awarded the Presidential Medal of Freedom by Joe Biden. Another reason to ditch the 'peaceful transition of power'? On January 8, 2025 at 3:13 pm, Drew Weber wrote: Hello Mark,

In Trump Impeachment #2, the Democrats set the precedent that a president out of office can be impeached. As it has become abundantly clear that Biden used his VP office to support his family's racket, he should also be impeached. This is not lawfare as impeachment is a political not criminal matter, and the Executive Branch has no role. Of course, the only punishment would be the already practical impossibility that Biden could no longer hold office. It would be instructive for the country to reveal the corruption. However, wishful thinking considering the lack of spines of Republicans in Congress. Your thoughts? On January 8, 2025 at 3:14 pm, Tim Neilson wrote: Hi Mark,

Apparently the "Biden administration" has given the Presidential Medal of Freedom to self-confessed Nazi collaborator George Soros, whose other most visible impact on the world seems to be giving colossal funding to Democrat political candidates. The event evoked memories of Congress giving an ovation to a "Ukrainian" WWII veteran turned Zelensky mascot who turned out to have fought for the Nazis, not to the surprise of anyone with a passing acquaintance with history. It's almost as though the "progressive" ritual imprecations of various supposed "Hitlers" and "Nazis" was just a load of facile insincere cant. If memory serves, a certain niche Canadian once pointed out that "if everybody's Hitler nobody's Hitler". Is there a corollary, that when inconvenient misdeeds of collaborators with the real Hitler can be airbrushed out of history then even the real Hitler isn't really Hitler but just a pantomime villain or cartoon character? ... On January 8, 2025 at 3:17 pm, Chris Hall wrote: As you have noted, the British are still in denial about so many things that are really happening in both the UK and the rest of the world. After talking to people in Australia and New Zealand during a trip last year before the US election, I saw this same effect in the Antipodes. Watching a compilation of CBC coverage of the US election showed to me that Canadian media is even more embarrassingly biased and clueless than NPR and MSNBC. In the States, even the Mainstream Media is coming to the realization that Swamp Media is mostly dead, which has led to a major shift in public American opinion. For the rest of the Anglosphere however, the Swamp still seems to have a death grip on the media, with legalized censorship, the squashing of Rebel News, your own persecution, and the emasculation of GBNews being examples. Can you see any way forward if the Swamp continues to control the media in these countries? On January 8, 2025 at 3:17 pm, Keith Marsden wrote: Mark you have been trying to help the children for years. In fact you have been an inspiration. What's the chance that at long last we have reached a point where something will be done. I'm not holding my breath but just imagine Maggie Oliver being held in high regard instead of an inconvenient busybody. I pray along with you that all the children will be safe and we are able to prosecute ALL the perpetrators of this evil enterprise. On January 8, 2025 at 3:17 pm, Peter Deichler wrote: Hi Mark. I've been listening to you for years. Thanks for standing up to the child rape victims. I'm sure you are surprised that this tragedy is finally getting the attention it deserves but I'd love to hear what you think America should do to avoid a similar fate with our police and corrupt politicians On January 8, 2025 at 3:19 pm, George Pereira wrote: Mark,

The idea that a five-year-old can give consent to sex ought to be repulsive to anyone. Elon Musk is the problem?

Charlene Downes was gang-raped, killed, then ground down into kebab meat. Tommy Robinson is the problem?

Lucy Lowe was gang-raped, then her family were burned alive. Donald J Trump is the problem?

Victoria Agoglia, 14, was given a fatal dose of heroin after being gang raped. Mark Steyn is the problem?

How can the "men" who excuse the horror and blame the victims and those who speak out in the victims behalf be so devoid of humanity? On January 8, 2025 at 3:20 pm, Elisa Angel wrote: Do UK officials think Pakistani rape gangs in English towns won't ever reach the officials' own doorsteps? On January 8, 2025 at 3:21 pm, David Coats wrote: I'm once again reminded of a time when Great Britain had leaders such as Charles Napier who had the backbone to end India's practice of Sati and declare British national customs superior to the Indian national customs. He did so against similar "cultural" protests by certain Englishmen political and religious leaders as we face among the multi-multi squishes of today. We're in dire need of such men today. Will such men of significance & consequence rise up today to lead us out of our current versions of societal suicide? On January 8, 2025 at 3:23 pm, Jamie Marsh wrote: Hi Mark, First off, God bless you and I hope you're doing well. My question: I hate the mob as much as anyone. I fought them here in the US against mandatory vax shots, school closures, etc. But at a certain point, don't those English girls deserve at least some sort of justice? My blood boils at what's happened. At a certain point, if all institutions have failed, don't those girls and their families deserve justice, even if it's street justice? On January 8, 2025 at 3:25 pm, Keith Farrell wrote: Hi Mark, hope you are well and feeling up to another rant about people standing on your shoulders.

I keep seeing reports of Pakistani grooming gangs and wondered were they trying to take over from the many Turkish barbers on our high streets.

Then I realised they were referring to the rape gangs that you exposed on TV, back when I used to watch GB News, before it succumbed to Ofcommie. Why will non of these Johnny Come Latelys acknowledge your major contributions? On January 8, 2025 at 3:27 pm, Rick in Florida wrote: I think this is an exciting time to be a Mark Steyn subscriber. Trump seems determined to not to be merely 'in office, but in power'. And many of your most-discussed issues over the years are presently being amplified on X (frmr. Twitter) and promoted daily by Elon Musk. I find Elon's boldness in fighting back on these issues to be signs that he too wants actual change and reform. Before Trump's election I feared Musk was doomed to criminal prosecution in the EU or UK, and a democrat governmental theft or emasculation of his great companies SpaceX, Tesla, and X. But now Musk is actively and aggressively defending Free Speech, warning of the impact of declined birth rates, and attacking the corrupt defenders of the UK's Muslim rape gangs. Elon is arguing on the right side of all of these issues with a reach both global and political that only his fame and command of social media could accomplish. Could we be in a uniquely special moment? Is it possible that Musk and Trump are our 'one man to make a difference' that can defeat the globalists in a way that could be felt for decades? On January 8, 2025 at 3:28 pm, Heather wrote: Happy New Year, Mark!! Have you had a chance to watch the illustrious Justice KBJ on Broadway yet?? On January 8, 2025 at 3:31 pm, Roger Bushkin wrote: Dear Mark-- The mayor of London said last week that his children think he has "sold out" by accepting a Knighthood and becoming "part of the establishment." But hasn't he been mayor for years now? How was he not already part of the establishment? Or does he believe, as Obama once did, that he is working behind enemy lines? Keep up the good work. On January 8, 2025 at 3:33 pm, Alison Castellina wrote: Jordan Peterson says that the viciousness of "cancel culture" (imported from across the Atlantic) which steals the job, the income, the pension, home and reputation of anyone who speaks up about child rape and other 'inconvenient' issues is a major part of the problem. It is also the main tool of "the big shut-up". How can the West stamp out 'cancel culture'? On January 8, 2025 at 3:33 pm, Robert Fox wrote: If that's what Pakastani "men" are doing in England, I can only imagine what they're doing in Pakastan. On January 8, 2025 at 3:35 pm, Fran Lavery wrote: Just can't help to slip in a comment or two. Natalie Winters is great. What a b@st@rd that guy is in the host chair! Some kind of monster host he is. When I read about Samantha's life being destroyed, starting at the age of five, by raping grown men I think back what I did at age five and what comes to mind are playing jacks, board games, sledding, skipping, roller skating and enjoying a breakfast served by my mother in the kitchen or driving with my dad and mom to visit my grandparents for Sunday afternoon dinners. That's what being five brings to mind. What a nightmare the West has brought on their little girls. On January 8, 2025 at 3:38 pm, Nick Russell wrote: Theodore Dalrymple condemns the brutish white working class rioters and approves their speedy sentencing and lengthy imprisonment and questions why white working class girls were so vulnerable to rape gangs in the first place. "Rotherham was not the only town with a sexual abuse scandal. .... social services deliberately ignored cases, for fear of appearing racist. (No one raised the question of why so many young girls and women proved so vulnerable to exploitation. That, too, is a question best avoided, from the liberal point of view.) ....

Of course, the thugs attacking mosques and burning police cars are not really defending a national tradition or culture. Of the glories of their own national culture, they are probably as ignorant as a newborn babe, and much in their current way of life is unattractive, even reprehensible.

...What was needed in response to them, the liberals maintained, was severe and rapidly administered punishment (with which I wholeheartedly agree). If rioters could count on a few years' prison time, there would be fewer of them in years to come, no matter their feelings of resentment." - City Journal Autumn 2024. I know of no better chronologer of Britain's post war social decline than Theodore Dalrymple (Anthony Daniels), but has he lost the plot here? On January 8, 2025 at 3:40 pm, Frank Gallenstein wrote: Hi Mark, Very happy to hear about the "Small Victory". I'm interested to know whether you are optimistic about Canada's future with the resignation of Trudeau. On January 8, 2025 at 3:40 pm, Patrick Geagan wrote: Does anyone remember the saying "we fight them over there, so we don't have to fight them here."

It should be changed to "we import them here, so we don't have to fight them there." On January 8, 2025 at 3:42 pm, James Fulford wrote: On GB News Twitter, they're talking about Musk and Jess Philips, and saying

"'The sort of threats and attacks on MPs can amount, in certain circumstances, to terrorism.'" Then there's a BBC headline that says "Musk's 'disinformation' endangering me, says Phillips". I think that there's little danger of someone with "Islamophobia" attacking an MP. That's not what happened to Sir David Amess—he was killed by a Somali Muslim with Islam. Another BBC headline: "Sir David Amess: Man found guilty of murdering MP" includes this description of Ali Harbi Ali—"The 26-year-old from Kentish Town, north London.." On January 8, 2025 at 3:46 pm, Keith Farrell wrote: Great stuff, as always. If the globalists get their way and restrict our freedom of movement I can see thousands of us waiting for Mark's daily output. On January 8, 2025 at 3:48 pm, Walter Sobera wrote: Didn't The King just knight Starmer???? On January 8, 2025 at 3:51 pm, Greg Warren wrote: Aaah, Primrose Hill. I went to school with Primrose Hill.

Delightful child. On January 8, 2025 at 3:53 pm, Elisa Angel wrote: Oh, cmon! Everyone like Cole Porter! On January 8, 2025 at 3:55 pm, Queen of the Jungle wrote: Greetings Mark and best wishes for a most healthy and happy New Year. Putting aside all the politics, which I know will be covered by the others, more than anything I am concerned about your own health, especially your heart issues. You have shared with us some of the horrors that you've experienced dealing with the healthcare systems in general, but we don't know any of your doctors whom I hope would be the best in the world. Every since the Scamdemic, people have lost faith in the entire medical and dental professions, myself especially. I have become a strong believer in alternative and holistic medicine and what I've learned has saved my life. I wonder if you have connected with some of amazing doctors that are out there such as Dr. McCullough, Dr. Kory or Dr. Mercola, et al. OR if you are familiar with their work. I hope and pray that you are not just working with allopathic or conventional doctors and dentists because they will kill you before they cure you. If you need more information, let me know. Meanwhile, please take care of yourself, the world needs you! The cruise will do wonders, get a lot of sun if you can. All the best from Nueva York! On January 8, 2025 at 3:57 pm, Queen of the Jungle wrote: Mark- is there any chance you could get Rush's old spot on 77 WABC radio in Nueva York? I don't know why owner John Catsimatidis hasn't grabbed you for that gig or any other on his station because you would be the best person on the entire station by far if were to come back. There is no other host who is even in the same universe as you when it comes to native wit and piercing intelligence. Besides, we are all getting a bit tired of Curtis Sliwa who seems to be on 24/7. OR- how about getting back with Tucker now that he has his very own network? I don't think you've done any interviews with him recently..... #STOPCENSORINGSTEYN On January 8, 2025 at 4:03 pm, Keith Marsden wrote: Mark perhaps all the political class in the UK have been to Epstein island.Blackmail could be the answer On January 8, 2025 at 4:16 pm, Bill Bradshaw wrote: Mark,

What happened to New Hebrides? I know they changed their name to something unpronouncable, but are they no longer part of the commonwealth? Hope you're doing well and getting better. We pray for you every day. Best wishes

Bill Bradshaw On January 8, 2025 at 4:17 pm, Amr Marzouk wrote: A. Gem and much appreciated.

