Mark Steyn

The Girl That Married Dear Old Dad

by Mark Steyn
Clubland Q&A - Action Replay

If you missed today's edition of Steyn's Clubland Q&A live around the planet, here's the action replay. This week's show was Mark's first since the 2025 Steyn Cruise, and covered a range of topics mostly of a legal nature - from the New York Attorney-General's sudden mortgage problems to Chief Justice Roberts' refusal to end the judicial usurpation of the executive branch, from the travesty of justice for the Canadian truckers to the UK Supreme Court's sudden ability to define a woman. Click above to listen.

We hope you'll find this week's episode worth an hour-and-a-quarter of your time. Thank you for all your kind comments in recent weeks, and thank you to all the brand new members of The Mark Steyn Club - and to those long-time members who've bought a chum a SteynOnline Gift Certificate or a Mark Steyn Club Gift Membership.

