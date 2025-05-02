Following the Science

Programming note: Join me tonight for the launch of The Mark Steyn Club's eighth-birthday audio adventure in Tales for Our Time - and then tomorrow, Saturday, for the latest episode of our Serenade Radio weekend music show, On the Town. The latter starts at 5pm British Summer Time - which is 6pm in Western Europe and 12 noon North American Eastern. You can listen from almost anywhere on the planet by clicking the button at top right here.

~A headline from Scotland's Daily Record:

Three masked children held captive in 'house of horrors' since Covid pandemic

So who was holding them captive? Well, that would be their German dad and American mom. Where was this house of horrors? In the couple's second home, in the Spanish town of Fitoria, on the outskirts of Oviedo, capital of the Principality of Asturias. It's a spacious property with commanding views over the metropolis [see picture above] in a neighbourhood where such agreeable accommodations can set you back a million euros.

Nevertheless, a lady became concerned when she heard children's voices from within the house yet never saw any of the little nippers coming and going. So police kept the place under surveillance for a few days until this week, when, under cover of the convenient nationwide blackout, they decided to storm the joint:

The initial search of the house was made more difficult due to the nationwide power outage that had plunged the country into darkness.

But, despite bumping into the furniture and stubbing their toes on the staircase, the coppers managed to locate the eight-year-old twins and their ten-year-old older brother, all wearing three face-masks apiece. The lads had been confined to the house for over four years ...hmm, four years, you say? Was there anything in particular going on at that time that might persuade a responsible, law-abiding and science-following citizen to hole up behind his front door?

Ah, but that was then and this is now. Like those Japanese soldiers deep in the jungle and unaware the war ended in 1945, this family appeared not to know that Spain's Covid quarantine was no longer operative.

So the parents were handcuffed, led away, and are currently being held without bail.

Got it. If you're one of those conspiracy-theorist science-deniers wondering when Fauci or Britain's Matt Hancock or any of their European counterparts are going to be behind bars, well, dream on. However, if it's any consolation, the authorities are now gaoling couples who made the mistake of doing everything Fauci, Hancock et al recommended.

For example, those three face-masks on the kids? Here's Anthony (I am the science) Fauci on NBC's Today Show:

Thus the state in 2021:

So, if you have a physical covering with one layer, you put another layer on, it just makes common sense that it likely would be more effective.

And not just "common sense". The science is so settled they've even got peer-reviewed studies:

Results from the first experiment demonstrated that the unknotted medical procedure mask alone blocked 56.1% of the particles from a simulated cough (standard deviation [SD] = 5.8), and the cloth mask alone blocked 51.4% (SD = 7.1). The combination of the cloth mask covering the medical procedure mask (double mask) blocked 85.4% of the cough particles (SD = 2.4).

So four years ago it was Fauci-sanctioned science. Now it's child abuse?

So everything we were once ordered to do - no school, no playing outside - will now get you arrested and your children delivered into the custody of the authorities?

If you remember, Ofcom and the English High Court ruled that my GB News show with Naomi Wolf risked the possibility of causing "harm" to viewers. Well, this Spanish case would appear to prove that the governments of Spain and Germany and the United States caused actual harm to these boys. Where, after all, did this couple get their sick abusive ideas about quarantine, multiple masks and no education?

And, by the way, if compliance with the 2020 Covid regime now makes your home "a house of horrors", when exactly did the Covid end?

In January 2022, Prime Minister Sanchez - the same guy who presided over this week's grid meltdown - declared that Spain would transition its management of the scourge from the pandemic model to something endemic, like 'flu. In return, he was upbraided by China's WHO sock puppet, Dr Tedros, who warned that Covid was "nowhere near over" and there were any number of killer variants still to come. You'll recall that this was just weeks after received opinion in London wanted to cancel a second Christmas because Imperial College's Professor Pantsdown had predicted that the omnipotent Omicron variant would kill 5,000 people a day in the UK. Fernando Garcia, the presiding eminence at Spain's National Centre for Epidemiology, rebuked his PM and said that treating Covid like 'flu would be "creating false hope".

So, according to all the experts, Covid was still rampaging around slaughtering everything in its path in 2022.

I ask again: when exactly did the Covid end? As late as October 2023, Judge Irving ruled that, for the duration of the Mann vs Steyn trial at the District of Columbia Superior Court, all parties, witnesses, jurors and courtroom attendees would have to be masked - just like this Kraut/Yank couple's three kids. Then, just as my flight touched down at Reagan National with enough masks for the duration and a boatload of excess-baggage charges, the judge announced that he'd have to postpone the trial till 2024 because he'd come down with the Covid.

No doubt this couple are pretty nutty - as are fifty per cent of your neighbours, wherever in the western world you happen to live. But are they any nuttier than Fauci or Birx, Tedros or Pantsdown? At the dirty stinkin' rotten corrupt UK "Covid inquiry" being run by the baroness du jour, the fix is in: instead of putting on her black cap and ordering Johnson and Hancock, Whitty and Vallance to be taken to the nearest lamppost, Baroness Hallett will conclude the only problem was that we didn't lockdown harder and faster. Yeah, we should all have worn three masks apiece, like those boys in Fitoria.

Meanwhile, for following this "science" to a fault, a German man and his American wife will lose their kids forever.

In the dying west, all that counts is whether you're in on the racket. If you aren't, you can't abuse your own kids. If you are, like Fauci et al, you can abuse an entire nation's kids.

