This Means War!

If you missed today's edition of Steyn's Clubland Q&A live around the planet, here's the action replay. This week's show focused first on the biggest story of the week - the acknowledgment by parties on both sides of the ocean that the Atlantic alliance may be at an end. And that even the North American end may be subject to internal fractures, following the curious pledge of Canada's Chrystia Freeland to put together a new nuclear alliance against the United States. Click above to listen. Thank you for all your kind comments in recent weeks, and thank you to all the brand new members of The Mark Steyn Club - and to those long-time members who've bought a chum a SteynOnline Gift Certificate or a Mark Steyn Club Gift Membership.

