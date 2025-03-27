Mark Steyn

A Rather Eventful Night

A Clubman's Notes: The Girl on the Boat

P G Wodehouse's The Girl on the Boat is a blast of pure joy to get us through the doubtful days of early spring. In tonight's episode for one of the house guests at Windles it is, thanks to a piece of lobster shell, a rather eventful night.

If you're a member of The Mark Steyn Club you can hear Mark's reading of Part Fourteen of our serialisation of The Girl on the Boat simply by clicking here and logging-in. All previous episodes can be found here - so you can choose whether to follow along each night twenty minutes before you lower your lamp, or save them up for a weekend binge-listen.

Membership in The Mark Steyn Club, now in its eighth year, is not for everyone, but it helps support all our content - whether in print, audio or video - and keeps it available for everyone, around the world. And, aside from Tales for Our Time, being a Steyn Club member does come with a few other benefits:

~Exclusive member pricing on over 40 books, CDs and our Steynamite Christmas specials in the Steyn store;
~The opportunity to engage in live Q&A sessions with Mark, such as next Wednesday's;
~Transcript and audio versions of our video content, such as Mark's Mailbox and The Mark Steyn Show;
~Comment Club privileges;
~Our Saturday music show On the Town and other weekend specials;
~Advance booking for our annual cruise and Mark's other appearances around the world;
~Customised email alerts for new content in your areas of interest;
~and the opportunity to support our print, audio and video ventures as they wing their way around the world.

To become a member of The Mark Steyn Club, please click here - and don't forget our special Gift Membership. Please join Mark tomorrow for Part Fifteen of The Girl on the Boat.

Image

