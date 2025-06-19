Good Cop Bad Cop

Greetings one and all, and thanks for coming back to SteynOnline for another batch of Laura's Links.

I know I usually make some kind of a crack every week about what a crazy week it was, but this past week kind of takes the cake. A close contact from Israel started texting me out of the blue at about 8:00 PM, which was 3:00 AM Israel time. I asked if everything was OK and the reply was "I figured I would text you because I think Israel is attacking Iran".

From that moment on, Mr. C and I were pretty much glued to the TV. Ironically, that night, my son's Persian overnight nurse was on duty that night. When she came to the door, I said "did you hear", and she said no, what. I started to fill her in and she said "oh, yes, thank you Netanyahu". Now, with her Persian accent it sounds more like "tenk you Netohnyahoooo". We started scrolling through X and I was pulling up posts about who Israel had eliminated. When we saw General Salami, she said "kotlet" (if you know, you know). Then she pulled out her phone to call her sister in Teheran. Her sister also didn't know what was going on yet. I don't speak Farsi, but know a few words, and she repeated Salami, and the other names, and repeated khubeh (good) several times. Then we scrolled for posts from Iran and she translated the Farsi. It was really wild actually.

We have lots of family and friends in Israel, so it has been a pretty intense time. I also have been watching in shock and wonder not just at the astonishing military achievements of Israel and the IDF thus far, but also at President Trump, the American reaction(s) and especially the fracture lines in the American political right (if that term even means anything anymore).

I don't know if anyone wants my take on this and there's no shortage of commentary on it, but as of this moment, I think what President Trump is doing is excellent. Batya Sargon-Unger summed it up by saying that he is neither dropping Israel as the isolationists would want, nor is he putting American troops into this war (this is still the case as of Wednesday night when I am filing) as Israel may have wanted. He is walking a fine line, and is probably the only person who could ever do this so successfully. The good cop/bad cop routine between him and Netanyahu is also amazing in the traditional sense of the word - like I am amazed - and I think the deception before the Israeli attacks is certainly the most sophisticated military feint since the masterful fake-out orchestrated by the Allies prior to the landings in Europe that ended WW2. I'm basically right here, right in the Am Yisrael Chai/October 8 Jews School of Thought and here.

Also: I don't want Americans fighting or dying for Israel and I don't know any Israelis, or any Jews for that matter who do. I don't want that morally and I don't want that strategically because Americans, since WW2, are unfortunately only good at losing wars, and not winning them. And while I'm on a roll, Iran is not Iraq. Also, Iranians want "regime change" and therefore they should lead that charge. Iran is a danger to the entire world and has been America's enemy for many decades and has plenty of American blood on its hands along with the blood of many other infidels - Jews, Christians and others alike. The Iranian regime is not something that Westerners should be defending. It is the head of the snake.

Many things can be true at the same time.

Lots has been said about this, and much more will be said and we will just have to wait and see how things unfold in the coming days and weeks.

~

Before I go, a few last bits. This article actually encompasses almost every single joke that Mark has made about elderly, 15th year Gender Studies "students" in North America. I thought it was parody when I saw the headline, and then I read it a few times to make sure it was real. It's real! It has all the ingredients, she's even Lesbaneses. Now, it would be better if she only had two or three limbs, and was either blind, deaf or mute but whatever. BUT, Mark's line was "when the Mullahs nuke us, we will still be talking about transgendered bathrooms".

ME THINKS THE JOKE MAY NEED AN UPDATE, MARK.

I mean don't shoot the messenger but certain pillars of the transgender cult are actually getting judicially nuked, and Israel just may be wiping out the Mullah's capability for actual nuking.

Lastly, a really great little video clip. It's short, but full of wisdom and I take the point "stop keeping score" to heart. This is such good advice. Enjoy what you do, enjoy what others do with you and for you - give just for the sake of giving, host for the joy of hosting ("Hachnasat Orchim" in Hebrew is hospitality and welcoming guests, and this is in keeping with our forefather Abraham's legacy and is a critical tenant of Judaism).

Stop keeping score! Words to live by.

OK that's it. I'm absolutely wiped out and gotta file.

Have a good weekend and I'll see you in the comments.

~

North America:

It's too late, Canadian Jews. Understand that this is the reality and deal with it or be wandering again, and hopefully to Israel.

Canada is truly a dump.

This seems fine.

This is unspeakably cruel.

The key to getting stuff done is doing it. Showing up.

OH! OK.

MAHA.

~

Israel and Jews:

Yes.

There are not two sides.

Do you agree?

The ghosts of our ancestors are behind us. Absolutely.

Say what you want about Jews and Israel, but tell me if you can point to even one instance of even moderately similar reciprocity between a critically ill Jewish child anywhere in the Muslim world?

~

The Great Walkbackening, Reckoning and Accounting:

Many more lawsuits are needed. Many.

~

The Formerly Great Britain:

Please remind me why Ireland "needs" Somalis. I'll wait.

This is a horrible, horrible story. Parents need to look out for their children. That is the number one rule of parenting. Be the parent, and don't throw your kids in the garbage. I have other things to say that aren't as charitable but I'll leave it at that.

Suttee Resurrected.

June 28 is approaching...

Yes.

Middle East:

VDH: "What exactly was Iran thinking, or not?"

A reason to believe.

Writing history together.

Interesting essay. Not sure if I agree, but lots of food for thought. I actually just watched Israeli journalist Zvi Yehezkeli interview a Kuwaiti journalist (in Arabic with Hebrew translation) and the Kuwaiti was saying that most Arab countries, and not "just" the Sunni ones, are quietly onside with Israel, that there's relief and admiration for Israel's actions and that Israel has shown itself to be the strong horse in this fight (which is what is respected in that neighborhood). If I can find a clip with English subtitles, I will post it in a future column.

~

Woke Ruins Everything:

Fall Commeth After the Pride.

~

Today in Satan:

No words.

Sick women. Sick sick sick.

~

Human Grace:

Never too late.

Indeed. Wise fellow.

Love your grandparents if you are lucky enough to have them.

Random, but hysterical.

