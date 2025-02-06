The Winning Continues

Greetings one and all and welcome to this week's edition of Laura's Links. I have to tell you right up top that I AM STILL NOT TIRED OF WINNING. I like the winning. I really, really, really like it. MORE WINNING please. It's simply glorious to see America roaring back with President Trump and his super duper, highly mucho mucho mucho improved staff and appointments, and the pace. Good gravy, the pace!!!

I'm gonna need to indulge in another little list of what I like so far. It's not going to be comprehensive because I cannot keep up, but here are some highlights.

I like Trump putting the axe to humans with penises being in female sports. I like Elon Musk taking a chain saw to the utterly mafioso, corrupt, evil, leftist grift machine known as USAid. I like all the recipients of this massive grift being exposed publicly and crying about their funding getting cut. I like the transparency. I want this evil financial jihad of the left stopped entirely (seriously WTF has been going on, it is NUTS).I like Trump talking about giving orders to obliterate Iran if they (G-d forbid) were to be successful in assassinating him. I like his press conferences and the mini pressers for the execution of the Executive Orders. I like the optics. This guy is simply the absolute master of photo optics.

I like Hubba Hubba Hegseth at the Pentagon, chatting with Israeli Prime Minister Netanyahu. I like how people are losing their minds about Gaza as the riviera on the Mediterranean (I'm really not at all convinced this is the actual plan –m I think it might be a bombastic Trumpian negotiating grenade, his way of putting the screws to all the "peace partners" in the region. But on the other hand, Will Chamberlain says to think bigger. . I like the new approach to the media! I like that HUMOR is back. I like that Mexico folded and Canada, too.

Meanwhile, that other guy who occupied the Oval Office a few months ago got signed by a talent agency (HAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAA). But my sources tell me that it's only for a remake of Weekend At Bernie's so don't get all excited.

I'm actually fading quite early this evening but it has been a pretty busy week for me again. I can't understand how I used to go out at night. Nowadays, if someone invites me to a nighttime function my standard answer is no, no matter what the activity because the idea of being presentable and sociable after around 7:00 PM almost reduces me to tears. HOWEVER, if anyone reading this has any contacts or you are someone who could hook me up with tickets to the Billy Joel concert in Toronto (March 15), please holler by e-mail or drop me a note in the comments section. For that, I would take a pre-emptive nap.

Now, before I sign off, I'd like to make sure you don't miss the following pieces. First of all, my latest at Newsweek on the spirit of Leni Riefenstahl being alive and well in Gaza. I had a great editor, but I actually like my proposed title ("Leni, Hold My Beer") better. Let me know what you think and, no, I do not read the comments there.

Other bits and pieces not to miss: Matt Walsh on ""One year ago. ". Remember how Mark was talking about never getting any answers about stuff? Well, we also tend to just forget about things like this until a random article pops up about the trial, with little fanfare.

Lastly: this is a must read from Rabbi Meir Soloveichik at Commentary Magazine. I read it over Shabbat and had to share it. It is the ultimate evisceration of the song Imagine from a Judeo-Christian perspective and I think it's a real masterpiece. I think in this essay, Rabbi Soloveichik clearly and cleverly articulates a lot of the things that so many of us felt about the song instinctively but just never put it together like this. So good. Enjoy.

That's all I got for now, folks. Have a great weekend and see you in the comments.

North America:

Saying the quiet part out loud.

"How the Gender Fever Finally Broke"

Everything in Canada is fine.

On the American Airlines/ Military Helicopter Crash

"We took on the federal government. We won. "

Human trafficking: continued.

At least there is one smart person in this family.

Qatar = Hamas.

This seems fine.

VDH: The problems with DEI that frighten the public.

Terrible, bad men on the take. Absolutely disgusting.

Jews and Israel:

It is true: President Trump is the greatest friend Israel has ever had in the White House.

"There is no curiosity. "

"Holocaust envy. "

"This is what genocide looks like. "

Gaza boots on the ground (I don't think there will actually be American boots on the ground).

BAD.

So a couple of weeks ago when the hostage deal was announced, and I articulated some doubts about Israeli PM Netanyahu, this is the type of thing that I was referring to. But I said to a good friend at the time, that I was not feeling good about the "deal" but if the "deal" was that Netanyahu gets on board with the deal, and then in turn, Trump gives a green light to get the head of the snake (Iran) then it could be a good thing. The great Caroline Glick has also re-joined the Netanyahu team as an International Advisor, so that is also a huge positive and I'm all for her involvement. It's fantastic. Another Israeli writer that I admire, Marcia Forest Rain, said a few weeks ago that she also feels trepidation about the deal, but every time she has doubted Netanyahu she has been proven wrong. As per this week's presser, a new Middle East would be a good thing. I hope my doubts prove to be misplaced.

No Jews, no news.

RELATED.

The Formerly Great Britain:

"The BBC's blind spot on vaccine hesitancy." Really good – read the whole thing.

"It's day 3 of Sadiq's missing pronouns. "

THIS SEEMS FINE.

This is simply grotesque.

Middle East:

This is really an interesting essay on the-wait for it-emerging stand up comedy scene in Syria! The article cites a bit about there maybe being a Mossad agent in the audience, to raucous laughs. It would actually be delightful if Jews could visit Syria at some point.

RELATED

Turns out Cairo does celebrate PRIDE. Who knew?

Kooks:

PLEASE KEEP TALKING ABOUT THIS FOREVER AND NEVER LEARN

Human Grace:

There is something so powerful in the Haka, I get completely verklempt when I watch it. Anyone else? And this is beautiful on so many levels. Way to go, Dad.

Happy birthday, Kendyl.

I hereby dub thee "Hubba Hubba Hegseth": "Diversity is NOT our strength. "

Partying till the cops come!

Ode to a Chunky Boy (so sweet).

A hug saved my life.

A reminder.

I have no clue about soccer, but this makes me a Liverpool fan for life.

"Daddy, did I save my sister?" This is a magnificent and holy little boy.

