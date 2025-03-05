Live Around the Planet: Wednesday March 5th

UPPESTDATE! If you missed today's edition of Mark's Clubland Q&A live around the planet, the action replay can be heard in full here.

It's the morning after the Joint Address the night before. If you were in Montenegro or Bhutan and sound asleep, well, you missed a corker. As longtime readers will recall, I am no fan of the State of the Union. But, if we have to have them, this is the way to play it. It was a brilliantly executed Trump triumph. As zillions have noted, this was the best line of the night:

It turned out that all we really needed was a new president.

The Democrats' best moment? Oh, take your pick: sitting on their hands for the nursing student murdered by an illegal alien, sitting on their hands for the black kid with cancer, sitting on their hands for the young girl brain-damaged in a volleyball game against a biological male...

From trannies to borders, the Dems are on the losing side of all the eighty-twenty issues. And Trump did a great job of showing that to the American people: Anticipation of your opponent's next move is the key to these kinds of nights - and he knew exactly how the tribunes of the Loyal Opposition would react.

But credit where it's due: the Dems did a fabulous job of doubling down on the loser stuff. Having their female attendees wear pink in conscious evocation of last decade's Ashley Judd "pussy hats" was a masterstroke. Especially a day after you've just voted to keep the old meat-and-two-veg swinging around the ladies' changing rooms. The bepenised woman was, as recently as the turn of the century, a fairly rarefied and esoteric fetish, but here we are in 2025 and one of America's only two political parties has decided to make it the hill to die on.

Is Nancy Pelosi a bepenised woman? She had the cojones to take out the hitherto fighting-fit Joe Biden, so it makes as much sense as any other explanation. If so, she and the rest of the girls should maybe see if their Obamacare plans cover testosterone supplements: the flaccid message of last night was "If you liked November's losing platform, we've got more of it." Trump asked the crowd if they wanted another five more years of the Ukraine war - and got Nancy's fellow bepenised woman Elizabeth Warren to applaud:

Trump calls Elizabeth Warren "Pocahontas" while discussing Ukraine pic.twitter.com/QH3JBv5f8H — Acyn (@Acyn) March 5, 2025

That ad-lib was brilliant, and expertly delivered.

So how did cheers for war and silence for cancer kids work out for the Dems? Well...

CBS News poll: Large majority of viewers approve of Donald Trump's speech (among speech watchers) 🟢 Approve: 76% (+53)

🔴 Disapprove: 23%https://t.co/qb27ivfUTD pic.twitter.com/TuXQxakFxI — InteractivePolls (@IAPolls2022) March 5, 2025

~As our Australian readers may know, I have some big-pictures thoughts of my own in the new issue of Quadrant:

How the West Was Lost

