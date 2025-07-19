On this week's episode of Mark Steyn on the Town, we remember two female singers and count down a cavalcade of Non-Stop Number Ones across a century and beyond. Plus music from Mauritius, and Sinatra plays the palace.

To listen to the programme, simply click here and log-in.

~Thank you for your kind comments about last week's Bastille Day edition. Teresa Maupin, a California Steyn Clubber, writes:

Wonderful to hear Dinah Shore sing in her prime! I was introduced to Dinah as a kid via her talk show in the 70s when her voice was somewhat diminished. This performance is an excellent reminder of why she was so popular. Sinatra hit it out of the park as well!

Gary Alexander, our West Coast music maven, has the makings of an all-Euro Johnny Mercer show:

To stretch your list of French #1 hits from 70 years ago -- pianist Roger Williams scored #1 for four weeks that fall with his wordless version Johnny Mercer's translation of 'dead leaves' ('Les Feuilles Mortes') into their glorious plunge to earth: 'Autumn Leaves.' John also improved a couple of German word salads, changing 'Das Glühwürmchen' to a Glow Worm, and then changing a single vowel in Sommerwind to 'The Summer Wind.' Your creative Sinatra Sextets continue to surprise and delight us with hidden gems. Merci.

One more from Nicola Timmerman, an Ontario member of The Mark Steyn Club,

Merci mille fois for this collection of French songs! I remember you singing 'C'est Magnifique' on the latest cruise. Never heard 'Un Accident' sung by Michel Sardou - a strange song. I know him best for 'En Chantant' a much more upbeat song. Sinatra wonderful as ever.

~On the Town is Mark's weekly music show on Serenade Radio every Saturday at 5pm British Summer Time - that's 6pm in western and central Europe or 12 noon North American Eastern. You can listen from anywhere in the world by clicking the button at top right here.

As you know, Mark is a great believer in old-school appointment listening, and loves the way Serenade's Saturday schedule flows through the day. However, we appreciate that many potential listeners are, at the appointed hour, shampooing the cat. So, as a bonus for Steyn Club members, we post On the Town at SteynOnline every weekend. You can find all our previous shows here.

We do enjoy your comments on our weekend programming. Steyn Clubbers are welcome to leave them below. For more on The Mark Steyn Club, now in its ninth year, see here - and don't forget our special Gift Membership.

Mark Steyn on the Town can be heard on Serenade Radio at its regular times next weekend: