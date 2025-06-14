On this week's episode of Mark Steyn on the Town, we remember a fine songwriter, celebrate the centennial of a great American standard, and enjoy the windy Sinatra.

~Thank you for your kind comments about last week's edition. From Fran, a First Weekend Founding Member of The Mark Steyn Club who's just re-upped for a ninth year:

This is an out of the park fantastic show, Mark. You're the best. I'm going to have a great and wonderful summer with months of sizzling heat listening to this over and over, even if the temps don't soar into the three digits.

Michael Smith, a Maryland Steyn Clubber, says:

Thank you Mark for this fine episode and a very happy birthday Nancy Sinatra! Lucky it's been 75 years since Guy Lombardo of London, Ontario, took the Hop Scotch Polka to the top of the charts in Australia. Today the land acknowledgments would last longer than the song.

Nicola, Mr Lombardo's fellow Ontarian, writes:

Can't say I was a big follower of reggae music but I liked the version of Fever. Not a big fan if Carmen either another story where the woman is killed.

Sinatra I can take all day long. Imagine having him as a father!

From one Nancy to another:

Happy birthday to my competition with the laughing face. My daddy couldn't sing like hers but it's his voice I hear in my head and heart. I was named for my mother as well. Thanks for a fun program Mark - another one knocked out of the park!

And one more from a Steyn Club member in Oregon, Mr Bradley:

The Welsh rock band Love Sculpture, featuring Dave Edmunds on guitar, covered Farandole on one of their LPs from the late 1960s. Also on YouTube is a memorable appearance on Top of the Pops by the London two-tone & ska band Bad Manners performing their #3 UK hit from 1980, Can Can by Bizet. Catchy as all get out.

The Can-Can is certainly catchy, Mr Bradley. But that's by Offenbach, not Bizet.

