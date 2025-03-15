Cat-Swinging on the Briny

Welcome to Part Two of The Girl on the Boat, our latest audio adventure in Tales for Our Time and our second foray into the oeuvre of P G Wodehouse - as well as, we hope, a respite from the woes of the world, if only for twenty minutes before you lower your lamp..

Thank you for your initial reaction to this serialisation. Fraser Sutherland, an East Anglia member of The Mark Steyn Club, writes:

It's not often I'm laughing for ten minutes straight at four in the morning to boot but the Tour-De-Force of Mrs. Hignett's exasperated plosives in her 'interview' ( I just love these post-Great War usages in their now nearly unfamiliar meanings, 'make love' being another!) with Bream Mortimer did the trick. As read by Mark Steyn, that was damn funny. Roll on second episode in what looks to be yet another 'corker'.

Thank you, Fraser. In Part Two of The Girl on the Boat, we meet both the girl and the boat. À propos the latter, Wodehouse observes:

State-rooms on ocean liners are curious things. When you see them on the chart in the passenger-office, with the gentlemanly clerk drawing rings round them in pencil, they seem so vast that you get the impression that, after stowing away all your trunks, you will have room left over to do a bit of entertaining—possibly an informal dance or something. When you go on board, you find that the place has shrunk to the dimensions of an undersized cupboard in which it would be impossible to swing a cat. And then, about the second day out, it suddenly expands again. For one reason or another the necessity for swinging cats does not arise, and you find yourself quite comfortable.

To hear me read the second episode of The Girl on the Boat, please click here and log-in. If you missed Part One, you'll find that here.

We hope that general rule will not apply to passengers on next month's Mark Steyn Cruise. However, the famous Marx Brothers scene certainly lingers in the memory:

Tales for Our Time started as an experimental feature we introduced as a bonus for Mark Steyn Club members, and, as you know, I said if it was a total stinkeroo, we'd eighty-six the thing and speak no more about it. But we're thrilled to say it's proved very popular, and and we now have quite an archive.

