Image

Mark Steyn

"What Makes You Think That?"

by Mark Steyn
A Clubman's Notes: Three Men on the Bummel

https://www.steynonline.com/15294/what-makes-you-think-that

ImageThank you for your continuing comments upon The Mark Steyn Club's eighth birthday. From North Carolina Steyn Clubber Mark Jensen:

And a thousand HUZZAHS to you and the world you've built! Congratulations on this 8th year, for surviving the DSRC US 'Justice' system, the Vermont medical apparatus, the brace of heart attacks, the Covid Era, GB News and the myriad attempts made to kill you, silence you, cancel you and de-platform you!! You're irrepressible, irreplaceable and absolutely necessary to those of us not fooled by the insanity into which the majority of the world has plunged.

Thank you for that, Mark - although it's rather more than a mere brace of heart attacks by now... Nevertheless, we stagger on to the latest installment of our current Tale for Our Time - Jerome K Jerome's lesser known sequel to his enduring comic classic Three Men in a Boat. In our ninth year of audio adventures, this is only my second venture into voices of the barnyard. But April, a First Hour Founding Member of The Mark Steyn Club from Illinois, is kind of impressed:

Wow, now German horses! Is there any character to whom Mark can't give voice?

I've long preferred to attribute my quirky personality to my German heritage and now it's confirmed. Forever tidying and disappointing. Hey, that's ME!

In that case, April, you may find tonight's episode an insight too far:

In the evening, as we sat listening to the band at the Belvedere, Harris said, à propos of nothing in particular, "These Germans have no sense of humour."

"What makes you think that?" I asked.

An English humourist's take on the Fatherland: Members of The Mark Steyn Club can hear Part Ten of our tale simply by clicking here and logging-in.

You can enjoy Three Men on the Bummel episode by episode, night by night, twenty minutes before you lower your lamp. Or, alternatively, do feel free to binge-listen: you can find all the earlier installments here.

If you've yet to hear any of our first seventy Tales for Our Time, you can do so by joining The Mark Steyn Club. Or, if you need an extra-special present for someone, why not give your loved one a Gift Membership and start him or her off with six dozen cracking yarns? And do join us tomorrow for another episode of this Jerome K Jerome classic.

© 2025 Mark Steyn Enterprises (US) Inc. All rights reserved.
No part of this website or any of its contents may be reproduced, copied, modified or adapted, without the prior written consent of Mark Steyn Enterprises.

If you're a member of The Mark Steyn Club and you take issue with this article, then have at it in our comments section.

receive the latest by email: subscribe to steynonline's free weekly mailing list

en

Comment on this item (members only)

Viewing and submission of reader comments is restricted to Mark Steyn Club members only. If you are not yet a member, please click here to join. If you are already a member, please log in here:

Member Login

Email:

Password:

Remember me on this computer/device

Image

Member Login

Email:

Password:

Remember me on this computer/device

Not yet a member of the Mark Steyn Club? Join now!

Image

Follow Mark

Facebook  Twitter  Join Mailing List  RSS Feed

Search SteynOnline.com

Image

Image

Image

Image

Most Viewed

  1. Kashmiri Songs
  2. Enablers of Evil
  3. Conclave Watch: We Have A Pope!
  4. Live Around the Planet: Wednesday May 7th
  5. Holy Mess: Anthony Quinn in The Shoes of the Fisherman

Image

Image

Image

Image

Image

Image

Image

Image

Image

Image

Image

Image

Image

Image

 

Image

Image

© 2025 Mark Steyn Enterprises (US) Inc. All rights reserved.
No part of this website or any of its contents may be reproduced, copied, modified or adapted, without the prior written consent of Mark Steyn Enterprises.