Live Around the Planet: Wednesday March 26

Good day and Happy Wednesday to all our readers from around the world.

As noted yesterday, Mark is a little bit under the weather.

Now, you guys were warned yesterday that a guest-host would be subbing in for Mark on today's Clubland Q&A Live Around the Planet. But that warning clearly didn't go far enough! Fortunately or unfortunately for you, depending on your position on uppity, opinionated Jewish mothers, it will be me-Laura Rosen Cohen, keeping Mark's seat and the mic warm while he gets up to cruising speed strength. I will be delighted to take questions from Mark Steyn Club members on any topic that tickles your fancy: secret Signal chats, American Tesla barbequing, global migrant mania or more Jewy things (Passover and Easter are approaching-we could talk about the holidays, too).

We can also spend some time talking about our good friend Andrew Lawton, who is the Progressive Conservative candidate for the federal Canadian riding of Elgin-St. Thomas-London South! As you may already know, Canada is heading toward a federal election on April 28, and we wish Andrew godspeed on his campaign. We are all looking forward to referring to him as Andrew Lawton, MP in the very near future! Stay up to date by following Andrew's X feed here.

As we send Mark good healing vibes and prayers and some virtual chicken soup, the fun will start at 3pm North American Eastern - which nota bene (due to time-zone adjustments on one side of the Atlantic but not the other) is for this month only:

7pm Greenwich Mean Time

- which is 8pm in western and central Europe.

Whether or not you're a member of The Mark Steyn Club, you can listen to our show live as it happens wherever you chance to be on this turbulent earth: Club membership is required only to ask a question. We love to hear from brand new members, and especially appreciate those who are having such a great time round these parts that they've signed up a chum for a Steyn Club Gift Membership. New members have recently joined from Surrey to Surrey Hills, Vancouver to Virginia, Auckland to Anaheim.

If you've joined this week either for a full year or a see-how-it-goes experimental quarter, we welcome your questions as well.

If you're not interested in joining, no worries, as they say in Oz: We seek no unwilling members - and as always the show is free to listen to, so we hope you'll want to tune in.

See you back here at 3pm North American Eastern - which, for March only, is 7pm in London, 8pm in Paris, 9pm in Kiev, 10pm in Moscow; half-past-ten in Teheran; midnight-forty-five in Kathmandu; 3am in Singapore and Honkers (sorry about that); 6am in Sydney and Melbourne; 8am in Auckland