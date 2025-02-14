Happy Valensteyn's Day!

Programming note: please join Steyn tomorrow, Saturday, for another edition of his still newish weekend music show Mark Steyn on the Town. This week he has monster global hits from the Netherlands, a train song from Kenya, a cavalcade of Non-Stop Number Ones, and half-a-dozen iconic love ballads. On the Town airs Saturday at 5pm UK/6pm Western Europe/12 noon North American Eastern. You can listen from almost anywhere on the planet by clicking the button at top right here.

~If music be the food of love, play on, quoth the poet. It's the season of love, and we're playing on with music and food and poetry in an encore presentation of the Valentine's Day edition of The Mark Steyn Show.

*First, the poetry: If you've enjoyed Mark's Sunday versifying, here are a couple of romantic bonuses from his favourite love poems.

*Next, the food: As you know, at Christmas Mark likes to tuck into a delicious bootleg bûche de Noël from his favorite patissiers - Denis and Agnès of the Boulangerie Owl's Bread in Magog, Quebec. Many viewers seemed to like the look of it, too. So we asked Denis to prepare a special dish sure to seduce your loved one on St Valentine's Day.

*Then, the music: You don't want to mess around come Valentine's. So Mark invited his compatriot, the acclaimed singer/pianist Carol Welsman, to perform two of the all-time greatest love songs with The Mark Steyn Show Band.

*The love? Ah, but you have to supply that yourself... Click below to watch:

This Valentine edition of The Mark Steyn Show is a presentation of The Mark Steyn Club.

