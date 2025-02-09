The Folks who Live on the Hill

Steyn's Serenade Radio Song of the Week by Jerome Kern and Oscar Hammerstein II

produced by Brian Savin

February 9, 2025 https://www.steynonline.com/15013/the-folks-who-live-on-the-hill Audio Recording Download Audio File Oscar Hammerstein at his home in Bucks County, Pennsylvania: his veranda did<:I/> command a view. If you enjoy Steyn's Song of the Week at SteynOnline and on Serenade Radio, please note that there will be a live stage edition during April's Mark Steyn Cruise - along with many other favourite features from SteynOnline and The Mark Steyn Show. More details here. ~If you missed Mark's Song of the Week earlier today on Serenade Radio, here's a chance to catch up via this SteynOnline premiere. Mark is joined by James Hammerstein, son of Oscar Hammerstein and godson of Jerome Kern, to tell the story of one of the team's greatest songs. The show includes performances by Johnny Hartman, Peggy Lee, Mel Tormé and many more. Click above to listen. ~This airing of Steyn's Serenade Song of the Week is a presentation of The Mark Steyn Club. Thank you for your kind responses to our last audio episode on "East of the Sun (and West of the Moon)". Steyn Clubber Raymond Kujawa writes: Arthur Tracy's first verse of East of the Sun with tasteful piano and accordion backing was chilling. Appropriate kudos. Thanks much for the listen. Olga from Arizona says: Who doesn't love a good Norwegian faerie tale origin story! I must've heard this SotW episode at least a dozen times, but that car accident at the end never fails to blindside me. It's enough to elicit an Abrahamic argument with God. Mr. Bowman's tragedy is cinematic & theatrical gold how is it that no enterprising producer has ever pounced upon it to mine the depths of those riches? Brooks Bowman obviously didn't get a chance to have heirs, but does his family own the rights to his work? Chris, a member of The Mark Steyn Club from upstate New York, also enjoyed it: Such a slice of Americana there. I always love it when you present obligatory explanatories on a nickel or Princeton. Certainly the luster of the Ivy League has dimmed over the past decades but 'the Princeton Cole Porter' and the 'Yale Cole Porter' meeting sounds fabulous... I learn so much from Mark but recognize we are rooting around in the 'dustbins of history' in many respects. And thanks for the nod to Josh Logan, another Princeton man. Do you think ultimately that his work on Stags at Bay brainwormed him to do the book for South Pacific? I mean, wasn't it originally called 'There is Nothing like a Fawn' in Stags at Bay? Thank you all. We do enjoy your comments on the show. Steyn Clubbers are welcome to leave them below - or anybody can leave them over at Serenade Radio, where they love hearing from listeners. ~Steyn's Song of the Week airs thrice weekly on Serenade Radio in the UK, one or other of which broadcasts is certain to be convenient for whichever part of the world you're in: 5.30pm Sunday London (12.30pm New York) 5.30am Monday London (4.30pm Sydney) 9pm Thursday London (1pm Vancouver) Whichever you prefer, you can listen from anywhere on the planet right here. © 2025 Mark Steyn Enterprises (US) Inc. All rights reserved.

