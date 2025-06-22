Image

Mark Steyn

"Fordow Is Gone"

by Mark Steyn
Steyn on the War

In the early hours of Sunday morning (Iran time), six B-2 bombers flew from the United States and dropped a dozen bunker-busters on the Islamic Republic's nuclear facility at Fordow. Sites at Natanz and Esfahan were also hit:

On Truth Social, the President put it more pithily:

There are reports that the mullahs have been offered a Soleimani deal: This is a one-off strike, so you'll be permitted a token symbolic ineffectual retaliation.

President Trump has always preferred "surgical strikes" to war. Of course, that requires the cooperation of the other party - and the Supreme Leader presides over a government of factions, not all of which may be willing to string along with whatever Khamenei is prepared to swallow.

There are also reports that the Supreme Leader is trying to rouse a District Court judge in Dead Moose Junction:

Well, it works for the Democrats.

Some Tweeters were excited because the US managed to pull off the Top Gun Maverick ending. Because who doesn't love a war that's all over in two hours and change? Whether it works out like that is another matter. You won't be surprised to hear that I am full of non-Tom Cruise-like foreboding...

If you're a member of The Mark Steyn Club and you take issue with this article, then have at it in our comments section.

