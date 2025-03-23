A Se'nnight of Steyn: March 16-22

Also, this week, Ann McElhinney and Phelim McAleer reported on the judge's recent finding in Mann vs Steyn.

This week, Mark's brilliant narration of The Girl on the Boat, P G Wodehouse's comic romp of 1922, continued apace. Members who have yet to partake in the delights of our current Tale for Our Time are invited to log in and catch up here.

Speaking of members, here is what some of our new and returning members from Alabama, Arizona, Bristol, British Columbia, California, Colorado, Florida, Idaho, Isle of Man, Kansas, London, Michigan, New York, Northamptonshire, North Carolina, Texas, Virginia, Washington, Western Australia, and beyond had to say this week...

From West Virginia, renewing member Karan says:

Thank you for sharing your supernatural intelligence and extraordinarily knowledge with the entire planet in a most informative and entertaining manner.

To South Yorkshire, here's Barry who has also renewed:

This site along with Leilani D, Eva V etc on X help keep me sane whilst my country disappears down an economic and cultural plughole thanks to chief censor 2TK and the lunatics currently in power. I was in my 20s in the 1970s. This is much worse...

And, new member Nancy hails from Ohio:

Giving myself an 89th birthday gift after years of Steyn admiration.

Happy Birthday, Nancy - and welcome! A membership in The Mark Steyn Club is the perfect gift for yourself or a friend.

Meanwhile, in case you missed, here's how the rest of the week looked at SteynOnline:

~ For Steyn's Song of the Week, Mark shared an enduring standard by Michael Carr and Jimmy Kennedy: "South of the Border (Down Mexico Way)".

~ In Mark's Monday Notebook, he weighed in on the Irish Question, the Statue of Liberty, Covid grifting and more...

~ In our most read piece of the week, Mark summed it up perfectly: "Judges usurp self-government; scientists usurp core liberties; and educators usurp parents..."

~ On Wednesday Mark fielded questions from Mark Steyn Club members live around the planet. This week's show covered a range of questions from the ongoing judicial coup in the United States to cultural differences on the Austro-Czech border. In case you missed it, here's the action replay.

~ Laura Rosen Cohen was back on Thursday with a fresh batch of links from around the world plus her observations on the welcome return of humor to the White House.

~ The De-Normalisation of Everything - including the continued torture of Tommy Robinson - was the subject of Mark's Weekend Notebook.

~ On this week's edition of Mark Steyn on the Town we're in a vernal mood with an especially springy Sinatra Sextet plus additional selections for the season from Johnny Mercer and Edvard Grieg, with side-trips to Sweden and South Africa.

~ Finally, this week, we celebrated the two-hundredth movie column for SteynOnline by Rick McGinnis - "A Connoisseur's Guide to Violence on Film".

It is a bittersweet marker of time... Our dear friend Kathy Shaidle hand-picked Rick to carry-on her column during her last days. And, since then, he has honored her memory with his perceptive and engaging take on film every Saturday night here at SteynOnline. Thank you, Rick!

A new week begins later today with Steyn's Song of the Week at Serenade Radio at 5:30pm UK time/ 1:30pm North American Eastern.

