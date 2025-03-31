White Rage Round-Up

Just for General Thoroughly Modern Milley, the beribboned buffoon from the Joint Chiefs of Staff, some snapshots of what he calls "white rage" - but prefaced by a small news story for which there appears to be no detectable rage at all:

~A great and indefatigable friend of The Mark Steyn Show, Dr Clare Craig, notices that ten nurses who work on the fifth-floor maternity ward of Newton-Wellesley Hospital in Massachusetts have been diagnosed with brain tumours "over the last few years":

10 nurses who work on the same ward have brain tumours diagnosed. TEN. Occupational health say they've checked and there is no environmental cause. Case closed. What happened to curiosity?

What happened to science?

What happened to humanity?https://t.co/ufiqMh7jCJ — Dr Clare Craig (@ClareCraigPath) March 29, 2025

A "CDC-guided" investigation found "no environmental risks which could be linked to the development of a brain tumour". By the way, this is not some broken-down rural county hospital in Dead Moose Junction, but an important and historic teaching hospital in a wealthy Boston suburb with median family income of over 150 grand.

Clare asks: "What happened to curiosity?"

Well, speaking for myself, "curiosity" got Naomi Wolf and me booted off UK telly forever and put through a travesty of an Ofcom investigation. Since when I've been diagnosed with Stage IV cancer of the curiosity. So much for that.

However, I did notice a certain lack of curiosity in the CBS Boston report. For example: ten nurses on one ward, ten brain tumours "over the last few years". How few would that be? Three-and-a-half years or thereabouts? Has anything changed during that period? For example, has the Commonwealth of Massachusetts Department of Public Health mandated any new medical interventions for hospital employees?

It's all a great big mystery - and we certainly don't want any excess levels of curiosity getting in the way.

As for the "CDC-guided" hospital, remember medical ethics? "Primum non nocere"? First, do no harm? Do they still have that?

Who harmed these nurses?

~As befits one of the world's great cities, the New York Subway is now a place where one can be shoved into the path of an oncoming train or doused in gasoline and set alight. But that doesn't mean it can't occasionally provide a belly laugh or two. The lady, if that's the word, in the picture above was incensed by a strap-hanger's MAGA cap and shrieked at him, "If you f**king voted for Trump, you're a racist!"

He took it well enough, and, when the doors opened at the next stop, he slipped out. She took off after him in hot pursuit, attempting to steal his racist hat, and, alas, wound up face-planting herself smack into the filthy subway platform. The cellphone clips went "viral" and millions of viewers agreed it was pretty funny.

It was. It would have been even funnier if she'd stumbled and fallen onto the tracks to be sliced in two by an arriving southbound train...

Well, no. I don't mean that. Not really. Not yet...

But it did remind me of my former colleague John Derbyshire's observation that America's simmering civil war is between what he calls "goodwhites" and "badwhites". The guy in the MAGA hat is obviously the "badwhite"; the "goodwhite", as The New York Post discovered over the weekend, is fifty-five-year-old Alberta Testanero, a "branding specialist" for high-end retailers such as Tiffany and Bergdorf Goodman.

So, if you ride the subway, it's not enough to dodge the schizo shovers and undocumented incinerators, you also have to keep an eye out for progressive middle-class white women pushing sixty whose clients include Bergdorf Goodman.

I see on the Internet that many persons have pointed out that thirty per cent of young black men "f**king voted for Trump", so are they also racist? That might be an interesting point to raise in a rational society, but ours is no such thing. So the way for a black guy not to be racist is to vote the way a psycho upscale white chick who's come straight from Tiffany tells him to.

~Other things to avoid when out and about: men in orange trousers.

The Mount Washington Hotel has declined somewhat during my time in New Hampshire, but, without it and the Bretton Woods conference it hosted, I doubt America would have been able to run up forty tril in federal debt with quite such blithe insouciance. And, as if that's not historic enough, it also hosted my kids' high-school prom.

So it remains the most prestigious resort in New Hampshire. Pulling up a week ago, the regional sales director of ...Bergdorf? Tiffany? no, ArmorCode, a chap called Jim Pelis, saw a space next to a Tesla, drove in, and commenced keying the adjoining car. In his orange trousers.

The owner discovered the damage within the hour and called the Carroll Police Department. Even on a Saturday night at the Mount Washington, there are not many men pantalooned in orange:

James "Jim" Pelis, a regional sales director at ArmorCode, was allegedly caught on camera vandalizing a Tesla Cybertruck in New Hampshire. The incident occurred in the parking lot of the Omni Mount Washington Resort & Spa in Bretton Woods on Saturday, March 22, 2025.

The owner of... pic.twitter.com/E4cdjx3N1O — Aaron 🏃🏼‍♂️✨ (@prattaaron) March 25, 2025

Great moments in police interrogation:

Constable: Did you key that Tesla? Jim Pelis [emphatically]: No. Constable: Well, we got you on video...

The Orange Pimpernel was then arrested, along with his alleged accomplice, who was wearing an almost as striking pair of light green trousers. The Green Pimpernel is Charles Smith, Head of Business Development at Celent.

The hotel management acted immediately and banned both men from the premises - which, if you've used the dining room in recent years, you'll know is no punishment at all.

Still, Head of Business Development... Regional Sales Director... These are people for whom the current perverted iteration of America works, very well. When it all collapses, and they're holed up in some swampland in Wentworth's Location foraging for berries and trying to take down a moose with their car keys, they will be among the hardest hit.

Mr Pelis is at war - increasingly literally - with Elon Musk, a man who in a few weeks has exposed a very basic racket: guys work in hardware stores all year round to fund a bloated "foreign aid" budget that goes not to Ugandan moppets with dysentery or even to Somali warlords with Swiss bank accounts but mainly to grifters in DC and the Washington suburbs. The "foreign aid" never leaves the Beltway.

And, to Heads of Business Development and Regional Sales Directors and Bergdorf Goodman brand consultants across America, this is the civil-rights crusade of our time.

You can only push a people so far before they push back and start keying your orange trousers.

~We had a very busy weekend at SteynOnline, starting with my column on Big Bird and his government-funded blondes. My Saturday music show featured Sinatra learnin' the blues and Number Ones from France and Australia. Rick McGinnis's weekly movie date was Mike Leigh's Naked, while our Sunday Song of the Week was an ardent masterpiece. Our marquee presentation was our latest Tale for Our Time - P G Wodehouse's The Girl on the Boat. Click for Part Fifteen, Part Sixteen and Part Seventeen. Part Eighteen airs tonight at SteynOnline.

If you were too busy this weekend skulking about after dark in a ski-mask and orange trews, we hope you'll want to check out one or three of the foregoing as a new week begins.

~In this eighth year of The Mark Steyn Club, we're very appreciative of all those who signed up in our first flush and are still eager to be here as we cruise on towards our first decade. We're thrilled by all those across the globe - from Fargo to Fiji, Vancouver to Vanuatu, Surrey to the Solomon Islands - who've signed up to be a part of it. We have quite a bit of fun in The Mark Steyn Club, with audio adventures, video poems, planet-wide Q&As, and much more (heart attacks permitting). We appreciate the Club is not to everyone's taste, but, if you're minded to give it a go, either for a full year or a three-month experimental period, we'd love to have you. You can find more details on The Mark Steyn Club here - and, if you've a loved one who'd like something a little different for his or her birthday, don't forget our special Gift Membership.