Live Around the Planet: Wednesday May 21st

On May 21, 2025 at 3:01 pm, richard borzychowski wrote:
Greetings Mark. Here in the Dominion of Canada we are to be honored by the presence of King Charles the Third who will read the throne speech to open the new session of parliament. I was thinking it would be a great opportunity for him to confer a knighthood on our newly elected Prime Minister Mark Carney as he does hold a British passport. Would he be eligible? In the days of yore one had to slay a dragon or rescue a damsel in distress to receive such an honor but that criterion has passed. If a non descript politician like Sir Keir Starmer qualifies, why not our PM? Your thoughts?
On May 21, 2025 at 3:07 pm, Michael Cavino wrote:
Hi Mark,
I hope you are feeling better this week! Given the blizzard of lies concerning the cancer diagnosis of Joe Biden, I've been wondering what cocktail of drugs Dr. "Feel Good" Jill has been giving Joe since 2019 to keep him alive and her well-heeled lifestyle going. Thoughts?
Great hearing you live every Wednesday afternoon. You remain the indispensable man!
Michael Cavino
On May 21, 2025 at 3:08 pm, Kelly Walter wrote:
Mark,
As a 70 year old fellow cardiac patient with a quadruple bypass and 5 stents, I want to thank you for continuing your celebration of our civilization even as you cry out against its demise. What an amazing balance you have maintained!
I eagerly await your doomsday chronicles each day they appear and I greatly enjoy On The Town and Song of the Week. As part of my cardiac rehab down time, I am working my way through Rick's Flicks. What a treasure trove of cinema critique!
Do you have a "favorite" movie? Mine would be The Man Who Would Be King, Sean Connery and Michael Caine's telling of a Rudyard Kipling adventure story.
PS In the past you have been confused by the name "Kelly" thinking I may be female or even trans. Rest assured I am grizzled old white male who still remembers which bathroom to use.
Meanwhile, keep the faith. There's a better life in Christ coming after this one!
On May 21, 2025 at 3:11 pm, Melanie DiPuma wrote:
Dear Mark--
In the last few years, Time Magazine published a book review called, "The White Supremacist Origins of Exercise, and 6 Other Surprising Facts About the History of U.S. Physical Fitness," and The Guardian published an article called, "Getting fit is great – but it could turn you into a rightwing jerk."
I was reminded of this recently, and now I'm curious. How many Very Brexity Pushups are you willing to confess to doing out in the woods next to your photocopier?
On May 21, 2025 at 3:15 pm, Queen of the Jungle wrote:
Greetings and Salutations Dear Mark- as always I hope that you are well.
It never ceases to amaze me how, during the decades that I have been a fan, your prescience prevails in so many areas of public events and discourse. Therefore, I would welcome your commentary on the following:
Take for example, your ongoing coverage of the UK Grooming Gang Rapists scandal.
One would think that after all you've revealed and shone a light on, things couldn't get much worse, but low and behold:
Meet Rotherham's new mayor: Rukhsana Ismail. Born in Britain, of Pakistani heritage, she now holds the highest civic office in the very town that became infamous for one of the worst child abuse scandals in modern UK history.
This is the same Rotherham where at least 1,400 children, mostly white working-class girls, were systematically groomed, raped, trafficked, and tortured over decades by gangs of predominantly Muslim men of Pakistani descent.
And now, in a cruel twist that would be called satire if it weren't real, the town's new "first citizen" is a woman who shares the same ethnic and religious background as many of the perpetrators involved in that horrifying abuse.
So- in today's Britain, the town that let thousands of girls be sacrificed on the altar of political correctness now installs leadership that reflects the very demographic authorities were too afraid to confront.
Next- another subject near and dear to many of us, and one that we don't seem to discuss very often unless it's in the context of the Mann litigation and that is, - the Green Scam/Climate Change debacle.
In fact- I just came across my copy of "Climate Change the Facts" signed by none other than Mark Steyn himself! The article you wrote was Global Warming's Glorious Ship of Fools and of course it is just as relevant today as it was back in 2015.
If you have time, maybe you can opine on our current situation with the Net Zero Freaks trying to block out the sun, the chem trails, etc.
This isn't progress. It's betrayal. And the world needs to pay attention.
On May 21, 2025 at 3:18 pm, Joy in Sussex wrote:
Hi Mark
There is another prime example for your Brit Wanker Copper dossier...In St Leonards On Sea In once peaceful East Sussex two BWCs raced into a care home where a ninety something residents was a bit confused and was threatening staff with a table knife. He was in a wheel chair. The pair of BWCs felt he was too much of a threat to disarm and tazered him instead. He fell to the floor unconscious, was rushed to hospital and later died.
If two coppers are not able to disarm a ninety plus care home resident in a wheelchair then we really have lost the plot in Batshit Bonkers Britain.
On May 21, 2025 at 3:20 pm, Walt Trimmer wrote:
Do you think Trump has any philosophical core values that he wouldn't use as a bargaining chip in his next Big, Beautiful Deal?
On May 21, 2025 at 3:22 pm, Alan Smithee wrote:
May I spice the stew up with some interesting conspiracy musing? Just this morning I was viewing an interview on Times Radio, the guest being strategic analyst Malcolm Nance. The topic was Trump's bat dung dreams of grabbing Greenland, but the discussion expanded to an analysis of the Trump admin mindset.
According to Nance, Orange Man and his crowd are under the influence of an elitist anti-democratic philosophical movement called the Dark Enlightenment.... Have you heard anything substantive about this?
On May 21, 2025 at 3:23 pm, Hart Leonard wrote:
Mark...I'd appreciate your opinion of the Kash Patel/Dan Bongino interview with Maria Bartiromo a few days ago - especially their Warren Commission-like confirmation of Epstein's suicide. (Tangentially, I was very disappointed that Ms. Bartiromo did not ask about the strangely co-incidental failures of the security cameras and the sleeping guards.)
Also, Mr. Patel indicated that there will be no further investigation into the Butler, PA assassination attempt on President Trump....because the shooter is dead. Does any of this make sense? Are there new rats that I now smell?
On May 21, 2025 at 3:27 pm, Wisconsin Manny wrote:
Dear Mark, I have loved listening since Rush and would love to join fellow club members on a cruise one day. But I only see one way to truly fight the fight and that is to never spend a nickel in a place that holds values anathema to me. Just as when I gas up in Beloit and never stop in IL until I get to either Indiana or Kentucky on my way to FL, I will never visit South Hampton, Quebec City and most especially NY etc., even in your company.
Perhaps you can arrange a tour to accommodate all those who feel similarly. I suspect few hard cores like me but many who would be sympathetc.
On May 21, 2025 at 3:31 pm, Scot A wrote:
Mark and fellow club members, congratulations on the anniversary of the best online club around. As the elites and politicians continue to ignore and fail the citizens of their nation.
Will the possible revolutions be more likely to follow the moderate and institution-preserving paths of the American and Glorious Revolutions, or the radical and transformative paths of the French and Russian Revolutions?
Congrats again on the club and will club memberships carry over to the MILF/Steyn Militia?
On May 21, 2025 at 3:35 pm, George Pereira wrote:
Mark,
I believe a major reason for the delay of Boeing's delivery of the new Air Force One aircraft was first and foremost a DEI FU to President Trump. The then worthless Board of Directors, no doubt, believed they could get cost plus from Brandon, but the sticking point was how to get 10% for the Big Guy from the deal. Now they are back to President Donald J Trump! and I believe they are just dragging their feet hoping to get more money.
Meanwhile:
Qatar had been trying to sell both of their 747s for several years. Qatar gave one to Turkey a few years back.
Brandon was originally looking into purchasing the second Qatar 747 which was parked in Florida.
Qatar is not giving away a gift but trying to unload a couple of white elephants. What's 10% of free?
I've read from one source that one of the current Air Force Ones is no longer safe for flying.
This is sort of important, isn't it?
What seems obvious to me is that everyone is just dragging their feet hoping to wait out Trump or get more money.
Maybe Qatar can give the 747 to Bernie and AOC so they can fight the Oligarchy in the style they have become accustomed to.
What in the wide, wide world of sports is wrong with all these people?
On May 21, 2025 at 3:43 pm, Elisa Angel wrote:
How long will it be before legacy media spins the "dead husk of a moth-eaten sock-puppet" story to be that Biden was a test-run for the US having an AI president? That spin may be half right -- the artificial half.
On May 21, 2025 at 3:43 pm, Wm. P. wrote:
"Is Bomber Harris still around to level the present iteration of the German state?"
She's too busy leveling the present iteration of the Democrat Party.
Oh, wait, different Harris.
On May 21, 2025 at 3:47 pm, Toby Pilling wrote:
Who will rid us of these turbulent judges? Disbarring all lawyers named Hugo might be a start.
On May 21, 2025 at 3:51 pm, Paul Nachman wrote:
Hi, Mark. Not a question, just a comment -- a quote about the Supremes from John Derbyshire:
"As I have explained many times to foreign friends, since it was explained to me by a learned man when I first came to this country, the justices of SCOTUS are not very exceptional persons. They are not even very exceptional lawyers."
On May 21, 2025 at 3:53 pm, Lawrence Edwards wrote:
Hello Mark, my comment this week is about the sad news that Scott Adams is unfortunately terminally ill. Scott is a very interesting and accomplished cartoonist, writer and podcaster. His insights in 2016 into Trump and the art of persuasion made me a devoted listener. There are few people, yourself included, who cut through the noise and can see the wood for the trees. He will be greatly missed.
On May 21, 2025 at 3:56 pm, OLGA from Arizona wrote:
I couldn't be more relieved that Tommy
Robinson is getting out. I read something
about him agreeing to delete commentary
on his schoolboy documentary ~ which
I can understand in the name of sanity,
but is very unlike him. Do you have any
deeper insight on this?
Cheers,
OLGA
On May 21, 2025 at 4:00 pm, Wm. P. wrote:
"[...] the torments of Tommy Robinson are to end and he is to be released within the next few days [...]"
Apparently the police and CPS are charging him with harassment causing fear of violence.
On May 21, 2025 at 4:04 pm, Tim Boggs aka Midwestern Tim wrote:
Has Biden actually been dead for the past 3 years like the severed head in Lewis's That Hideous Strength? Wouldn't that make a lot of things make a lot more sense?
On May 21, 2025 at 4:04 pm, Robert Bridges wrote:
Today on Breitbart... "President Donald Trump's meeting Wednesday with South African President Cyril Ramaphosa began cordially — but when Ramaphosa protested against claims of "genocide," Trump turned on a video." Taking the student to the principal's office. Right now I bet the Dems wish that they hadn't stolen the 2020 election because Trump 2.0 is an entirely different world. Forget BHO's "soft power".... It may just be the last gasp of the Republic but not without a fight.
On May 21, 2025 at 4:42 pm, hugo miller wrote:
Mark - you mentioned that Trump has survived two assassination attempts. There were actually three - somebody took a pot-shot at him during one of his rallies in 2016 He was whisked back behind the stage but soon re-emerged, once the shooter had been detained and/or removed, saying something like 'Nobody said it would be easy'.
This incident seems to have faded from people's memory.