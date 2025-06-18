Live Around the Planet: Wednesday June 18th by Mark Steyn

Clubland Q&A

June 18, 2025 https://www.steynonline.com/15394/live-around-the-planet-wednesday-june-18th UPPESTDATE! If you missed today's edition of Mark's Clubland Q&A live around the planet, the action replay can be heard in full here. UPPERDATE! We're live now, so let's have at it! UPDATE! We'll be going live in about fifteen minutes, so do get ready to fire off your questions via the comment form below. See you at the top of the hour. And to listen simply click the livestream feed. Yes, it's me! Mark Steyn of that ilk - back for another hour of questions from Steyn Clubbers around the planet. The fun starts at 3pm North American Eastern - which is 8pm in the British Isles and 9pm in western and central Europe. Lots going on in the world - too much really. The new war continues to widen, at least rhetorically. Also widening are the divisions on the American right: No one asked you, you piece of shit. https://t.co/3VC9sXLo0J — John Podhoretz (@jpodhoretz) June 14, 2025 I'm not sure that's the most helpful contribution from Mr Podhoretz. Jedediah was very kind about my vax victims special, and my only reservation about her back then was a vague feeling that she was best buddies with Not-Quite-NeverTrumper Mark Levin, who testified against me at trial (he lost). So, with the soi-disant "Great One" having supplanted Tucker in Trump's ear, I was surprised to see Jed reject the Levin line so decisively. I confess my declining health and lack of travel has now almost entirely disconnected me from all the fractious factions of conservatism, so today we shall try to stay focused on the geopolitics. So: The salient fact about the Ukraine conflict is that, shortly after its commencement, the rest of the world decided that its interests did not align with "the west". Me earlier this month and just before Israel hit Iran: We were told that the world was united against Putin's aggression. In fact, the world is united against the west, and very much on Putin's side. [He] is wanted by the 'International' Criminal Court, but, when he hosts a summit on Russian soil, China, India, Brazil, Iran, the Arabs, South Africa et al are happy to fly in for the group photo... The rest of the planet concluded over three years ago that it was not in their interest to permit Putin to lose. If Lindsey Graham, Ms Nuland and the others panting for World War Three actually get it, China, India and the rest will likewise conclude that it is not in their interest to permit America to win. A fortnight later, and Hot Pants Graham has got his war. Do the ChiComs et al feel the same about this one as they do about the one in Europe? Elsewhere: The UK House of Commons has voted for a disgusting (and somewhat Canadian) abortion regime. When societies have a serious death wish, it is very hard to talk them out of it. Speaking of which, the media reaction to Baroness Casey's Pakistani-rape report is not encouraging. Headline from the Telegraph: Muslim leaders must speak out against the horrific grooming gangs They've had two decades to speak out, and have chosen not to - as the paedo rape gangs have metastasised across the land. It seems reasonable to conclude that, like the Labour Party, "Muslim leaders" are okay with it, and therefore any belated "concerns" would be entirely insincere. On the other hand, Allison Pearson has a rather good column arising from a question she was asked after this recent edition of The Mark Steyn Show: "Forgive me for asking, Miss Pearson, but what happened to the British men?" The silver-haired American in sports jacket and tie in front of me had a concerned look on his face. I had just appeared on a panel discussing the Pakistani rape gangs chaired by Mark Steyn, who had campaigned relentlessly for their victims when he was a presenter on GB News. Survivors Sammy Woodhouse and Samantha Smith, my fellow panellists, had told the international audience about the ordeal they, and thousands of other British girls, had lived through. Not just being raped and tortured as children, but later stigmatised as prostitutes, criminals and liars in their twenties when they finally plucked up courage to speak out. Sammy recalled that police in Rotherham colluded openly with her abuser, Arshid Hussain, buying his drugs and tipping him off when he was about to have his collar felt. When officers found Sammy in bed with "Ash", a 24-year-old British Pakistani, they arrested her for possessing an offensive weapon (which was his). The serial rapist with a rumoured string of more than 50 under-age girls in his highly-profitable harem was not held by police. Sammy was 14 at the time and pregnant. Still a child, then, although childhood and the bubbly, bright little girl who dreamed of being a professional dancer were long gone. After those two brave, articulate women up on stage finished telling their stories of almost surreal depravity, Steyn's audience – Aussies, Kiwis, Canadians, Americans, Brits – sat in horrified silence. Not quite silence; a lot of people were crying. A question hung in the incredulous air. How could the UK have allowed such monstrosities to happen to its kids and then allow it to be covered up for years until victims-turned-campaigners, like the two Samanthas, fought tooth and nail to bring it to public attention? Clearly, that's what was bothering the American. He was desperate to understand why British men had not protected their girls. But such are the contradictions of our time: in the dying west, Ukraine's borders are inviolable, but our own must remain open to legions of predators upon our daughters. And, if you're minded to object, as they have in Ballymena, the Brit Wanker Coppers will damn you as bigots - which, not so long ago, would have been a faintly surreal criticism to make in Ireland, north or south. Nevertheless: Disorder after alleged sex assault was 'racist thuggery', say police Yeah, Prods and Papists all got a bit boring, didn't it? So let's import large numbers of Roma. That's the ticket. Happy to take your thoughts on the above or any of the other topics we've discussed in recent days. Whether or not you're a member of The Mark Steyn Club, you can listen to our show live as it happens wherever you chance to be on this turbulent earth: Club membership is required only to ask a question. We love to hear from brand new members, and especially appreciate those who are having such a grand time around these parts that they've signed up a chum for a Steyn Club Gift Membership. Among the additions to our ranks in recent days are newbies from around the globe - from Toronto to Tokyo, Venice to Virginia, Scunthorpe to the Seychelles. If you've joined this week either for a full year or a see-how-it-goes experimental quarter, do shoot me a head-scratcher for today's show. But, if you're not interested in joining, no worries, as they say in Oz: We seek no unwilling members - and as always the show is free to listen to, so we hope you'll want to tune in. So see you back here at 3pm North American Eastern - which is 8pm in London and Dublin, 9pm in Paris and Berlin, 10pm in Kiev and Moscow; half-past-ten in Teheran; midnight-forty-five in Kathmandu; 3am in Singapore and Honkers (sorry about that); 6am in Sydney and Melbourne; 8am in Auckland, and an even more civilised hour for the kippers and kedgeree in His Majesty's Dominions eastward across the Pacific, where you're so far ahead Michael E Mann's probably lost his appeal by now... On June 18, 2025 at 2:59 pm, Scott Schertzer wrote: Dear Mark: The threat that the U.S. might join with Israel in putting an end to Iran's nuclear bomb making capabilities seems to be the lone issue able to unite the extremes on the left and right. While there are legitimate reasons for not wanting the U.S.to get involved any more than we already are, I wonder how much antisemitism factors in. Doanld Trump was emphatic as he campaigned this time around that he would not stand for Iran developing the bomb. He pleaded with them for months to end their program peacefully, but they weren't interested. The Mullah's are now at their most vulnerable since taking power in 1979. While I too am sick of the forever wars, whatever we can do to assist Israel, short of sending in troops, appears to make sense in getting rid of a regime that has been ranting against the "Great Satan" since its inception. Where do you think this is all headed? Take good care. Sincerely, Scott Schertzer

Miami Beach On June 18, 2025 at 3:00 pm, Texas Optimist wrote: Regarding Iran nukes:

First, if Iran must not be allowed to have nuclear weapons capability, is there a better way to stop them?

Second, based on his first term and his repeated promises, can't we be confident that Trump will avoid a RINO-Graham style war? Regarding grooming gangs:

On the fantastic Steyn Cruise, I was blessed with the chance to ask Sammy Woodhouse about the grass-roots movement of UK men that surely must be working to protect girls. Sadly, she did not reassure me of any remaining vestige of the manly protective compulsion.

Can we conclude that civilization has fully collapsed in the UK?

How do we get it back? On June 18, 2025 at 3:01 pm, Robert wrote: Mark, Have you seen Polly Toynbee's truly-appalling-even-by-Grauniadofcom-standards in today's Grauniad? Any comments on it? Or would it be possible to get Sammy Woodhouse's comments? On June 18, 2025 at 3:02 pm, Toby Pilling wrote: The rape gang enquiry will find no one accountable, enrich loathsome Hugo Keith legal types at the expense of the taxpayer, and produce bland conclusions so Councillors can say 'lessons have been learned'. Why bother? On June 18, 2025 at 3:03 pm, Chris Davies wrote: Mark, I hope you are well. We are heading for a United Kingdom that kills babies at full term and adults when they become inconvenient. The value of life is plummeting. This government is intent on destroying the sanctity of sentience. Will anyone stand up for traditional Christian values? It certainly won't be the Church of England so do we need to Make England Catholic Again? Keep well Mark. On June 18, 2025 at 3:03 pm, The Notorious Mr. J wrote: Mr. Steyn-

Is the new UK abortion act as bad as some commentators have said? The word is that it allows termination of pregnancy right up to the moment of birth. One vlogger scoffed that there is a law now in place that prevents the killing of fox cubs, but a babe in utero is fair game until it enters the birth canal. Stratospheric nuttiness. On June 18, 2025 at 3:12 pm, Steve from Manhattan wrote: Mark...

My question: you have, for decades, described America in your books and essays as the brokest nation in history. I have not heard you use that phrase quite as often in, say, the last couple of years as you did formerly. If my perception is correct, is it a case of your having concluded that—if America will not listen, and if the country is going to hurl itself over a fiscal cliff—it is no use wasting your breath on the issue? On June 18, 2025 at 3:13 pm, Carolinan wrote: Dear Mark: How about a "100 Days Ago" show for those of us who can't match the pace of history being set by the White House? On June 18, 2025 at 3:14 pm, Jamie Marsh wrote: Hi Mark, I was hoping to get your take on Trump's apparent blind spot with regards to the US intel services and FBI. Is he just clueless that it was almost certainly the CIA that tried to kill him twice, or that the FBI that was behind the Russia hoax and a bunch of other conspiracies against him? All he talks about is how great our federal law enforcement is, seemingly unaware of how corrupt they are. Patel and Bongino have been huge disappointments and who knows what's going on at the CIA. What say you? On June 18, 2025 at 3:16 pm, David Graham wrote: A report in the Belfast Newsletter yesterday states: Over half the population in the part of Ballymena blighted by violence over the past week or so arrived here between 2011 and 2021 – with employment much higher and economic inactivity much lower than elsewhere, according to census data. Data also reveals that a majority of people in the area weren't born in Northern Ireland, and don't speak English as their main language. However, that data will not take into account illegal migration – and only covers the period up to 2021!! Meanwhile, as you say Mark, the local police say you're a racist if you object to mass immigration, as indeed does anyone who matters. BBC Northern Ireland chides locals stating that Northern Ireland is "the least diverse part of the UK" like we should do better somehow. I was tempted to finish with....thoughts?? but perhaps WTF is more appropriate? On June 18, 2025 at 3:19 pm, John Weatherford wrote: Greetings Mark! I was listening to a podcast by two British historians discussing Dunkirk (85th anniversary). In discussing the mood in the UK at the time, one of them repeatedly made mocking reference to a call for a day of prayer as Britain faced destruction, as if the country had lost it's mind. If a military historian has this view of his country coming together in prayer in the face of an existential threat, what does this portend for native Britons now living with a growing demographic who seem to take prayer rather seriously? On June 18, 2025 at 3:20 pm, Jeffrey Gilbert wrote: Hello Mr. Steyn, On this, the occasion of my renewal, I wanted to explain why I was not a first day founding member. News this week suggests that I may beat you in the race to grave, possibly making this my final renewal. In any case, as you surely will recall, CRTV launched with a promise of "The Mark Steyn Show". I did sign up for that instantly. When it turned out that CRTV was a vessel of cockwombles that defaulted on its TMSS promise, I cancelled my subscription and demanded a refund. It took, shall we say, a bit of back-and-forth to effectuate that transaction. With that money, I became a fifth week (or so) member. I should not have waited. My apologies for the delayed support. In any case, thank you for everything. You are an essential part of the internet commentariat that has stalwartly refused to be silenced. I hope you can continue for many years. Maybe after that I will see you on the other side. Cheers. — Jeff On June 18, 2025 at 3:23 pm, Keith Farrell wrote: Now that the clinate hoax is being exposed, rape gangs in the media, Bilderberg discussing depopulation, what new predictions can you offer? On June 18, 2025 at 3:25 pm, Stephen Davis wrote: Mark, In May of 2017, I was listening to you while enjoying wine in beautiful Cerons, Nouvelle-Aquitaine. And, I got in under the wire as a "founding member." Having read all of your books and enjoyed the "Happy Warrior", I understand why, 2+ decades on, the happiness is gone. One fights the battles even though a victory is invariably followed by a retreat. I have been an activist going back to when I was co-founder with Bob Tyrrell of what is now The American Spectator in our college days. I believe that last week you mentioned John Derbyshire, someone I had not thought about in some time. For fun I managed to turn up a piece he wrote 22 years ago in National Review--when it was still worth reading. (I knew Buckley, Rusher and Frank Meyer.) He began his piece, "Necessary But Impossible" thusly: "Reading Mark Steyn's excellent piece in the February 8 issue of the Spectator (the English one, not her American cousin) got me to thinking about things that are necessary but impossible." John keyed off of your get the US out of the UN and added 9 more.

They are as necessary today but still politically impossible, it would seem. \ Be of good cheer about those things that T.S. Eliot called "the permanent things" and the necessary battle against the enemies thereof. For everything else, be thankful for French nurses and French wines--tariffs be damned! Cordially, Stephen Davis

Springdale, AR On June 18, 2025 at 3:26 pm, Israel Pickholtz wrote: Mark, your not-quite-eulogy of John Derbyshire last week got me wondering what your opinion is of Scott Adams. Israel Pickholtz

Ashkelon On June 18, 2025 at 3:28 pm, Patrick Geagan wrote: Good day to you Mark, hope you are well?

A lot of infighting going on with the Trump coalition since this question of whether or not the US should get involved.

In truth I don't want to get involved but I think President Trump has earned the right to make this decision and I will support him.

I don't believe Trump would want a forever war anyways, at least I hope he wouldn't.

I trust Pete Hegseth because he understands the mission and he's been on the ground with guys who want to win.

Also I am amazed at what the Israelis have been able to accomplish since they launched their attack.

What they did the first night was astounding!

Your thoughts as always are appreciated since I think you're the only one who hasn't lost his mind. Thank you. On June 18, 2025 at 3:30 pm, Pat Smith wrote: Hi Mark,

Hope you're health is approaching level par. I suppose its too much to ask for anything more. For the second time in a week I find myself in the unenviable position of disagreeing with the great Steyn. The US military is crap but they are good at surgical strikes. It is in the aftermath that they stink. Despite the maniacal bleating's of Lindsay Graham and Victoria Nuland, Trump has no appetite for regime change and nation building with 20,000 troops complete with green zones and a billion dollar embassy reconstruction accompanied by pride flags and thousands of copies of "Three Cups of Tea." He knows that not only will we lose we will also end up leaving enough advanced weaponry to allow the Iranians to challenge the Taliban for regional armament supremacy. If Trump does anything, it will be a one time bombing run over the Fordow nuke site. Going back to the escalator 10 years ago, Trump has consistently said, "Iran can't have a nuke," full stop. Now, thanks to Iranian overreach and Israeli retaliation, he is in position to fulfill that promise, and it does not require the presence of US troops inside Iran. So, for now, I'm keeping the faith, and am prepared to face the wrath of Steyn. On June 18, 2025 at 3:34 pm, George Pereira wrote: Mark,

Is there any nation on earth that Lindsey Graham is not willing to go to war with?

It is also worth noting that Lindsey Graham in all his Air Force service has never seen combat instead preferring to "instruct" everybody else in the laws of war.

"In 1998, according to the Congressional daily newspaper The Hill, Graham was describing himself on his website as an Operation Desert Shield and Desert Storm veteran. In reality, he never left South Carolina."

What is the difference between Vietnam War veteran Senator Richard Blumenthal and Senator Lindsey Graham Desert Storm veteran? I'm drawing a blank. On June 18, 2025 at 3:35 pm, Lenny Cooperman wrote: Hi Mark, I note that the British government has, perhaps as a result of Baroness Casey's report, authorized the commencement of a national inquiry into the grooming gang scandal that you have comprehensively covered. My question concerns the insulation from the investigation of government officials. What will it take to rectify this glaring omission? On June 18, 2025 at 3:38 pm, Nicola Timmerman wrote: Have to wonder how many of the raped girls came from fatherless families. So no male to protect and a vulnerability to a male showing them attention. On June 18, 2025 at 3:40 pm, Bill Bradshaw wrote: Mark Your old pals at NR are pushing eVerify as opposed to deportation causing riots. They seem very squeeshy on this.

Haven't we been trying eVerify for over 20 years? Thanks, Bill On June 18, 2025 at 3:45 pm, Ilene Heller wrote: John Podhoretz has showed his "true colors" in recent years and about 5 years ago I declined to renew my long-time subscription to Commentary. His vicious Never Trump writings & his total embrace of the covid debacle (in particular the vaccine mandates & passports) turned me off completely. It was very disappointing to realize that he is not a very nice person, especially considering who is parents are. On June 18, 2025 at 3:47 pm, Kelly Harbeson wrote: I have been dismayed by the rise of anti-semetism in this country. Not so surprising in the left, ever willing to align itself with the Islamists but rather unexpected (by me, at least) in what would be the center-right. Israel going to war with Iran without us seems like it would be a refutation of the slur that Israel has much to say about US foreign policy, but it seems to have brought out a lot of Jew hate that was apparently kept suppressed until then. On June 18, 2025 at 3:49 pm, Ross Spence wrote: I am glad to see you have time off "from all the fractious factions of conservatism," but I wish it wasn't for health reasons. Iran is awash in oil and gas and does not need nuclear reactors, but that is not the issue. The issue is why let them progress towards nuclear weapons when they have repeatedly told us that they want to kill as many Jews and Americans as they can. I think that if my teenage kids had told me repeatedly that they need a car and that they want to drive it into crowds of people, then I would not have let them drive a car and would be telling everyone else not to let them drive a car. Also, why is Iran developing ballistic missiles if they supposedly don't want to put warheads on them? On June 18, 2025 at 3:52 pm, Alysia L wrote: Mark, I often see native Britons lamenting the loss of their culture and asking "doesn't the government realize what it's doing"??? I think the Powers That Be could care less about the loss of culture because the true goal is control over the citizenry. The effective adoption of sharia law, Islamic blasphemy codes and "no-go zones" are only the means to a totalitarian end Like elites everywhere, the Powers will ultimately do exactly what they wish but the citizens will have to take native British culture underground to preserve it. I feel for the damnable situation of the British people but what am I missing?. On June 18, 2025 at 3:54 pm, William Stroock wrote: Where are the men? They're standing idle. Because every English man knows that if he intervened in any way to help an English girl being raped by a Pakistani groomer, he'd be prosecuted and imprisoned. On June 18, 2025 at 3:56 pm, Laurence Jarvik wrote: Osama bin Laden's manifesto said people bet on the stromg horse. Couldn't restoration of the House of Pahlavi in Iran demonstrate to the world that Fundamentalist Islam isn't as strong as people think, is not in the right side of history, and therefore not the strong horse...leading to a restoration of the Christian West in Europe and America and the Christian East in the former USSR and Asia? In other words, that definitive victory by Israel and America over Mullahs in Iran coulldmlead to the end of the Islamization of Europe? On June 18, 2025 at 3:59 pm, Eric Dale wrote: How do you see this war with Iran actually playing out? On June 18, 2025 at 4:02 pm, OLGA from Arizona wrote: One of my favorite things about the Kill the IRGC operation

is that Crown Prince Reza Pahlavi's daughter just married a

Jew. My other favorite thing is the super stark black & white

lines it's drawing. Clarity is so refreshing. On June 18, 2025 at 4:05 pm, Lien wrote: ' racists thuggery, pure and simple" targeting minorities and police. So there it is,racists against the police as well as 'minorities' so says the BBC. So who might be these racists attacking government officials and minorities? What group do the racists thugs belong to? Is the BBC giving us a hint as to their identity? © 2025 Mark Steyn Enterprises (US) Inc. All rights reserved.

No part of this website or any of its contents may be reproduced, copied, modified or adapted, without the prior written consent of Mark Steyn Enterprises. If you're a member of The Mark Steyn Club and you take issue with this article, then have at it in our comments section. receive the latest by email: subscribe to steynonline's free weekly mailing list en Viewing and submission of reader comments is restricted to Mark Steyn Club members only. If you are not yet a member, please click here to join. If you are already a member, please log in here: Member Login Email:

Password:

Remember me on this computer/device Forgotten password?