Night of a Thousand Scars by Mark Steyn

A Clubman's Notes: Three Men on the Bummel

May 21, 2025 https://www.steynonline.com/15331/a-night-of-a-thousand-scars Thank you for your many kind comments on our eighth-birthday Tale for Our Time. There are sixty-nine others in our extensive archive. Our seventieth, however, is Three Men on the Bummel, Jerome K Jerome's comic romp of 1900. Steyn Clubber Fraser Sutherland writes re the author's observations on cultural differences: I lived and worked in Bavaria for three years; as a firm result of that experience I concluded that there was a lot in the widely-held view that the German people lived for the State and not the other way round - as the 'British' so fondly believed of themselves. This cultural inclination became apparent in the gradual accretion of small incidents broadly described as: inordinate respect for the system and an excess of self-effacement when confronted, or even just engaged by, Authority. However, still more broadly, at a point journeying southwards through the Brenner Pass, emerging into the glorious light of an Italy expanding into the distance, I always heaved a sigh of relief at being liberated from a certain kind of Germanic petty psychological oppression. Every night it amazes me how Jerome's insights, swaddled in sequences of brilliant writing (not to mention laced through with that idiosyncratic humour), continue to be so relevant 125 or so years later. Indeed, Fraser. The eight young Milan-bound Germans I mentioned earlier certainly felt as you did. Tonight's episode begins with some thoughts on the particular qualities of German education: The English boy plays till he is fifteen, and works thence till twenty. In Germany it is the child that works; the young man that plays. The German boy goes to school at seven o'clock in the summer, at eight in the winter, and at school he studies. The result is that at sixteen he has a thorough knowledge of the classics and mathematics, knows as much history as any man compelled to belong to a political party is wise in knowing, together with a thorough grounding in modern languages. Therefore his eight College Semesters, extending over four years, are, except for the young man aiming at a professorship, unnecessarily ample. He is not a sportsman, which is a pity, for he should make good one. He plays football a little, bicycles still less; plays French billiards in stuffy cafés more. But generally speaking he, or the majority of him, lays out his time bummeling, beer drinking, and fighting. It is the last - the fighting - on which Jerome focuses. As to playing till you're fifteen and working till twenty or vice-versa, in the leisurely decadent varsity of the contemporary west, you play till you're twenty-seven and work not at all. If you're a member of The Mark Steyn Club you can hear Part Twenty of our serialisation of Three Men on the Bummel simply by clicking here and logging-in. All previous episodes can be found here. ~Membership in The Mark Steyn Club is not for everyone, but it helps keep all our content out there for everyone - in print, audio, video, around the world, and hopefully changing a mind or two here and there. And, aside from Tales for Our Time, being a Steyn Club member does come with a few other benefits: ~Exclusive Steyn Store member pricing on over forty books, CDs and other items in the Steyn store;

~The opportunity to engage in live Q&A sessions with yours truly, such as today's;

~Transcript and audio versions of our video content, such as Mark's Mailbox and The Mark Steyn Show;

~Comment Club privileges;

~Our Saturday music show and other weekend specials;

~Advance booking for my live appearances around the world, if I'm ever again well enough to make any;

~Customised email alerts for new content in your areas of interest;

~and the opportunity to support our print, audio and video ventures as they wing their way around the world. To become a member of The Mark Steyn Club, please click here - and don't forget our special Gift Membership, which makes a perfect birthday present. The minute you sign up you'll have access to all seventy Tales for Our Time, including my serialisations of Nineteen Eighty-Four, The Time Machine and The Strange Case of Dr Jekyll and Mr Hyde. And please join me tomorrow evening for Part Twenty-One of Three Men on the Bummel. © 2025 Mark Steyn Enterprises (US) Inc. All rights reserved.

No part of this website or any of its contents may be reproduced, copied, modified or adapted, without the prior written consent of Mark Steyn Enterprises. If you're a member of The Mark Steyn Club and you take issue with this article, then have at it in our comments section. receive the latest by email: subscribe to steynonline's free weekly mailing list en Viewing and submission of reader comments is restricted to Mark Steyn Club members only. If you are not yet a member, please click here to join. If you are already a member, please log in here: Member Login Email:

Password:

Remember me on this computer/device Forgotten password?