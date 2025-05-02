Kind of a Bummel

Welcome to the seventieth audio entertainment in our series Tales for Our Time. That's right: our seventieth. Never thought these capers would prove that popular, but it seems they do, and month by month we've built a spectacular archive that runs the gamut from A to Z ...well, not quite, but certainly A to W - Jane Austen to P G Wodehouse.

As for our seventieth adventure, well, it's our second foray into the oeuvre of Jerome K Jerome. Back in 2019, I serialised Jerome's most famous book, Three Men in a Boat, which remains one of our most popular selections with listeners. The sequel isn't quite as famous, but it has all the key features of the original: the same trio of chaps, endless digressions, and great comic set-pieces.

Three Men on the Bummel was published by Jerome K Jerome in 1900 and, like its predecessor, was a runaway bestseller. If the formula is similar, the setting and transportation are not: Instead of messing about on the River Thames, our intrepid trio will be bicycling through Germany. Ever since my reading of Three Men in a Boat, I've had requests to add this our library. So your wish is our command.

In my introduction to this tale, I reprise a little of Jerome K Jerome's background and muse on the parts of his England that endure - and those that are lost. And then it's on to our tale:

"What we want," said Harris, "is a change."

Indeed. A change of scene... a change from the old routine... Now why would that be?

At this moment the door opened, and Mrs Harris put her head in...

To hear me read Part One of Three Men on the Bummel, prefaced by my own introduction to Jerome K Jerome's tale

