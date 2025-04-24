Miracles Large and Small

In what can only be described as a miracle, Minnesota boy Landen Hoffmann is thriving after being thrown from a third-floor balcony at the Mall of America by a "deranged stranger".

Me and much of my house were pretty much flattened like pancakes, (like crumbled matzoh actually in the spirit of Passover), over the course of the entire week of Passover. We were hit with flu, fevers and bacterial pneumonia running through the house. It was not a huge amount of fun, but honestly, thank G-d for antibiotics. A lot of people are cynical about the existence of miracles but I think that's largely because we have become so jaded and don't recognize the miracles that are right in front of our faces. I mean, I am literally sitting in my home, typing these words on a tiny little device, and I hit a button and it will go to an editor elsewhere on the planet, and then we hit another button and you'll be reading what I'm writing, no matter where you are in the world. It's absolutely amazing.

Similarly, a doctor gets imbued by our Creator with the capacity and the ability to heal humans. He or she listens and examines the sick person with devices that peer into the human body. They take a magic picture of the inside of the body and figure out what's wrong. Then they tell you, take these pills and you will feel better, you will heal. You administer the medicine, and you literally watch the life force return to your loved one in front of your very eyes. How can anyone not see the miracles of life every single day when they are actually staring us right in the face?

Speaking of miracles and the Creator, I would like to wish you all a Happy Belated Easter. I would also like to wish condolences to our Catholic readers. I must admit to not being overly sad about the passing of this Pope in particular-but I do appreciate his words about antisemitism. If I had a vote of course, I'd be casting it for Team Cardinal Sarah OBVIOUSLY. I would also like to take this opportunity to sincerely encourage Vice President JD Vance to please schedule an in-person visit with the Ayatollah Khameni and/or Keirs Starmtrooper at his earliest opportunity.

Before I sign off, here's a bunch of sooooooper special links that I want to make sure you don't miss in the mix. First, it's hard to imagine trusting THE SCIENCE and THE SCIENTISTS and THE EXPERTS less. The whole "ADHD" story is now blowing up. I wonder what's next. As I keep pointing out, things in Canada are also extremely bad and getting worse. If you thought that the scummiest behavior of the anti-freedom elites was behind us, you would be wrong.

Also: this clip amused me to no end. When people are genuinely experts in a subject, they can school you in an effortless and almost comical way, and this is just a joy to watch. It's exactly how the arrogant Dud Media should be dealt with. Stephen Miller is so smart, which gives him the confidence to beat these media hacks down like the mental meatballs they are, without even breaking a sweat. Just perfection.

Lastly, don't you hate it when this happens? That's probably all I should say about this one.

Alright, that's a wrap for now.

Wishing you a great weekend and I will see you in the comments as I'm able.

North America:

I GOT NUTHIN

This seems fine.

Someone please explain to me why Canada NEEDS belligerent Iraqi Uber drivers who assault people? Explain it slowly, like I'm five years old.

This is absolutely excellent.

A new map of the free world.

The globalist authoritarians are playing with fire.

I was kind of excited to read about this-this is my generation. But then I saw an article with Molly Ringwald lamenting about "how white" the movie is and I almost puked up my breakfast. Why does everyone still feel like they need to feed the woke beast, it's pathetic and gutless.

Meghan Markle is thirsty and vindictive to a degree that is actually almost impossible to describe. It's impossible not to watch this train wreck in action.

Nothing to see here. Just a Jewish governor being firebombed on Passover "for the Palestinians".

Don't mess with Texas LOL

Yes. Canada is brain dead. Absolutely.

Everything's good in Toronto.

Jews and Israel:

Why Israelis are happy.

America and the Exodus (this is magnificent, do read the whole thing).

Mimouna is fab.

Jewish Wisdom:

"Every one of us has the inner power to not only overcome spiritual darkness but to transform it into light."

The Great Walkbackening, Accounting and Reckoning:

No kidding.

The Formerly Great Britain:

Hamas is "a gang of Jew exterminators". That's exactly right. That's the entire megillah.

"The insane campaign to decriminalise Hamas." Except that it's not 'insane'. It's calculated and purposeful. There's literally nothing insane about it. It's organized, well-funded and understands media.

RELATED: these guys get their own halal kitchens and Tommy Robinson is in solitary confinement just in case you were wondering who is the boss of you and where life is headed in the UK.

Europe:

If you need a special app and taxi service for Jews in your country, that is not a good thing. Obviously, not for the Jews (therefore: don't live there, don't visit there, don't spend your money there) but also that that country is in big, big trouble. This is not something to celebrate. It is evidence of the decline and destruction of a once great country.

"Southern appearance."

Why is the right drawn to Hungary and Orban nationalism? Really well done. Great essay. Tablet is always full of great stuff.

Human Grace:

I don't understand when people say that miracles don't exist. Miracles happen in front of our eyes every single day and we just don't appreciate that they are miracles. But if you know, you know.

A very courageous soul.

Nothing is written in stone. You can always change your trajectory.

