Live Around the Planet: Wednesday May 21st by Mark Steyn

Clubland Q&A

May 21, 2025 https://www.steynonline.com/15329/live-around-the-planet-wednesday-may-21st UPPESTDATE! If you missed today's edition of Mark's Clubland Q&A live around the planet, the action replay can be heard in full here. UPPERDATE! We're live now, so let's have at it! UPDATE! We'll be going live in about fifteen minutes, so do get ready to fire off your questions via the comment form below. See you at the top of the hour. And to listen simply click the livestream feed. It was The Mark Steyn Club's eighth birthday earlier this month, and I thank profoundly all those First Fortnight Founding Members who've opted to sign on for a ninth year. Steve writes from Manhattan: Mark, I am thrilled to renew my status today as a First Fortnight Founding Member—and I am thankful that my procrastination 8 years ago didn't go to 15 days—which would have moved me iron the First Month category. Phew, a narrow escape there, Steve. Nevertheless, we bear no grudge against our First Month johnnies-com-lately, and we hope, as May meanders to its close, that they too will want to do as Steve did. Meanwhile, we gallop into our ninth year with another hour of questions from Steyn Clubbers around the planet on today's edition of our Clubland Q&A. The fun starts at 3pm North American Eastern - which is 8pm in the British Isles and 9pm in western and central Europe. Lots going on around the world, most of it to do with the injustices of the so-called justice system: ~I am not a believer in "supreme" courts, for reasons the first four months of the Trump Administration have made plain. There is no good reason for a nation to mortgage its future to five judges, particularly of the low quality (save two exceptions) of America's current high court. I wrote about a particularly appalling decision from the Roberts bench last month, so I was pleased to see a judge of the lower court they screwed over file a delightful "concurrence" that's a massive up-yours to the Chief Justice: As an inferior court, we're duty-bound to follow Supreme Court rulings—whether we agree with them or not. We don't have to like it. But we have to do it. So I concur in our order today expediting our consideration of this matter, as directed by the Supreme Court. And with that he's off. Unlike Amy Phoney Barrett, he'll never be "elevated" to the Supreme Court. But, that being so, more judges should do this. ~In London, where the judges are just as bad, there is good news and bad news: the torments of Tommy Robinson are to end and he is to be released within the next few days; but Lucy Connolly's punishment is to continue, following the denial of her appeal by our Brit Wanker Judge of the Day. Lord Justice Holroyde has ruled that Mrs Connolly's sentence - eight months in gaol for every hour her all but unseen Tweet was visible - is not "manifestly excessive". And he should know about such things: after all, it's not as manifestly excessive as the sentence imposed on Rotherham's "Lord" Ahmed, the Labour peer convicted of raping a nine-year-old boy. That was totally manifestly excessive, so Lord Justice Holroyde cut it by three years and sprung the buggering baron from prison. Because he's in the club, and Lucy Connolly isn't. ~And worst of all from Germany, where, as in the good old days of both the Third Reich and the GDR, you're not permitted to leave without the say-so of the state. I wrote on Monday about the eight German citizens with no criminal records stopped from leaving the country to attend the Remigration conference near Milan. They were prevented from catching their flight by zee authorities and ordered to report to police multiple times a day, but instead snuck across the border and were greeted like heroes on stage in Italy. So, naturally, upon return to their own country, they were immediately arrested: 🇩🇪The Germans speak out Released from the Police and facing a trial for breaching the stupid "Exit-ban" @AnnieBayern @BayernMoritz and @arminiusdd make a statement for @IBDeutschland I salute them for their brave act of civil disobedience.

You can't stop GI-activists.

You... pic.twitter.com/f7f6K7WlBp — Martin Sellner (@Martin_Sellner) May 20, 2025 Is Bomber Harris still around to level the present iteration of the German state? Alas not. And yet I regard the totality of these headlines as modestly encouraging. On today's show, I'm happy to take your thoughts on the above or any of the other topics we've discussed in recent days. Whether or not you're a member of The Mark Steyn Club, you can listen to our show live as it happens wherever you chance to be on this turbulent earth: Club membership is required only to ask a question. As much as we cherish the loyalty of our First Week Founding Members, we love to hear from brand new Steyn Clubbers. Among the additions to our ranks in recent days are newbies from around the globe - from Boston to Bulgaria, Wellington to Wokingham, Cairns to Kamloops. If you've joined upon the occasion of our eighth anniversary either for a full year or a see-how-it-goes experimental quarter, do shoot me a head-scratcher for today's show. But, if you're not interested in joining, no worries, as they say in Oz: We seek no unwilling members - and as always the show is free to listen to, so we hope you'll want to tune in. So see you back here at 3pm North American Eastern - which is 8pm in London and Dublin, 9pm in Paris and Berlin, 10pm in Kiev and Moscow; half-past-ten in Teheran; midnight-forty-five in Kathmandu; 3am in Singapore and Honkers (sorry about that); 6am in Sydney and Melbourne; 8am in Auckland, and an even more civilised hour for the kippers and kedgeree in His Majesty's Dominions eastward across the Pacific, where you're so far ahead Michael E Mann's probably lost his appeal by now... On May 21, 2025 at 3:01 pm, richard borzychowski wrote: Greetings Mark. Here in the Dominion of Canada we are to be honored by the presence of King Charles the Third who will read the throne speech to open the new session of parliament. I was thinking it would be a great opportunity for him to confer a knighthood on our newly elected Prime Minister Mark Carney as he does hold a British passport. Would he be eligible? In the days of yore one had to slay a dragon or rescue a damsel in distress to receive such an honor but that criterion has passed. If a non descript politician like Sir Keir Starmer qualifies, why not our PM? Your thoughts? On May 21, 2025 at 3:07 pm, Michael Cavino wrote: Hi Mark, I hope you are feeling better this week! Given the blizzard of lies concerning the cancer diagnosis of Joe Biden, I've been wondering what cocktail of drugs Dr. "Feel Good" Jill has been giving Joe since 2019 to keep him alive and her well-heeled lifestyle going. Thoughts? Great hearing you live every Wednesday afternoon. You remain the indispensable man! Michael Cavino On May 21, 2025 at 3:08 pm, Kelly Walter wrote: Mark, As a 70 year old fellow cardiac patient with a quadruple bypass and 5 stents, I want to thank you for continuing your celebration of our civilization even as you cry out against its demise. What an amazing balance you have maintained! I eagerly await your doomsday chronicles each day they appear and I greatly enjoy On The Town and Song of the Week. As part of my cardiac rehab down time, I am working my way through Rick's Flicks. What a treasure trove of cinema critique! Do you have a "favorite" movie? Mine would be The Man Who Would Be King, Sean Connery and Michael Caine's telling of a Rudyard Kipling adventure story. PS In the past you have been confused by the name "Kelly" thinking I may be female or even trans. Rest assured I am grizzled old white male who still remembers which bathroom to use. Meanwhile, keep the faith. There's a better life in Christ coming after this one! On May 21, 2025 at 3:11 pm, Melanie DiPuma wrote: Dear Mark-- In the last few years, Time Magazine published a book review called, "The White Supremacist Origins of Exercise, and 6 Other Surprising Facts About the History of U.S. Physical Fitness," and The Guardian published an article called, "Getting fit is great – but it could turn you into a rightwing jerk." I was reminded of this recently, and now I'm curious. How many Very Brexity Pushups are you willing to confess to doing out in the woods next to your photocopier? On May 21, 2025 at 3:15 pm, Queen of the Jungle wrote: Greetings and Salutations Dear Mark- as always I hope that you are well. It never ceases to amaze me how, during the decades that I have been a fan, your prescience prevails in so many areas of public events and discourse. Therefore, I would welcome your commentary on the following: Take for example, your ongoing coverage of the UK Grooming Gang Rapists scandal. One would think that after all you've revealed and shone a light on, things couldn't get much worse, but low and behold: Meet Rotherham's new mayor: Rukhsana Ismail. Born in Britain, of Pakistani heritage, she now holds the highest civic office in the very town that became infamous for one of the worst child abuse scandals in modern UK history. This is the same Rotherham where at least 1,400 children, mostly white working-class girls, were systematically groomed, raped, trafficked, and tortured over decades by gangs of predominantly Muslim men of Pakistani descent. And now, in a cruel twist that would be called satire if it weren't real, the town's new "first citizen" is a woman who shares the same ethnic and religious background as many of the perpetrators involved in that horrifying abuse. So- in today's Britain, the town that let thousands of girls be sacrificed on the altar of political correctness now installs leadership that reflects the very demographic authorities were too afraid to confront. Next- another subject near and dear to many of us, and one that we don't seem to discuss very often unless it's in the context of the Mann litigation and that is, - the Green Scam/Climate Change debacle. In fact- I just came across my copy of "Climate Change the Facts" signed by none other than Mark Steyn himself! The article you wrote was Global Warming's Glorious Ship of Fools and of course it is just as relevant today as it was back in 2015. If you have time, maybe you can opine on our current situation with the Net Zero Freaks trying to block out the sun, the chem trails, etc. This isn't progress. It's betrayal. And the world needs to pay attention. On May 21, 2025 at 3:18 pm, Joy in Sussex wrote: Hi Mark There is another prime example for your Brit Wanker Copper dossier...In St Leonards On Sea In once peaceful East Sussex two BWCs raced into a care home where a ninety something residents was a bit confused and was threatening staff with a table knife. He was in a wheel chair. The pair of BWCs felt he was too much of a threat to disarm and tazered him instead. He fell to the floor unconscious, was rushed to hospital and later died.

If two coppers are not able to disarm a ninety plus care home resident in a wheelchair then we really have lost the plot in Batshit Bonkers Britain. On May 21, 2025 at 3:20 pm, Walt Trimmer wrote: Do you think Trump has any philosophical core values that he wouldn't use as a bargaining chip in his next Big, Beautiful Deal? On May 21, 2025 at 3:22 pm, Alan Smithee wrote: May I spice the stew up with some interesting conspiracy musing? Just this morning I was viewing an interview on Times Radio, the guest being strategic analyst Malcolm Nance. The topic was Trump's bat dung dreams of grabbing Greenland, but the discussion expanded to an analysis of the Trump admin mindset. According to Nance, Orange Man and his crowd are under the influence of an elitist anti-democratic philosophical movement called the Dark Enlightenment.... Have you heard anything substantive about this? On May 21, 2025 at 3:23 pm, Hart Leonard wrote: Mark...I'd appreciate your opinion of the Kash Patel/Dan Bongino interview with Maria Bartiromo a few days ago - especially their Warren Commission-like confirmation of Epstein's suicide. (Tangentially, I was very disappointed that Ms. Bartiromo did not ask about the strangely co-incidental failures of the security cameras and the sleeping guards.) Also, Mr. Patel indicated that there will be no further investigation into the Butler, PA assassination attempt on President Trump....because the shooter is dead. Does any of this make sense? Are there new rats that I now smell? On May 21, 2025 at 3:27 pm, Wisconsin Manny wrote: Dear Mark, I have loved listening since Rush and would love to join fellow club members on a cruise one day. But I only see one way to truly fight the fight and that is to never spend a nickel in a place that holds values anathema to me. Just as when I gas up in Beloit and never stop in IL until I get to either Indiana or Kentucky on my way to FL, I will never visit South Hampton, Quebec City and most especially NY etc., even in your company. Perhaps you can arrange a tour to accommodate all those who feel similarly. I suspect few hard cores like me but many who would be sympathetc. On May 21, 2025 at 3:31 pm, Scot A wrote: Mark and fellow club members, congratulations on the anniversary of the best online club around. As the elites and politicians continue to ignore and fail the citizens of their nation. Will the possible revolutions be more likely to follow the moderate and institution-preserving paths of the American and Glorious Revolutions, or the radical and transformative paths of the French and Russian Revolutions?

Congrats again on the club and will club memberships carry over to the MILF/Steyn Militia? On May 21, 2025 at 3:35 pm, George Pereira wrote: Mark,

I believe a major reason for the delay of Boeing's delivery of the new Air Force One aircraft was first and foremost a DEI FU to President Trump. The then worthless Board of Directors, no doubt, believed they could get cost plus from Brandon, but the sticking point was how to get 10% for the Big Guy from the deal. Now they are back to President Donald J Trump! and I believe they are just dragging their feet hoping to get more money.

Meanwhile:

Qatar had been trying to sell both of their 747s for several years. Qatar gave one to Turkey a few years back.

Brandon was originally looking into purchasing the second Qatar 747 which was parked in Florida.

Qatar is not giving away a gift but trying to unload a couple of white elephants. What's 10% of free?

I've read from one source that one of the current Air Force Ones is no longer safe for flying.

This is sort of important, isn't it?

What seems obvious to me is that everyone is just dragging their feet hoping to wait out Trump or get more money.

Maybe Qatar can give the 747 to Bernie and AOC so they can fight the Oligarchy in the style they have become accustomed to.

What in the wide, wide world of sports is wrong with all these people? On May 21, 2025 at 3:43 pm, Elisa Angel wrote: How long will it be before legacy media spins the "dead husk of a moth-eaten sock-puppet" story to be that Biden was a test-run for the US having an AI president? That spin may be half right -- the artificial half. On May 21, 2025 at 3:43 pm, Wm. P. wrote: "Is Bomber Harris still around to level the present iteration of the German state?" She's too busy leveling the present iteration of the Democrat Party. Oh, wait, different Harris. On May 21, 2025 at 3:47 pm, Toby Pilling wrote: Who will rid us of these turbulent judges? Disbarring all lawyers named Hugo might be a start. On May 21, 2025 at 3:51 pm, Paul Nachman wrote: Hi, Mark. Not a question, just a comment -- a quote about the Supremes from John Derbyshire: "As I have explained many times to foreign friends, since it was explained to me by a learned man when I first came to this country, the justices of SCOTUS are not very exceptional persons. They are not even very exceptional lawyers." On May 21, 2025 at 3:53 pm, Lawrence Edwards wrote: Hello Mark, my comment this week is about the sad news that Scott Adams is unfortunately terminally ill. Scott is a very interesting and accomplished cartoonist, writer and podcaster. His insights in 2016 into Trump and the art of persuasion made me a devoted listener. There are few people, yourself included, who cut through the noise and can see the wood for the trees. He will be greatly missed. On May 21, 2025 at 3:56 pm, OLGA from Arizona wrote: I couldn't be more relieved that Tommy

Robinson is getting out. I read something

about him agreeing to delete commentary

on his schoolboy documentary ~ which

I can understand in the name of sanity,

but is very unlike him. Do you have any

deeper insight on this? Cheers, OLGA On May 21, 2025 at 4:00 pm, Wm. P. wrote: "[...] the torments of Tommy Robinson are to end and he is to be released within the next few days [...]" Apparently the police and CPS are charging him with harassment causing fear of violence. On May 21, 2025 at 4:04 pm, Tim Boggs aka Midwestern Tim wrote: Has Biden actually been dead for the past 3 years like the severed head in Lewis's That Hideous Strength? Wouldn't that make a lot of things make a lot more sense? On May 21, 2025 at 4:04 pm, Robert Bridges wrote: Today on Breitbart... "President Donald Trump's meeting Wednesday with South African President Cyril Ramaphosa began cordially — but when Ramaphosa protested against claims of "genocide," Trump turned on a video." Taking the student to the principal's office. Right now I bet the Dems wish that they hadn't stolen the 2020 election because Trump 2.0 is an entirely different world. Forget BHO's "soft power".... It may just be the last gasp of the Republic but not without a fight. On May 21, 2025 at 4:42 pm, hugo miller wrote: Mark - you mentioned that Trump has survived two assassination attempts. There were actually three - somebody took a pot-shot at him during one of his rallies in 2016 He was whisked back behind the stage but soon re-emerged, once the shooter had been detained and/or removed, saying something like 'Nobody said it would be easy'.

This incident seems to have faded from people's memory. © 2025 Mark Steyn Enterprises (US) Inc. All rights reserved.

No part of this website or any of its contents may be reproduced, copied, modified or adapted, without the prior written consent of Mark Steyn Enterprises. If you're a member of The Mark Steyn Club and you take issue with this article, then have at it in our comments section. receive the latest by email: subscribe to steynonline's free weekly mailing list en Viewing and submission of reader comments is restricted to Mark Steyn Club members only. If you are not yet a member, please click here to join. If you are already a member, please log in here: Member Login Email:

Password:

Remember me on this computer/device Forgotten password?