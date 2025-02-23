A Se'nnight of Steyn: February 16-22

This week marked the conclusion of our winter Tale for Our Time: Lord of the World by Robert Hugh Benson. This enjoyable tale has been brilliantly narrated by Mark himself. If you haven't yet, we hope you will check it out. Access to Tales for Our Time is one of the many benefits of The Mark Steyn Club:

Alyssa, a renewing member from California observes:

I appreciate all of Mark's efforts from the diverse content he offers driven by his many interests and areas of expertise, to his prescient views and opinions on world events. I consider him something of a modern day prophet. I hope he will continue entertaining and informing us for many years to come. Thank you, Mark!

A new member, Stephen also from California says:

Mark, Have for decades appreciated the immense value of your work for the side of all that is good and holy, and in the process enjoyed your singular wit. So I guess it's past time I actually do something to support your torrent of mostly sane observation in a world gone mad—right?

Denise from Idaho has also renewed:

You are one of the few who speaks the truth. I greatly appreciate the way you wrap it in humor. I'm usually laughing and wincing at the same time. God bless you and keep you. We need your voice of reason and truth.

Meanwhile, in case you missed it, here's how the rest of the week looked here at SteynOnline:

~ "Come Rain or Come Shine" by Harold Arlen and Johnny Mercer was celebrated in Steyn's Song of the Week.

~ Mark's Monday column included his observations on Europe, JD Vance's viral dressing-down in Munich, and more two-tier policing in the UK.

~ Mark also took time out to remember the loss - four years ago - of our beloved Rush Limbaugh.

~ Tuesday's column with the provocative title: Too Stupid Even for CBS News? was our most read piece of the week.

~ Clubland Q&A returned on Wednesday with Mark fielding questions from Mark Steyn Club members around the planet. Here's the Action Replay of the first half of the show.

~ On Thursday Laura's Links returned with her poignant observations and interesting links from around the world.

~ The devastating and shocking scenes of "Hamas on Parade" was taken up by Mark in his Friday column.

~ Mark Steyn On the Town returned to Serenade Radio on Saturday with replay available for club members here. On this week's edition we had a Commonwealth cavalcade of Non-Stop Number Ones - plus an exploration of Frank Sinatra, singer-songwriter; and a diverse range of artistes from Ruby Murray to Van Morrison, just to delineate the Ulster contingent. All leading up to the Big Finnish.

~ Later, Rick McGinnis reviewed "Twentieth Century" featuring John Barrymore and Carole Lombard.

A new week begins later today with Steyn's Song of the Week at Serenade Radio at 5:30pm UK time/ 12:30pm North American Eastern.

