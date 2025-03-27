Celebrate Life

Hey guys and dolls (can I still say that nowadays)? It's Laura here and below the fold, you will find your fresh batch of links for the week. My intro is going to be unceremoniously short this week because I was doing double duty working on this column and then guest hosting the Live Q&A Across the Planet yesterday afternoon. If you weren't able to hear it live, feel free to click here to listen to the replay.

As a result of being double booked, you'll have to be cool with just listening to me for a little over an hour in lieu of a proper lede (Mr. C says you have his sympathy as he listens to me for hours at a time every day).

We'll get back to our regularly scheduled intros next week once I've caught up.

Till then, I'll leave you with three links that I was going to build around, so please click them all and let me know what you think: this is magnificent, this-I couldn't have said better myself and lastly-there aren't two sides. Because if you are on the side of the barbarian, murderous jihadist hoardes who used the names of female attendees at a peace conference to track down each one to rape and murder, you cannot exist in civilization. You are not a civilized human.

On that happy note, have a great weekend and I'll see you in the comments as I'm able!

~

North America:

"There is no escaping this conclusion." Dr. Naomi Wolf on the invasion.

If Democrats stick to this playbook, they will keep imploding-a good thing. RELATED.

RELATED

Math is hard.

ICE, ICE, baby.

Welcome back to Earth!

"The Biden administration, overseer of many of these lies, will be regarded as the most duplicitous and dishonest presidency in modern history." Indeed. Also the most unpunished.

BEST AND BRIGHTEST

~

Jews and Israel:

The struggle of memory against lying. Full report here. Related.

Remnants of Gazan Jewry.

Two Christians Made a Show about Jews, It's Phenomenal: "...the show's most important contribution is in exposing liberal American Jews to the way so many of our Christian neighbors see us—not as an oppressed victim caste who killed Christ and should be loathed for it, but rather as an ancient, noble tribe of warrior poets and kings favored by the blessing of the God they serve."

What a pompous, posturing shmendrik.

Good.

~

The Formerly Great Britain:

The shame of Britain.

~

Europe:

Everything is fine in France.

Ditto in Germany.

Related: Saying the demographic quiet part out loud.

The suicide of Europe.

~

Down Under:

All good in Australia.

~

Russia:

As Mark always reminds us: demographics are destiny.

~

South America:

A miracle?

RELATED? "This is a hard place to be antisemitic." Argentina has come a long way from the 1990s and the immediate post-WW2 era. Also: "ratlines" to be de-classified.

~

Kooks:

This is a WORK OF ART. MUST READ.

Evil.

~

Human Grace:

Going to the sea.

Living in a time of miracles.

