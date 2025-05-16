Offed by Ofcom

Programming note: I'll be back this evening, Friday, with the latest episode of our eighth-birthday Tale for Our Time, Three Men on the Bummel by Jerome K Jerome. And tomorrow, Saturday, please join me for a Eurovisionish episode of our Serenade Radio weekend music show, On the Town. The latter starts at 5pm British Summer Time - which is 6pm in Western Europe and 12 noon North American Eastern. You can listen from almost anywhere on the planet by clicking the button at top right here.

~As part of The Mark Steyn Club's eighth-anniversary observances, welcome to the second brand new video edition of The Mark Steyn Show since my health collapsed at the end of the Steyn Adriatic cruise two years ago. Viewers seemed to appreciate our first show back. So I hope you'll want to watch this second outing, because the subject is important.

Today's episode was filmed live on the Mark Steyn Iberian Cruise, and is a kind of GB News reunion from the channel's short-lived Golden Age. I'm joined by two of my fellow presenters - Laurence Fox and Dan Wootton - plus one of my favourite Steyn Show guests, Naomi Wolf. Since the glory days, all four of us have fallen afoul of the UK media regulator Ofcom, and I would doubt any of us will be on "mainstream" Brit telly ever again.

For some of us, that's the least of it. Laurence was in court today to plead not-guilty to a charge of encouraging people to destroy "ULEZ" cameras (that's for Ultra-Low Emission Zone) that track your vehicle's movements (UK residents are the most surveilled persons on earth outside of North Korea and a couple of other places). While in the dock, Lozza learned that the Crown Prosecution Service is seeking to have him gaoled for four years, which prompted a raised eyebrow even from the magistrate. But the plan would seem to be to Tommy Robinson him. For enemies of the state, that's now SOP at CPS.

Unlike the Anglo-Kiwi-Canuck contingent on the show, Naomi is American and not accustomed to a regime that constrains public discourse ever more tightly. Everything she said on our show about Covid and the vaccines has been proved more and more correct with each passing day. For example, on female fertility, see this new paper out of the Czech Republic. It's not a "sample"; it's the health records of all the women attempting to carry a baby to term. The takeaway?

We conclude that during the study period, SC [Successful Conception] rates in the Czech Republic for all women vaccinated against COVID-19 before SC were substantially lower than for those who were unvaccinated before SC.

For being right on the above and much more three years ago on the Steyn Show, Naomi is de facto banned from UK TV and radio now and forever. For being wrong on everything and just regurgitating the state propaganda, all those telly doctors on the BBC and ITV still have their gigs and are entirely un-discombobulated by Ofcom, a very two-tier regulator.

Once upon a time, this would not have been considered a normal state of affairs. But Britain's culture of free speech is now entirely dead. Click above to hear what Naomi, Dan and Laurence have to say.

~Among the benefits of Mark Steyn Club membership is that you can enjoy The Mark Steyn Show in any medium you desire: video, audio or text. So, if you find me more convivial in non-visual form, please log-in to our Audio and Transcript versions. To listen to the above show, simply click here.

This edition of The Mark Steyn Show is a special production of The Mark Steyn Club. One advantage of membership is access to our comments section. So, if you take issue with anything Naomi or Dan or Lozza said on the show, then feel free to comment away below.