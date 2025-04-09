Live Around the Planet: Wednesday April 9th by Amy K. Mitchell

Clubland Q&A

April 9, 2025 https://www.steynonline.com/15204/live-around-the-planet-wednesday-april-9th Audio Recording Download Audio File UPDATE (2:45 p.m. EST): We'll be live in 15 minutes, with guest host Laura Cohen - filling in while Mark is cruising up the coast of Portugal. Don't miss this week's show, and be sure to send your questions. See you soon! Happy Wednesday to all our readers from around the world. Another Wednesday means that there is another scintillating Mark Steyn Club Q&A Live Around the Planet just around the corner. As you know, the Mark Steyn Club cruise set sail earlier this week in Europe (follow the adventure over on X, formerly Twitter, here). The cruisers are having a delightful time on the high seas! Mark, his team and all of his esteemed guests are busy enjoying live shows and hosted receptions, among other fabulous activities. Therefore, this week, our uppity In House Jewish mother, Laura Rosen Cohen will be guest-hosting the show and the fun begins at 3:00 PM ET, 7pm Greenwich Mean Time - which is 8pm in western and central Europe. Whether or not you're a member of The Mark Steyn Club, you can listen to our show live as it happens wherever you chance to be on this turbulent earth: Club membership is required only to ask a question. We love to hear from brand new members, and especially appreciate those who are having such a great time round those parts that they've signed up a chum for a Steyn Club Gift Membership. New members have recently joined from Surrey to Surrey Hills, Vancouver to Virginia, Auckland to Anaheim. Laura will be happy to take questions from our Club members on any topic that tickles your fancy: from tariff and trans to Teslas and Trump, on Passover and the Exodus or any other Jewy matters that come to mind. If you've joined this week either for a full year or a see-how-it-goes experimental quarter, we welcome your questions as well. If you're not interested in joining, no worries, as they say in Oz: We seek no unwilling members - and as always the show is free to listen to, so we hope you'll want to tune in. See you back here at 3pm North American Eastern! On April 9, 2025 at 3:02 pm, Nicola Timmerman wrote: Any idea why Ireland is now so anti-semitic? Not the old "the Jews killed Jesus" story as they are not so religious anymore. Wish you were on this great cruise and got to talk to people like Sammy Woodhouse, Samantha Smith and Ann McElhinney who introduces Mark at the shows and should have been a standup comedian. On April 9, 2025 at 3:03 pm, OLGA from Arizona wrote: Chag Pesach Sa'meach, Miss Laura! Tres impressed ~ & grateful! ~ you could carve out

time for the Q&A amidst last-minute preparations. I can't remember if I've already weighed in on the

tariffs, but, at the risk of being redundant (in the

American sense, not the Commonwealth sense),

I'm all in on punitive tariffs on our enemies ~ china,

russia, etc. I would add Turkey to that list, but that's

a more nuanced conversation. As for friendlies, I see no point to tormenting them.

We're never going to have trade parity with anyone ~

American appetites for consumption are more voracious,

& we have more wealth & people to indulge them. Have a glorious celebration of freedom!! OLGA On April 9, 2025 at 3:04 pm, Angela Dessau wrote: Hi Laura, do you have any strong feelings one way or another about President Trump's tariffs? Do you think this is a good time to buy stocks and if so do you have any tips? On April 9, 2025 at 3:05 pm, Argentina Tina wrote: Who is going to win the cage match between Elon Musk and Peter Navarro, who have been trading barbs on X (Twitter) over Trump's tariffs? On April 9, 2025 at 3:06 pm, Chris Davies wrote: Laura, I hope you are well. The case of Livia Tossici-Bolt who was found guilty of being inside an abortion buffer zone with a sign saying "here to talk if you want" is the latest punch to the solar plexus of Christendom. Thankfully, crowd funding has raised her £20,000 fine. Given the UK's deathbed birth rate (Islam aside of course) and the fact that we kill more than 4,000 foetuses a week, is it fair to say that the passing of abortion legislation was the top of the slippery slide that we are now almost at the bottom of? Keep well Laura. On April 9, 2025 at 3:08 pm, Pooja M. wrote: Dearest Laura, you have mentioned that you are busy preparing for Passover. Could you please talk a little bit about what is involved with your preparation for the holiday? On April 9, 2025 at 3:08 pm, Steve from Manhattan wrote: Hi Laura, I am writing with greetings from the outrageously delightful Mark Steyn Cruise, and I have a question about funding international cruises. Given the organizations that have been on the receiving end of USAID disbursement of US taxpayers' money, I think it's a reasonable assumption that many millions of dollars have paid for luxury cruises for the Democrat NGOs. What do you think about having all Steyn Club members receive reparations in the form of fully paid staterooms on, say, the next five Steyn cruises? Many Club members hail from Canada, Europe and elsewhere—so the grants could be fairly characterized as "international development." On April 9, 2025 at 3:12 pm, Thomas Rossi wrote: Hi Laura, always nice to hear you are guest hosting. What do you make of the attacks on Elon Musk and on Teslas? Do you think this is an ad hoc campaign or something more organized? On April 9, 2025 at 3:13 pm, OLGA from Arizona wrote: I have always been firmly in the pro-nap camp.

I would nap at lunch at work & I car nap during

I would nap at lunch at work & I car nap during

road trips. Naps are glorious. On April 9, 2025 at 3:15 pm, Elisa Angel wrote: What do you suppose will be the future of women's sports? Will it be eliminated all together? Will it morph into an all-men-dressed-as-women spectacular? On April 9, 2025 at 3:15 pm, Dave Rogers wrote: Laura, as a Canadian (and Mark is a Canadian), what are you seeing in the news there about the second Trump administration writ the US-Canada relationship? In the news here, we're seeing more stories about Canadians no longer wanting to vacation here, and Americans that vacation there, are getting reprimanded. Any sage advice from our neighbor to the north? On April 9, 2025 at 3:15 pm, San Diego Linda wrote: With all the news this week, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu was at the White House again this week... His second visit to the US since Trump took office. What was your biggest takeaway from this latest meeting (ceasefire, tariffs, regional stability)? On April 9, 2025 at 3:29 pm, Elisa Angel wrote: Naps are great, so are heating pads, and instant coffee -- those are all things I associate with my grandparents.

