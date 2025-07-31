Hard to Get Through on the Phone

If you heard yesterday's Clubland Q&A, you'll know that Johnny in Mid-Ulster requested a reprise of one of our Sunday Poems:

Hi Mark. Would you consider rerunning your rendition of 'The Ballad of Claudy' by James Simmons on tonight's programme? [Today] is the 53rd anniversary of that atrocity and no one has yet been held to account. John

As Mark said on yesterday's show, this was a vicious and blood-soaked atrocity that too many people in these islands have forgotten. So, in this encore presentation from three years ago, Steyn commemorates the fiftieth anniversary of the Claudy bombing in July 1972 with a very direct and powerful poem.

Later in the show, there are also contrasting takes on the same female name, and Mary Shelley in the depths of her widowhood. Plus musical accompaniment drawn from the last three-quarters of a millennium.

We hope these forty minutes of words and music provide a respite from the current scene. To listen, simply click above.

