Aiding and Abetting

Programming note: Tonight, Tuesday, I'll be here with another episode of our latest Tale for Our Time. Tomorrow, Wednesday, we'll have our regular Clubland Q&A with questions from Steyn Club members live around the planet at 3pm North American Eastern - which is 8pm Greenwich Mean Time/9pm Central European. Hope you can swing by.

~If the above isn't enough, do check out Laura Perrins' Substack. Laura was a favourite guest of the pre-cardiac Mark Steyn Show, and writes for two of the very few news outlets on either side of the Irish Sea worth reading: Gript and The Conservative Woman. Today, she has an interview with some bloke called Mark Steyn. Sample:

LAURA: Even now, there are lots of euphemisms being used to discuss the issue – such as 'grooming' gangs. But you groom a dog. What these Pakistani Muslim men were doing to white English working class girls was brutal: targeting the vulnerable ones, then raping them in groups, in some cases seriously assaulting them by branding them, in one horrific case anally gang raping a young girl, and then trafficking and prostituting them around the country to other gangs of Pakistani Muslim men. We haven't come even close to being angry enough over this? MARK: No. I think all these terms are consciously designed to anaesthetise any potential for mass outbreak of righteous anger, which is what's needed. Even rape is a bit of an evasion, because it moves it into Harvey Weinstein/Jimmy Savile territory. The evil English constabulary told these girls' parents that rape by Pakistani Muslims was just a "phase", a "rite of passage" for their daughters. Which is disgusting. But, if you remove anything that, say, Neil Gaiman might dignify as "consensual" sex, what's left is torture - lots of torture, like being dangled off of fifth-story balconies. I remember – a decade ago now - a girl who lifted up her sweater and showed me the cigarette burns on her torso. I didn't particularly want to see them, but they were serious third-degree burns. When you think of how long her "boyfriends" (as South Yorkshire Police would say) had to press those cigarettes to her flesh to do the damage they did, you realise that there is nothing these Muslim gangs could do to these girls that would persuade the Brit wanker coppers to lift a finger for the victims. So torture is now just a "rite of passage" in English towns?

Indeed. Because stopping the torture would be contrary to the Labour Party's campaign against "Islamophobia". So Sir Keir Stürmer might as well be pressing down those cigarettes himself. More with Laura here.

~Last week the newly arrived forty-seventh president pardoned almost all the "J6ers" - including 42-year-old Indiana man Matthew Huttle.

Mr Huttle did not enjoy his pardon for long. On Sunday afternoon he was pulled over by a Jasper County sheriff's deputy. He did not survive the encounter.

~As with Sir Keir's child-rape gangs, another establishment injustice is unfolding at hack baroness Heather Hallett's joke of a Covid inquiry, whose "inquiries" into the vaccines will resume tomorrow. Meanwhile, back in the real world, a more or less random headline:

Scientists call for more research into Covid vaccine side effects after unexplained spike in heart conditions

You don't say! These are Canadian scientists writing in The Journal of the American Medical Association in response to a French study. The first sentence gave me a laugh:

Myocarditis, pericarditis, and myopericarditis are inflammatory heart conditions recognized as adverse events linked to COVID-19 mRNA vaccines

"Recognised"? Not at the hack baroness's "inquiry", they're not. Not by lead barrister Hugo Smug-Prat KC, they're not. Not at Ofcom, they're not. Not at the King's Bench Division of the English High Court, they're not.

He is refusing to address the concerns of the injured on the basis that they were not within scope. He helped craft the scope to exclude all evidence of efficacy and safety of these vaccines!https://t.co/Ve7ebf5rWE https://t.co/XZMTKKbJjm pic.twitter.com/LJVgVMc5YQ — Dr Clare Craig (@ClareCraigPath) January 27, 2025

Your rulers are evil and not above killing you. But alas, says Mr Smug-Prat, that's beyond the "scope" of the inquiry. Will he be doing the grooming inquiry too? Will "anal branding" be beyond the scope? Even if I offer to demonstrate it on him?

What we are left with is an ever faint reality. It is only four years since the first shots of the AstraZeneca "vaccine". Which means that it is four years since the widowhood at thirty-three of our friend Charlotte Wright:

Wow, thank you @MarkSteynOnline. May I have this video @LeilaniDowding so I can share further 🙏🏼? Throughout this covid inquiry I interviewed for Channel 5 and DailyM and both have made me feel Stephen's story isn't good enough anymore, and I am left heartbroken once again 💔 — Charlotte Wright Vaccine Widow (@MrsCharWright) January 21, 2025

Charlotte's husband died at the hands of the AstraZeneca vaccine, which Boris Johnson hailed as a Great British Success Story and on whose various Anglo-Irish-Aussie creators HM The King showered knighthoods and damehoods. Less than four years later it has been withdrawn from manufacture anywhere on earth. It no longer exists - except in the dress medals of Dame Sarah Gilbert (cheered at Centre Court at Wimbledon!), and in the immune systems of all those whom Dame Sarah and Bloodsoaked Boris's Great British Success Story have left permanently crippled.

I suppose it is good news that there is no longer a factory anywhere on the planet that is pumping out Dame Sarah's poison. But, as the Baroness Stitchup's hack "inquiry" reminds us, the principal purpose of western government these days is narrative protection: Grab a jab! Diversity is our strength! Grown men hanging around primary-school playgrounds is a harmless cultural preference!

The political class is moving on. But the damage they have done is still with us. Another friend of the Steyn Show, Clare Craig:

The harms from covid 💉in under 2 minutes. ⏰ Australia 🇦🇺 and Singapore 🇸🇬 saw same cardiac injury and death despite minimal covid. ❤️‍🩹 Thanks to @freedom_rsrch for edit 🎬 👏 pic.twitter.com/7U3XWBFodE — Dr Clare Craig (@ClareCraigPath) November 14, 2024

The point about Australia and Singapore is well-taken. Because the borders were closed in support of a serious national quarantine, neither nation had any great Covid infection. Yet both were enthusiastic vax jabbers. And their excess deaths and other adverse events mirror those in Europe and elsewhere.

~We thank you for all your kind comments this last grisly year - and especially all those new members of The Mark Steyn Club, and those old members who've signed up a chum for a SteynOnline Gift Certificate or a Steyn Club Gift Membership. Steyn Clubbers span the globe, from London, Ontario to London, England to London, Kiribati. We hope to welcome many more new members in this coming year.