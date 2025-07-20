Image

Mark Steyn

A Harlequin in Hell

by Mark Steyn
A Clubman's Notes: Heart of Darkness

https://www.steynonline.com/15470/a-harlequin-in-hell

Image

Welcome to Part Ten of our current Tale for Our Time - Joseph Conrad's classic Heart of Darkness. In our ninth year of audio adventures, this is only my second venture into the Conrad oeuvre. But listeners seem to be enjoying it.

In tonight's episode our protagonist cautions that the average chap "with solid pavement under your feet, surrounded by kind neighbours" and "the butcher and the policeman" and the other apparently minor props of an ordered society cannot understand the pressures upon a civilised man when he finds himself in a primitive society:

These little things make all the great difference. When they are gone you must fall back upon your own innate strength, upon your own capacity for faithfulness. Of course you may be too much of a fool to go wrong—too dull even to know you are being assaulted by the powers of darkness. I take it, no fool ever made a bargain for his soul with the devil; the fool is too much of a fool, or the devil too much of a devil—I don't know which... But most of us are neither one nor the other. The earth for us is a place to live in, where we must put up with sights, with sounds, with smells, too, by Jove!—breathe dead hippo, so to speak, and not be contaminated.

But you no longer have to go up the Congo to confront that challenge. In western cities, the "solid pavement under your feet" is not quite as solid as it was: the butcher is halal, and the policeman is a diversity enforcer anxious to rule your tweet a "non-crime hate incident". A primitive society has its certainties; a re-primitivising one not so much.

Members of The Mark Steyn Club can hear Part Ten of our tale simply by clicking here and logging-in.

You can enjoy Heart of Darkness episode by episode, night by night, twenty minutes before you lower your lamp. Or, alternatively, do feel free to binge-listen: you can find all the earlier installments here.

If you've yet to hear any of our first seventy-two Tales for Our Time, you can do so by joining The Mark Steyn Club. Or, if you need an extra-special present for someone, why not give your loved one a Gift Membership and start him or her off with six dozen cracking yarns? And do join us tomorrow for another episode of this Joseph Conrad classic.

© 2025 Mark Steyn Enterprises (US) Inc. All rights reserved.
No part of this website or any of its contents may be reproduced, copied, modified or adapted, without the prior written consent of Mark Steyn Enterprises.

If you're a member of The Mark Steyn Club and you take issue with this article, then have at it in our comments section.

receive the latest by email: subscribe to steynonline's free weekly mailing list

en

Comment on this item (members only)

Viewing and submission of reader comments is restricted to Mark Steyn Club members only. If you are not yet a member, please click here to join. If you are already a member, please log in here:

Member Login

Email:

Password:

Remember me on this computer/device

Image

Member Login

Email:

Password:

Remember me on this computer/device

Not yet a member of the Mark Steyn Club? Join now!

Image

Follow Mark

Facebook  Twitter  Join Mailing List  RSS Feed

Search SteynOnline.com

Image

Image

Image

Image

Most Viewed

  1. Live in Truth
  2. The Eleventh Hours
  3. Choosing Sides
  4. Live Around the Planet: Wednesday July 16th
  5. When the Government Wants You Dead

Image

Image

Image

Image

Image

Image

Image

Image

Image

Image

Image

Image

Image

 

Image

Image

Image

© 2025 Mark Steyn Enterprises (US) Inc. All rights reserved.
No part of this website or any of its contents may be reproduced, copied, modified or adapted, without the prior written consent of Mark Steyn Enterprises.