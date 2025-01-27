When Man Learns His Own Divinity...

Just ahead of Part Eleven of our nightly audio adventure, a reminder of my still newish weekend music show on Serenade Radio, every Saturday at 5pm GMT/12 noon North American Eastern. Our latest episode had an Australia Day-ish bent (which is more than can be said for Australia itself on Australia Day in the 2020s), with songs from the Lucky Country, a cavalcade of antipodean Number Ones, and a Down Under Sinatra Sextet.

Nicola, a Steyn Clubber and my fellow Ontarian, says

A very scary tale. The power of the crowd and utopian thinking.

In tonight's episode of Lord of the World, the newspapers proclaim the dawn of a new era of world peace ...because man now knows he is his own god:

The principle of love and union learned however falteringly in the West during the last century, has been taken up in the East as well. There shall be no more an appeal to arms, but to justice; no longer a crying after a God Who hides Himself, but to Man who has learned his own Divinity. The Supernatural is dead; rather, we know now that it never yet has been alive. What remains is to work out this new lesson, to bring every action, word and thought to the bar of Love and Justice; and this will be, no doubt, the task of years. Every code must be reversed; every barrier thrown down; party must unite with party, country with country, and continent with continent...

What could go wrong?

