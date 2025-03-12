Carney Folk

If you missed today's edition of Steyn's Clubland Q&A live around the planet, here's the action replay. This week's show covered a range of territory from Trump's designs on Greenland to the new Canadian PM as The Godfather via Farage as cultural conservative. But we started with some breaking news from the long-running Mann vs Steyn case, imposing sanctions on Michael E Mann for "bad-faith trial misconduct".

Click above to listen.

Just to clarify, last week Mann lost $995,000 of his $1,000,000 payday from Steyn. That left five grand. As a result of today's order, the $5,000 will be subsumed within what Mann owes Steyn. The net result of Mann's stunning "victory" for climate science is that he will end up writing cheques to all four defendants, adding up to a seven-figure sum.

Presumably, at some point, George Soros or USAid will have had enough of this.

