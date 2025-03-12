Carney Folk

Mark Steyn

If you missed today's edition of Steyn's Clubland Q&A live around the planet, here's the action replay. This week's show covered a range of territory from Trump's designs on Greenland to the new Canadian PM as The Godfather via Farage as cultural conservative. But we started with some breaking news from the long-running Mann vs Steyn case, imposing sanctions on Michael E Mann for "bad-faith trial misconduct".

Just to clarify, last week Mann lost $995,000 of his $1,000,000 payday from Steyn. That left five grand. As a result of today's order, the $5,000 will be subsumed within what Mann owes Steyn. The net result of Mann's stunning "victory" for climate science is that he will end up writing cheques to all four defendants, adding up to a seven-figure sum.

Presumably, at some point, George Soros or USAid will have had enough of this.

Notwithstanding a few vocal problems from Mark, we hope you'll find this week's show worth an hour-plus of your time. Thank you for all your kind comments in recent weeks, and thank you to all the brand new members of The Mark Steyn Club - and to those long-time members who've bought a chum a SteynOnline Gift Certificate or a Mark Steyn Club Gift Membership.

