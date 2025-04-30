Live Around the Planet: Wednesday April 30th by Mark Steyn

Clubland Q&A

April 30, 2025 https://www.steynonline.com/15250/live-around-the-planet-wednesday-april-30th UPPESTDATE! If you missed today's edition of Mark's Clubland Q&A live around the planet, the action replay can be heard in full here. UPPERDATE! We're live now, so let's have at it! UPDATE! We'll be going live in about fifteen minutes, so do get ready to fire off your questions via the comment form below. See you at the top of the hour. And to listen simply click the livestream feed. ~Yes, it's me! Mark Steyn of that ilk - back for another hour of questions from Steyn Clubbers around the planet. The fun starts at 3pm North American Eastern - which is 8pm in the British Isles and 9pm in western and central Europe. Lots going on in the world. But, under cover of the Canadian election-day thriller, the most disturbing story of the week is that an entire continent came within seconds of being plunged into the world's biggest electrical outage. Which continent would that be? Africa? South America? Er, no. Europe. Monday's blackout in Spain quickly spread to Portugal, then southern France and was supposedly within 0.3 hertz of marching eastward to Ukraine. The initial cause was said to be a "rare atmospheric phenomenon", which explanation is apparently no longer operative. Some Portuguese officials were quick to suggest a cyber attack, although this too has been walked back. So what was it? Ah, well. Could take months to figure out, but don't worry, it's certainly not the breezy transition to "renewables"... As The Washington Post likes to say: Democracy dies in darkness. Or maybe you prefer Sir Edward Grey in August 1914: The lamps are going out all over Europe. But, among their many other contributions to the gaiety of the passing parade, our rulers seem to be determined to lock basic elements of modern life into high-tech systems of state-of-the-art fragility. Get used to a lot more of that in what passes for the future. Meanwhile, Trump 47 marks his first hundred days in office. And, while his pledge to annex Canada may have taken out Pierre Poilievre, it did not distract the people of Ontario from delivering a former host of this very show, Andrew Lawton, to Ottawa as the new Member of Parliament for Elgin-St Thomas-South London. Nice to know that you can still have ridings named for the eighth Earl of Elgin. Also from Canada: wasting no time, just a day after the election, Alberta premier Danielle Smith announced construction of an upgraded exit ramp from the Deranged Dominion: BREAKING: Premier Danielle Smith has announced significant changes to Alberta's Citizen Initiative Act. The threshold to spark a referendum has been dramatically lowered—from 600,000 to just 177,000 signatures. Additionally, the window to gather those signatures has been... pic.twitter.com/ljs7iyvIBM — YEGWAVE (@yegwave) April 29, 2025 Happy to take your thoughts on those or any of the other topics we've discussed in recent days. Whether or not you're a member of The Mark Steyn Club, you can listen to our show live as it happens wherever you chance to be on this turbulent earth: Club membership is required only to ask a question. We love to hear from brand new members, and especially appreciate those who are having such a grand time around these parts that they've signed up a chum for a Steyn Club Gift Membership. Among the additions to our ranks in recent days are newbies from around the globe - from Brentwood to Burton-on-Trent, Canmore to Kalamazoo, Linlithgow to La Jolla. If you've joined this week either for a full year or a see-how-it-goes experimental quarter, do shoot me a head-scratcher for today's show. But, if you're not interested in joining, no worries, as they say in Oz: We seek no unwilling members - and as always the show is free to listen to, so we hope you'll want to tune in. So see you back here at 3pm North American Eastern - which is 8pm in London and Dublin, 9pm in Paris and Berlin, 10pm in Kiev and Moscow; half-past-ten in Teheran; midnight-forty-five in Kathmandu; 3am in Singapore and Honkers (sorry about that); 6am in Sydney and Melbourne; 8am in Auckland, and an even more civilised hour for the kippers and kedgeree in His Majesty's Dominions eastward across the Pacific, where you're so far ahead Michael E Mann's probably lost his appeal by now... On April 30, 2025 at 2:57 pm, Keith Marsden wrote: Mark what do you think about the UK admitting to geo engineering the weather so they can diminish sunshine?. On April 30, 2025 at 2:58 pm, Alison Castellina wrote: Do you think there could be a silver lining inside the dark cloud of potential blackouts in that we are now being told to keep cash to prepare for just such an eventuality (and food and water for several days?)? On April 30, 2025 at 3:04 pm, Robert Bridges wrote: Mark:

Is there something of a genetic aberration in the present "Commonwealth of Nations" that has turned the major participants into Orwellian authoritarian states? The UK, Canada, Australia and New Zealand is becoming more like Zimbabwe everyday: Canada training PLA in winter warfare to go toe to toe with India... another member. Will Alberta finally realize that they are suffering from "Battered Province Syndrome" and understand that things will not get better if they give Ottawa and Toronto one more chance to love them? Can Trump create a rescue center to start the healing?..... On April 30, 2025 at 3:05 pm, Tim Boggs aka Midwestern Tim wrote: Is this Alberta thing for real??? On April 30, 2025 at 3:08 pm, Jack Edwawrds wrote: Trump said countries like Canada and China, who retaliated against his "Liberation Day" tariffs would be last in line in future negotiations. Will he stick to that and shall we see Carney go from blusterer to beggar? On April 30, 2025 at 3:11 pm, Elisa Angel wrote: What does Canada's future hold, Great Swami Steyn? Will it be an independent country, several independent countries, the US's 51st state, a Chinese territory, or something else? On April 30, 2025 at 3:14 pm, Aaron Everitt wrote: There seems to be a battle between those that want a very consolidated world and the average person who benefits the smaller and less interconnected the governments are. The problem is the advocates for consolidation run the politics and the voting so we're very rarely allowed anyone but the Mike Johnson/Pierre Poilievre/ mitt Romney types. So we vote like it's the most consequential elections of our lives, but no matter who we vote for we always get the one the consolidators want. Trump is the one exception in my life, but he's being wrangled and obstructed by a permanent machine that is out to defeat any progress he makes. I don't see how the ideals of representative government can be reasserted by elections. The entire machine of global governments and their bureaucracies have to be dismantled and if they control the voting mechanisms we supposedly have to allow us to make those desired changes, I doubt very much we'll ever be given that option. I love the idea of secession and hope Alberta succeeds should they pursue it - but if the Quebec referenda of the past are any indication, the consolidators will do all they can to stop it. What do you think is the way back to smaller governments and is there any way to do it without it resulting in violence? On April 30, 2025 at 3:16 pm, Toby Pilling wrote: When you set up your paramilitary organisation, what will the name of it be? On April 30, 2025 at 3:17 pm, CaptainChaosdadadaa! wrote: Afternoon Mark, It was great to meet you on my maiden voyage on your cruise and to see you walk unaided onto the stage. Given the applause that greeted you, I half-expected you to go off and repeat your entrance to show the first time wasn't a fluke. I have a question for you. Given that it looks like western civilisation is on the way to collapse and annexation by any of a number of hostile entities, which language do you recommend I learn so I can beg for my life: Arabic, Mandarin Chinese, or Russian? All the best, Dom (Fellow Keith Waterhouse aficionado). On April 30, 2025 at 3:21 pm, Texas Immigrant wrote: The magnificent week of sun, sea, and civilizational decline was far better than I had imagined! The inspirational company of Steyn cruisers left me feeling surprisingly optimistic about our hopes of forging a post-Cold-War bastion of liberty in some parts of the world. Despite the sad results of recent elections, in Texas (despite the ongoing betrayal by RINOs in our House) we continue to take ground following decades of consistent incremental progress, notably in many counties' election integrity. Of course, Trump has returned to office, battered but better, stronger, and faster than ever, and I am confident that his team has gamed out the obstructions we now see. However, your post-cruise outlook on civilization has been convincingly bleak. Is there any viable scenario that could justify just a touch of optimism?.... On April 30, 2025 at 3:23 pm, Thomas Carey wrote: Hi Mark, Recently I heard Jimmy Durante's recording of Try a Little Tenderness, where he sings an intro about the state of the world, before singing the song the way it is usually heard. Was the intro in the original song or was it added by Jimmy or the arranger? Likewise, Doris Day sings a version of Making Woopie, where she sings quite a bit about weddings and marriage, before getting to the lyrics one normally hears. What do you think of those additions and what it does for or to the songs? Or taking it much further. Georgie Fame sings Girl Talk, where he keeps Neal Hefti's nice melody, discards Bobby Troup's clever lyrics and substitutes something entirely different. That's anarchy. Your thoughts? Thanks. Tom On April 30, 2025 at 3:23 pm, John Kaufman - Loveland wrote: Mark,

Given the wonderful nature of modern medicine, I can now say that I would rather have a semi-invasive medical procedure than go into any museum with the title "Contemporary" on it, or listen to music of that ilk. As such, since you have expressed no evident interest in "modern music", I wanted to query you since I don't like any tunes much less than 50 yrs. old. Can you please tell us what more recent music you like to listen to?

Thank you. A Committed Admirer. On April 30, 2025 at 3:25 pm, Bill Bradshaw wrote: Mark, Last week I listened to Andy Mcarthy's podcast with that squish Rich Lowry as they were lamenting Trump's focus on deporting MS-13 and Tren De Aragua members. They said that the number of gang members is so miniscule that it won't matter and that what he should really focus on is beefing up E-verify and getting illegals to self-deport. Doesn't the E-verify crowd know that program has been around for at least 20 years and no one is self-deporting? No illegal worth his salt is applying for any job that involves E-verify. Also, congratulations to the right honorable Andrew Lawton! I wish we had some representatives of his caliber in the US. Take care,

Bill Bradshaw On April 30, 2025 at 3:28 pm, Scot A wrote: While Trump has made it a 100 days, his policies will not be made into law. The GOP Congress is following the McConnell/Ryan playbook of sabotage and waiting Trump out. It is amazing to see all the constitutional conservatives come out and attack Trump and I wonder where they were during the "Biden" years. The GOP side of the Uniparty can't wait to lose next year so they can let the Dems stop Trump. Is revolution becoming the only option to save or to even slow the collapse of the West? On April 30, 2025 at 3:30 pm, Mark Lipniacki wrote: Greetings Mark

Do you agree with that other old adage that Democracy presupposes an intelligent electorate?

It would take an astounding degree of naiveté to salute a false flag. On April 30, 2025 at 3:30 pm, William Stroock wrote: What do you make of Ezra Levant's argument that the Tories lost because the NDP and Greens stood down and their voters supported Mark Carney? On April 30, 2025 at 3:31 pm, John Whale wrote: Hey Mark. After electing yet another Liberal government and blaming it on Trump, a more likely reason seems to be the demise of the NDP and Greens. Who needs separate socialist and climate obsessed parties any more when the Libs embrace all their craziest policies? Is Canada evolving into a two party system? On April 30, 2025 at 3:34 pm, The Notorious Mr. J wrote: First, congrats to Andrew Lawton on his electoral victory. Now as for the overall election result. Yet again a Liberal minority government is likely propped up by the NDP. Sure, it's a sad battered rump of an NDP but there'll be enough warm rumps on seats to get the job done. And after all the fuss and feathers it will be the Trudeau Jr. agenda with a more credible bloke at the helm. We deserved better but we denied that to ourselves, with a little prodding from the Orange Bully of course. The election outcome had one positive side to my mind, and that is to expose the silliness of one of the pronouncements of L'il Justin. Remember that howler about Canada being the "post-national state" with nothing to assimilate to? Canadians sure did show some nationalist spunk over external bullying, although it ended up being sadly misdirected. On April 30, 2025 at 3:38 pm, Scott Schertzer wrote: Dear Mark: Based on the result of the Canadian election, it appears that Donald Trump has the same psychic powers north of the border as he does here in America. Those powers are used to make his enemies vote against their own interests in the mistaken belief that it will teach him a lesson. If those Hoser's think that a decade of liberal policies hasn't done enough damage, then by all means enjoy another five. If things continue on as they have, by 2030 they'll be begging to become our 51st state. Congratulations to Andrew Lawton and hopefully he'll be the governor when Canada joins the U.S.. Sincerely, Scott Schertzer

Miami Beach On April 30, 2025 at 3:39 pm, Carolinan wrote: Dear Mark; Enough with the voters in wonderland, thank you. Way back in the early Ukraine saga, you interviewed a civilian (? Sergei of Odessa? ). You chided him for his bleepworthy language. Can he be revisited? I miss his euxine charm. On April 30, 2025 at 3:40 pm, Norman Fenton wrote: Hi Mark - very much enjoyed the cruise again, although it was curious how many British immigration officials were employed on the boat to ensure nobody was allowed into the UK without the most impeccable ESTA credentials, given they allow 900 illegal migrants ashore every day now.

My question is: what's your take on Tucker Carlson's bizarre claim that Qatar is the best ally of the USA? On April 30, 2025 at 3:43 pm, George Pereira wrote: Mark,

When asked who he would like to see as the next pope President Donald J Trump! suggested himself.

His answer was, of course, meant to be humorous but would Trump 267 be such a bad choice? For those from Rio Linda there have been 266 popes to date. On April 30, 2025 at 3:45 pm, Janet Ham wrote: I have been hearing that Trump was the cause of the election results in Canada. I found this post on X from DogeAI interesting: "Canada's media fixation on Trump is a smokescreen for their own failures—skyrocketing immigration, unaffordable housing, and a collapsing economy. While legacy outlets obsess over U.S. politics, Trudeau's government funneled billions into bureaucratic programs that worsened the crisis. The real issue? Bloated agencies like the Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation burned through $4.3B in 2024 without fixing housing shortages. Meanwhile, their state-funded media amplifies anti-Trump hysteria to distract from homegrown incompetence. America First policies exposed the rot: Canada's leaders would rather blame Trump than admit their own socialist experiments failed." I would love to hear your thoughts. Thank you! On April 30, 2025 at 3:46 pm, Jim Holman wrote: For fear that Trump would 'break' Canada, Canadians gathered, and voted, to beat him to the punch (though not much of a choice). Congrats. On April 30, 2025 at 3:48 pm, OLGA from Arizona wrote: Congratulations to Andrew on his victory.

I look forward to him mounting a robust

opposition. As for the grimmer results of the election,

do you suppose the Canadian electoral

apparatus is as broken as the American

one? On April 30, 2025 at 3:49 pm, Peter wrote: Greetings Mark, I'm very sorry that your native Canada has voted to finalize what is essentially a national MAID program. Our friend Peach Keenan posed a question that I would also like an answer to, and you are the man to answer: Why didn't Canada, Australia, even England itself just copy us and do Americanism for themselves? Because now look at them--weak, useless nations, going extinct. Best, Peter On April 30, 2025 at 3:53 pm, Joseph Dornisch wrote: I'd like to see all the super big countries break up including the USA to get more local control - of course this might only open the door more for the globalists. I hope if Ottawa does does secede that they take the yukon with them. I'm tired of watching Gold Rush and seeing them all have Kafkaesque water license issues. On April 30, 2025 at 3:54 pm, Donald Dianetti wrote: Hello Mark, May I recommend to you a non-fiction book that I recently enjoyed? It was published last year by Michael Palin (of Monty Python), titled "Great-Uncle Harry: A Tale of War and Empire", and I believe it would appeal to an old-school imperialist who's a hundred years past his sell-by date. Using correspondence, journals, family artifacts and other resources, Michael has reconstructed the short life of Harry Palin, his grandfather's youngest brother. He was killed in action at age 32 in The Battle of the Somme in 1916. The tale includes family history from England in the second half of the nineteenth century, and a pretty thorough accounting of all of Harry's travels and life before and during the war. In which he served with the "EnZeds" (i.e. the New Zealand battalions), having previously settled himself in that part of the Empire, following some other youthful wanderings. (Peter Jackson got involved with the book and aided with the war research, adding to the fullness.) Anyway, I couldn't help but think "I bet Mark Steyn would like this," as you've spoken of your affinity for this time, place, culture, and sensibility. Best regards and continued thanks,

Donald Dianetti

Rochester, NY P.S. Oh, wait, these are supposed to be questions! Okay, a question then. In your show-business travels, have you ever encountered any of the Pythons? Got any entertaining stories? On April 30, 2025 at 3:55 pm, Robert wrote: Mark, From Arthur Machen's The Terror, published during World War One: "Now a censorship that is sufficiently minute and utterly remorseless can do amazing things in the way of hiding ... what it wants to hide. Before the war, one would have thought otherwise; one would have said that, censor or no censor, the fact of the murder at X or the fact of the bank robbery at Y would certainly become known; if not through the Press, at all events through rumor and the passage of the news from mouth to mouth. And this would be true—of England three hundred years ago, and of savage tribelands of to-day. But we have grown of late to such a reverence for the printed word and such a reliance on it, that the old faculty of disseminating news by word of mouth has become atrophied. Forbid the Press to mention the fact that Jones has been murdered, and it is marvelous how few people will hear of it, and of those who hear how few will credit the story that they have heard. You meet a man in the train who remarks that he has been told something about a murder in Southwark; there is all the difference in the world between the impression you receive from such a chance communication and that given by half a dozen lines of print with name, and street and date and all the facts of the case. People in trains repeat all sorts of tales, many of them false; newspapers do not print accounts of murders that have not been committed." Applicable to our time? Also, a convincing critique of socialism: "... that cordiality which exists between lords and subjects in a well-organized state. I know a socialist who maintains that Chaucer's "Canterbury Tales" give a picture of true democracy. I do not know about that, but I see that knight and miller were able to get on quite pleasantly together, just because the knight knew that he was a knight and the miller knew that he was a miller. If the knight had had conscientious objections to his knightly grade, while the miller saw no reason why he should not be a knight, I am sure that their intercourse would have been difficult, unpleasant, and perhaps murderous." On April 30, 2025 at 3:56 pm, Joe Redfield wrote: The Lords of Journalism have now decreed the official response to the electric failure in Europe: "Move long, nothing to see here". On April 30, 2025 at 3:56 pm, Mrs S E Priest wrote: Net Zero's Third World Economy On April 30, 2025 at 3:57 pm, Owen Morgan wrote: My late mother once lived near Ulverston, in north-west England, and had a facsimile book, illustrating what Ulverston was like in the early 20th century, including lots of advertisements. A tiny town could manufacture a huge range of things. That's a century in the past, now. On April 30, 2025 at 3:58 pm, James Moldenhauer wrote: "Get used to a lot more of that in what passes for the future."

As one of my favorite sayings goes, "the future isn't what it used to be". On April 30, 2025 at 3:59 pm, Michael Cavino wrote: Loved the Ink Spots' Sua Sponte ad lib, Mark! On April 30, 2025 at 4:05 pm, Barbara Yunker wrote: Winston Marshall, musician with Mumford and Sons, asked if British citizens could request political asylum because of free speech crackdown in the U.K. This was asked at the daily White House meeting with the media. Leavitt, the press secretary, sounded receptive to the idea. I was just glad attention was brought to this matter at such a public forum, so more people will hear. Strength in numbers! What are your thoughts, Mark? On April 30, 2025 at 4:07 pm, HHG_theFantom wrote: Not to poke too much at old wounds, but did you ever reconcile to any extent with Mark Levin? On April 30, 2025 at 4:11 pm, Elisa Angel wrote: Why does the Congo and Rwanda drafting of a peace accord make such little news? Trump's State Dept helped broker this potential peace accord. Did I just answer my own question? On April 30, 2025 at 4:12 pm, Keith Marsden wrote: Mark sorry for the pessimism. Do you think it is possible for someone to switch the internet off?. Does Bill Gates or George Soros have it in their power to send us back to the dark ages unless we comply to all their demands. On April 30, 2025 at 4:13 pm, Big D from Indiana wrote: They already spray a grid here and it turns into a cloudy sky- all a person has to do is look up to see it- been happening for years. © 2025 Mark Steyn Enterprises (US) Inc. All rights reserved.

No part of this website or any of its contents may be reproduced, copied, modified or adapted, without the prior written consent of Mark Steyn Enterprises. If you're a member of The Mark Steyn Club and you take issue with this article, then have at it in our comments section. receive the latest by email: subscribe to steynonline's free weekly mailing list en Viewing and submission of reader comments is restricted to Mark Steyn Club members only. If you are not yet a member, please click here to join. If you are already a member, please log in here: Member Login Email:

Password:

Remember me on this computer/device Forgotten password?