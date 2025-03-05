Of Courts and Corkers

If you missed today's edition of Steyn's Clubland Q&A live around the planet, here's the action replay. This week's show focused first on last night's State of the Union, and the state of the courts, following a rather disturbing (for the nation) Supreme Court ruling and a somewhat heartening (for Mark personally) DC Superior Court decision . Click above to listen. Mark had a few vocal problems today, which may cheer up vanity litigant Michael E Mann, the poor chap having come up empty on the damages front. But we hope you'll find it worth an hour-plus of your time. Thank you for all your kind comments in recent weeks, and thank you to all the brand new members of The Mark Steyn Club - and to those long-time members who've bought a chum a SteynOnline Gift Certificate or a Mark Steyn Club Gift Membership.

