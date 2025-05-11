Thank you for your continuing comments upon The Mark Steyn Club's eighth birthday. From North Carolina Steyn Clubber Mark Jensen:

And a thousand HUZZAHS to you and the world you've built! Congratulations on this 8th year, for surviving the DSRC US 'Justice' system, the Vermont medical apparatus, the brace of heart attacks, the Covid Era, GB News and the myriad attempts made to kill you, silence you, cancel you and de-platform you!! You're irrepressible, irreplaceable and absolutely necessary to those of us not fooled by the insanity into which the majority of the world has plunged.

Thank you for that, Mark - although it's rather more than a mere brace of heart attacks by now... Nevertheless, we stagger on to the latest installment of our current Tale for Our Time - Jerome K Jerome's lesser known sequel to his enduring comic classic Three Men in a Boat. In our ninth year of audio adventures, this is only my second venture into voices of the barnyard. But April, a First Hour Founding Member of The Mark Steyn Club from Illinois, is kind of impressed:

Wow, now German horses! Is there any character to whom Mark can't give voice? I've long preferred to attribute my quirky personality to my German heritage and now it's confirmed. Forever tidying and disappointing. Hey, that's ME!

In that case, April, you may find tonight's episode an insight too far:

In the evening, as we sat listening to the band at the Belvedere, Harris said, à propos of nothing in particular, "These Germans have no sense of humour." "What makes you think that?" I asked.

An English humourist's take on the Fatherland: Members of The Mark Steyn Club can hear Part Ten of our tale simply by clicking here and logging-in.

