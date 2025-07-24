Seeing Off the River-Demon by Mark Steyn

A Clubman's Notes: Heart of Darkness

Tales for Our Time is a unique feature of The Mark Steyn Club - and, I'm pleased to say, one of our most popular: our nightly audio serialisations of classic literature from Orwell's Nineteen Eighty-Four to Jane Austen's Northanger Abbey, via some neglected but highly pertinent gems such as Conan Doyle's tale of proto-jihadists preying on foolish westerners, The Tragedy of the Korosko. Our current caper is Heart of Darkness, Joseph Conrad's classic of 1899. Thank you for all your perceptive comments about this caper. In tonight's penultimate episode the white men prepare to abandon the ruined trading-station: When next day we left at noon, the crowd, of whose presence behind the curtain of trees I had been acutely conscious all the time, flowed out of the woods again, filled the clearing, covered the slope with a mass of naked, breathing, quivering, bronze bodies. I steamed up a bit, then swung down stream, and two thousand eyes followed the evolutions of the splashing, thumping, fierce river-demon beating the water with its terrible tail and breathing black smoke into the air. In front of the first rank, along the river, three men, plastered with bright red earth from head to foot, strutted to and fro restlessly. When we came abreast again, they faced the river, stamped their feet, nodded their horned heads, swayed their scarlet bodies; they shook towards the fierce river-demon a bunch of black feathers, a mangy skin with a pendent tail—something that looked a dried gourd. Members of The Mark Steyn Club can hear me read Part Fourteen of our tale simply by clicking here and logging-in. Earlier episodes can be found here. I'll be right back here tomorrow with the conclusion of Heart of Darkness.

