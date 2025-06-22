In the early hours of Sunday morning (Iran time), six B-2 bombers flew from the United States and dropped a dozen bunker-busters on the Islamic Republic's nuclear facility at Fordow. Sites at Natanz and Esfahan were also hit:

Trump's FULL Iran Bombing Address pic.twitter.com/eiqtsKjmUm — Charlie Kirk (@charliekirk11) June 22, 2025

On Truth Social, the President put it more pithily:

🚨BREAKING: President Trump shares a post saying Irans nuclear facility, Fordow, is gone. pic.twitter.com/3sJiVqlUQS — Benny Johnson (@bennyjohnson) June 22, 2025

There are reports that the mullahs have been offered a Soleimani deal: This is a one-off strike, so you'll be permitted a token symbolic ineffectual retaliation.

BIG: High-ranking Iranian source tells @amwajmedia that Trump team gave advance notice of bombings of nuclear sites and insisted they're intended as "one-off". Signs of Trump seeking repeat of Jan 2020 (Soleimani killing=>symbolic Iranian retaliation).https://t.co/wDfPbkKkET — Mohammad Ali Shabani (@mashabani) June 22, 2025

President Trump has always preferred "surgical strikes" to war. Of course, that requires the cooperation of the other party - and the Supreme Leader presides over a government of factions, not all of which may be willing to string along with whatever Khamenei is prepared to swallow.

There are also reports that the Supreme Leader is trying to rouse a District Court judge in Dead Moose Junction:

Iran has said: We will pursue legal action against the US attacks. — unusual_whales (@unusual_whales) June 22, 2025

Well, it works for the Democrats.

Some Tweeters were excited because the US managed to pull off the Top Gun Maverick ending. Because who doesn't love a war that's all over in two hours and change? Whether it works out like that is another matter. You won't be surprised to hear that I am full of non-Tom Cruise-like foreboding...