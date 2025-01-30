Note from Laura: Dear readers, this edition of Laura's Links was filed before the news of last night's crash circulated. Therefore, first and foremost this morning, on behalf of Mark and all of us at here at Steyn HQ, we would like to extend our condolences to the victims of last night's horrendous crash between the American Airlines flight and the U.S. military Black Hawk helicopter. Please hold all the victims and their devastated families in your prayers.

Hello again and welcome to this week's edition of Laura's Links.

It was a busy week for me personally, but nothing compared to the whirlwind of a week that America (and the world) have been experiencing throughout the first few days of Trump 2.0! It has been so heartbreaking to watch the deterioration of America that happened under the "Biden" administration (ditto for the Obama years). I speak specifically of the lawlessness, criminality and thuggery of the state; the invasion; the weak-kneed approach to world leadership; and the absolutely shameful, pain and suffering caused to the American people at the hands of its own government.

Therefore, it has been particularly gratifying to watch some of the policy fireworks of the past few days. It's actually hard to find the words to convey just how glorious it has been, but I would say this at the very least: THIS IS THE BLUEPRINT. This is the way! There have been too many goodies to comprehensively list here, but there are some gems that I have to mention.

Let's start with Colombia (not Columbia but they could use some deportations also). That was simply a work of art. And when I say work of art, I am not referring to the liquid paint farts barfed up on a canvas by that crack sniffing, hooker-loving Hunter Biden. Not that kind of art! I refer to the art of getting your adversary on their knees. Trump simply beat that socialist schmendrik Gustavo Petro into complete submission in about 45 minutes, between tees, and just with his phone. How can this be described as anything other than glorious?

I am also loving the videos of the ICE officers at work, finally able to, you know, DO THEIR JOBS. I like the Executive Order against mutilating children i.e "affirmative health care", the mass slashing of DEI bureaucracy, I like the Vice President Vance on the telly, Stephen Miller pretty much making Jake Tapper cry and Tom Homan interviews with whoever dares! I like this "in your face" treatment of the media very, very much. I like White House Spokesperson Karoline Leavitt. I like slashing funds to the WHO and stopping the shipment of $50 million dollars in condoms to Gaza. I like that Trump went to North Carolina and Los Angeles. I like that he got names of insurance companies that have been schlepping out claims in NC. I like that VP Vance wants more babies in the world! I know it's the honeymoon phase, but honestly-what's not to like so far? I know there's a lot of crap going on, but these past few days have been quite a nice respite from the malaise of the Biden years, so let's just enjoy this for now, it's been a long time coming and we all deserve it.

Pursuant to the axe that the Trump administration has taken to DEI, here's a piece that I spotted at UnHerd and it definitely goes in my bulging "wish I had written this first" file. Read the whole thing. I honestly heard Kathy Shaidle's voice in my head when I was reading it.

I'm filing this column on a blustery cold night and I still have a ton of stuff to do before calling it a night. I had a few tough moments this week, where I felt that there were just too many things that I have to care about compounding and coalescing at the same time. Life doesn't often give you the luxury of caring about one thing at a time, only when you feel you have the strength to deal with it. Sometimes there is just a cluster of things, and earlier this week I was dealing with a lot and everyone is dealing with things that we often have no clue about – good things and bad things.

Oddly, Mr. C and I both had the experience separately of finding out from three different members of our community about the unsung acts of righteous, loving kindness they do on a regular basis. I ran into one of these men on a Shabbat walk, the other in a phone conversation and Mr. C found out about the other one in a random conversation at synagogue.

One ministers every week to Jewish persons in the prison system here in Ontario, and the other two volunteer with the local Chevrah Kadisha – these are the volunteers that prepare the Jewish body for burial and remain with them, reciting Psalms until burial. They are quiet, modest heroes of the community. How could we have ever known?

We can never know what other people are going through (good or bad), and what good they are putting into the universe without actively asking questions and taking an interest in those around us. And sometimes, perhaps counter-intuitively, it is the people who seem strong and the most put together that really need the interest in their well-being, kind interest and words of affirmation and reassurance the most.

Take care and I'll see you in the comments as I'm able.

North America:

These people are truly sinister. This is, as Katie Hopkins rightfully characterized it: human trafficking, the trade in human flesh.

Why? Because the Democrats hate you and want you dead.

Of course.

The Formerly Great Britain:

The Sinister Rise of the Islamo Left

This is appalling.

If your government did not want this to be happening to you, what would they be doing differently?

What porn has done.

Israel and Jews;

Is it about the day after?

RELATED

"And that man is my husband. "

Not sure about this.

The Great Walkbackening, Reckoning and Accounting:

A look back at Alberta's Covid response. Tip of the iceberg. Canada was hell during Covid. I'm still angry. No forgiveness without repentance, cleaning house, criminal charges and punishments. None.

More here.

OH OK

Wicked. Absolutely wicked.

WHAT'S IN MY ARM, YO?

Europe:

Is Brussels crumbling? Apparently.

Middle East:

A view on Lebanon.

"Any change for the better must begin with seeing the problem clearly and talking about it honestly."

Jim Hanson's prediction. Not sure about it all.

Kooks 'N' Trans:

Person with penis, who is not a woman, charged with sexual assault at women's shelter. Call me crazy and old-fashioned, but I thought that the idea of a women's shelter was to protect women from being assaulted by men? I guess I'm a dummy!

RELATED

However much you hate the dying media, you can not hate them enough.

Human Grace:

This is excellent. I've long argued that what matters is how vulnerable and disabled persons are treated, not the words people use to describe them no matter how vulgar or offensive. The left loathes the disabled and pretends to care about them by censoring speech.

Her voice is just lovely. Built for ballads. I told Mr. C I thought she was going to be the winner when the competition started.

This is funny.

SO, SO NICE

She was one of a kind and I love these gems that her daughter is sharing with the world.

Who stole the show? I'm veering toward the cat, but I could be swayed to the brother.

Reducto Ad Hitlerum

