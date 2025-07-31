Hello again and thank you for being here for a new edition of Laura's Links.

It was another really busy week for me. There was lots of crazy news to collate for you all, along with its natural correlation: the immense pile of snark building up inside of me, ever so patiently waiting for the appropriate vehicle to express it in (my column, obviously). There were lots of other sundry activities, some possibly moderately interesting and some way too boring and annoying to mention.

I've also been operating in the atmosphere known to the Jewish people as "The Nine Days", which are the final days of the "Three Weeks". I've written about this before but basically The Nine Days are a very philosophically heavy period, leading up to the fast of Tisha B'Av-a day in the Jewish calendar upon which many, many disasters have befallen us. It's a time to reflect upon the destruction of the Temple, and some of the overriding reasons for these disasters, with 'baseless hatred' looked upon as the chief culprits.

For anyone who wishes to grok to the vibe of Tisha B'Av there's readings and audio of the Book of Lamentations here.

~

In other news, here's one of those bits of wisdom that I wish I had written myself. I've gotten close to it, but I think Mr. Freitas really nailed it. He's absolutely correct. When the Evil Blob Mob targets you, there is no possibility of redemption or forgiveness. The apology makes it worse, so much worse, and Mr. Freitas explains precisely why. Related to this, I think is all the hullabaloo about Zohran Mamdani's wedding, and the people who are blathering on about "hypocracy". I'm not sure how many times I will have to explain that when individuals such as these do their thing, they are not demonstrating hypocrisy. They are showing you who is the boss. They are daring you to object, they are showing you that they can live indulgently with vast wealth, they can flaunt it however they wish, tell you to eat the bugs, have their private security watch over them as they defund the police in your neighborhood, etc, yadda yadda and nothing will happen to them. There will be no consequences to them. Their lives will continue luxuriously and uninterrupted by their tyrannical, stupid, wasteful and murderous policies.

They are not hypocrites, they are confident, ruthless, Machiavellian bastards who will continue to do the wrong thing, as their servants serve them peeled grapes in their Ugandan compounds, whilst running for Mayor of New York until they are stopped.

Again, I have to ask; isn't anyone feeling "deja vu all over again" vibes with Obamdani? Some random, rich nepo baby moves to America from Uganda, and within eight years of his arrival, is a citizen with a 99.9% chance of being the mayor of New York City? This doesn't strike anyone as odd? I guess it's just me feeling the Obamdani vibes. I'm sure everything will work out perfectly.

~

Lastly, here's a clip circulating around the internet from the Official Obama Fan Boi Podcast. This is definitely the future of the Democrat Party but I find this clip in particular pretty much indistinguishable from the fringe/woke right (for lack of a better term). I happen to believe that Israel would be way better off manufacturing all of its own weaponry, and completely and totally weaning off American aid, but the idea that Joe Biden was coddling Netanyahu is absolutely insane and completely dishonest.

Speaking of dishonesty, I suppose I should be glad that Hamas' unarmed media division, aka The New York Times, has at least admitted their role in the latest blood libel against Israel (link from X below). Again, I keep trying to warn people about something very, very dark that is surfacing again. There's a very dangerous and deadly current of the oldest hatred circulating in many of our countries like a slippery, lethal serpent. The people who are dabbling in it do not realize that it is a danger to them, not "just" the Jews. They cannot conceptualize that once unleashed, they will not be able to control it - as they laughably think they can. As you know, I quite enjoy being right, but this is certainly something that I would be happy to be wrong about.

Time will tell.

Have a good weekend and I'll see you in the comments.

~

North America:

When life becomes a Mark Steyn prophecy.

"I don't know if zoomers know this but there used to be a real shi**y magazine called gawker".

When the state comes for your children.

Is antisemitism growing in America?

Like Mark says, this is going to go the way of the Durham report (or the Dodo bird).

There has been a war on men, young boys, Christians and on white people in general for many years in America.

THIS SEEMS FINE.

Demography is domination.

RELATED.

Ontario is just fine.

Democrats: winning the battles, but losing the war.

~

Israel and Jews:

On the Druze.

One month in a coma, eight months in rehab and finally home.

Yes.

"This is the heart of it".

As I was saying: blood libel. More here.

Related: the power of the picture.

THIS.

"Hamas demands victory as a condition for peace. And if denied, it promises murder."

Cool.

~

The Formerly Great Britain:

Yes. Absolutely depraved.

The Islamophilia of King Charles.

~

Palestinians:

Nothing like a little therapeutic wife beating to spice up the marriage.

~

Christianity:

The persecution of Christians.

Absolute horror.

~

Middle East:

Beware "peace" with Syria.

VDH: "There's an asymmetry that no one explains".

~

Europe:

Everything seems fine in Europe.

RELATED.

Macron is disgusting. But, like President Trump says, he doesn't really matter. Apropos of the Macrons, rooting for Mrs. Macron was DEF not on my bingo card for this year, but if it's her against Candace Owens, I'm totally frogging out.

~

Down Under:

Ain't diversity grand?

~

The Great Walkbackening, Accounting and Reckoning:

OH I SEE.

~

Evil Kooks:

There needs to be new, better, more, SERIOUS regulation of the purchase of babies and rental of wombs.

~

Human Grace:

"I'm here to lower the cost of courage for everyone else."

GOOD MAN.

Magnificent. Truly inspiring.

