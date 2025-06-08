Programming note: Mark will be back in audio on Friday with the latest entry to our series of audio adventures, Tales for Our Time.

~If you missed today's Serenade Radio broadcast of our audio Song of the Week, here's a chance to catch up. In this show Mark tells the story of a song that's a blast of pure joy, but emerged from an unlikely corner of history.

Of last week's selection, Larry Jordan, a Texas Steyn Clubber, writes:

It is Sunday and I've got the earphones on listening to Sunday (Mark's Song of the Week) and it's perfect. Feet-up longways on the corner sofa curled-up with my second-favorite girl (OK, she's a 13-year old Dachshund called Gretel), my sweet wife Mary opposite in a recliner reading a novel, at a cozy, quiet lake cabin in the north woods of Wisconsin. Thanks for the songs, Mark. Had to hit pause and pull-up Spotify to look up Ethel Merman thanks to Mark's intro -- curtain up, light the lights, you've got nothing to hit but the heights -- great song. Why do I associate it with Looney Tunes? Can't seem to recall. Did Bugs Bunny cover this?

You might be confusing Merman's song, Larry, with Bugs and Daffy's terrific curtain-raiser for the Saturday-morning TV version of "Looney Tunes": "On with the show, this is it..."

Olga from Arizona asks:

Love the Jule Styne episode. Can't help wondering, though ~ did Messrs. Styne & Steyn ever sit around comparing surname spellings, &, surely, there's a song in there, if only about that adroit, leaping E.

As it happens, they did discuss it, Olga - one day in 1984. And Mark did write a short lyric on Styne and Steins for his book Broadway Babies Say Goodnight.

