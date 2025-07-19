Image

Mark Steyn

Buried in a Heap of Cotton-Wool

by Mark Steyn
A Clubman's Notes: Heart of Darkness

https://www.steynonline.com/15468/buried-in-a-heap-of-cotton-wool

Image

Welcome to Part Nine of Joseph Conrad's second very popular contribution to Tales for Our Time. Last night's episode - in which the cannibal crew got a little peckish after the white men threw the lads' rotting hippo meat overboard - prompted this reaction from Glen Flint, a First Fortnight Founding Member of The Mark Steyn Club:

European explorer, the other white meat. A satisfying and delicious alternative to rotten hippo.

Indeed. However, in tonight's episode of Heart of Darkness, there is something more terrifying than cannibals - fog:

Keep a lookout? Well, you may guess I watched the fog for the signs of lifting as a cat watches a mouse; but for anything else our eyes were of no more use to us than if we had been buried miles deep in a heap of cotton-wool. It felt like it, too—choking, warm, stifling. Besides, all I said, though it sounded extravagant, was absolutely true to fact. What we afterwards alluded to as an attack was really an attempt at repulse. The action was very far from being aggressive—it was not even defensive, in the usual sense: it was undertaken under the stress of desperation, and in its essence was purely protective.

Members of The Mark Steyn Club can listen to Part Nine of our adventure simply by clicking here and logging-in. Earlier episodes can be found here.

By the way, if you like the music from Tales for Our Time, you can enjoy a wide selection of it - by Brahms, Glinka, Mahler, Mussorgsky and more - here.

If you've yet to hear any of our Tales for Our Time, you can do so by joining The Mark Steyn Club, now in its ninth year. Membership is available now - and, if you sign up, you'll be all set for Part Ten of Heart of Darkness this time tomorrow (and all the earlier episodes, of course). And, if you've a friend who likes classic fiction, don't forget our special Gift Membership. Oh, and aside from audio fiction, we also do video poetry.

© 2025 Mark Steyn Enterprises (US) Inc. All rights reserved.
No part of this website or any of its contents may be reproduced, copied, modified or adapted, without the prior written consent of Mark Steyn Enterprises.

If you're a member of The Mark Steyn Club and you take issue with this article, then have at it in our comments section.

receive the latest by email: subscribe to steynonline's free weekly mailing list

en

Comment on this item (members only)

Viewing and submission of reader comments is restricted to Mark Steyn Club members only. If you are not yet a member, please click here to join. If you are already a member, please log in here:

Member Login

Email:

Password:

Remember me on this computer/device

Image

Member Login

Email:

Password:

Remember me on this computer/device

Not yet a member of the Mark Steyn Club? Join now!

Image

Follow Mark

Facebook  Twitter  Join Mailing List  RSS Feed

Search SteynOnline.com

Image

Image

Image

Image

Most Viewed

  1. When the Government Wants You Dead
  2. Live in Truth
  3. The Eleventh Hours
  4. Choosing Sides
  5. Live Around the Planet: Wednesday July 16th

Image

Image

Image

Image

Image

Image

Image

Image

Image

Image

Image

Image

Image

 

Image

Image

Image

© 2025 Mark Steyn Enterprises (US) Inc. All rights reserved.
No part of this website or any of its contents may be reproduced, copied, modified or adapted, without the prior written consent of Mark Steyn Enterprises.